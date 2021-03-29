Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Conversation around taking a knee means people are 'forgetting' the true cause, says Thierry Henry

French football legend Thierry Henry says the discussion around whether or not footballers should take the knee before games has become a distraction from the real "cause."

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Matias Grez and Darren Lewis, CNN

Thierry Henry says the discussion around whether or not footballers should take the knee before games has become a distraction from the real "cause."

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star, who recently quit social media in protest of racist abuse and online harassment, believes the discourse has veered so far off course that people are now "forgetting" why players started kneeling in the first place.

"There was the debate recently about taking the knee or standing -- but that's not the debate," he told CNN's Darren Lewis. "That's not the cause. The cause is: what are you going to do for it to be better for everybody? Equality. Everybody, and obviously I'm going to talk about my community.

"This is not so much about kneeling or standing -- which, by the way, I thought kneeling was a strong, strong message and we all know where it comes from -- but then the discussion moved to: are we standing or are we kneeling?

"What about the cause? What about the main point of why we are doing it in the first place? Or why we still have to do it? That's something for me that is very important and we keep on forgetting about it."

The act of kneeling was taken up by the Premier League last season in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

However, earlier this month, Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player not to take a knee before kickoff, instead choosing to stand before his side's match against West Brom. Zaha said it was "becoming something we just do."

"For me, personally, I feel kneeling has just become a part of the pre-match routine and at the moment it doesn't matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse," he said at the time.

READ: 'It's not a safe place' -- Thierry Henry quits social media, hoping to inspire others to stand up to online abuse

'Here for the cause'

However, a number of footballers continue to be racially abused on social media alongside high-profile incidents of alleged racist abuse on the pitch and Henry says he would like to see more pressure put on those at the top of the game, rather than players.

"What happened the other day on the field, you see people always asking question to the victims, the guys that are getting abused on the field, players," he said.

"Sometimes players themselves have to come out and talk about it, sometimes they've been asked questions. I don't see a lot of people going to the offices of the big authorities with a camera and a mic and waiting for whoever is in charge to talk about it and see what they say about it. Not a statement -- talk about it.

"We want to know. We want to know what is being worked on, what you're talking about, what's next because we can debate about kneeling and standing for a long time and everyone has their own view on that and we saw that with Wilfried Zaha.

"But we're here for the cause. The debate all the time shouldn't be are you kneeling or are you standing -- [it should be] the cause, what is happening next?"

Henry announced on Friday that he would be quitting his social media accounts until tech companies started doing more to hold users accountable for their actions.

The World Cup winner, who had 2.3 million followers on Twitter, said that although social media has many benefits, some users deployed their posts in a much more sinister way.

"It's not a safe place and it's not a safe environment," he explained "I wanted to take a stand on saying that it is an important tool that unfortunately some people turn into a weapon because they can hide behind a fake account."

"I'm not saying it's not good to have social media, I'm just trying to say that it has to be a safe place. Basically, I did what I felt and I hope it can inspire people to do the same thing if they feel the same way."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Paris
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Sunny and warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 62

Image

colon cancer awareness

Image

salvation army giving out easter baskets

Image

churches prep for easter!

Image

sexual assault violence against women

Image

hit and run crash

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Sunday: Cloudy start, cooler and breezy. High: 51

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1237732

Reported Deaths: 23521
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4950509635
DuPage813231229
Will68145941
Lake61940950
Kane52603745
Winnebago29129452
Madison29099502
St. Clair26539492
McHenry25477272
Champaign18920135
Peoria18295272
Sangamon16906227
McLean15460165
Tazewell14313244
Rock Island13606296
Kankakee12954192
Kendall1159490
LaSalle11232226
Macon9846188
Vermilion8847122
DeKalb8604117
Adams8075115
Williamson7027125
Whiteside6257155
Boone608171
Clinton566389
Coles540794
Grundy539669
Ogle536879
Knox5107135
Jackson472662
Effingham455971
Macoupin448481
Henry448360
Livingston439179
Marion4354114
Stephenson425679
Franklin425569
Monroe419090
Jefferson4062118
Randolph403182
Woodford396561
Morgan368479
Lee367747
Montgomery359471
Logan344854
Bureau341078
Christian339871
Fulton323750
Perry310859
Fayette308854
Iroquois283963
Jersey255248
Douglas251435
Saline241550
McDonough240842
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205224
Bond193624
Cass192424
Pike173450
Clark171932
Wayne170449
Hancock170130
Warren167945
Richland167839
Jo Daviess167322
White164525
Ford163746
Edgar163139
Carroll162935
Washington160825
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137114
Mason133741
Wabash133012
De Witt132023
Mercer131633
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall90817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55323
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4504
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL30
Unassigned02270

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684020

Reported Deaths: 13023
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion932881693
Lake49815919
Allen37579662
Hamilton33300403
St. Joseph31957526
Elkhart26196427
Vanderburgh21700389
Tippecanoe20786210
Johnson16987369
Porter16540292
Hendricks16292306
Clark12401186
Madison12021333
Vigo11961241
Monroe10848166
LaPorte10191202
Delaware10089182
Howard9387209
Kosciusko8800112
Bartholomew7686151
Hancock7660135
Warrick7576155
Floyd7404174
Wayne6773196
Grant6623165
Boone635198
Morgan6258135
Dubois6021115
Cass5600102
Marshall5593107
Dearborn558473
Henry550299
Noble523480
Jackson477867
Shelby470295
Lawrence4253116
Harrison420269
Gibson419287
Montgomery406885
Clinton405053
DeKalb397081
Miami366965
Huntington366779
Whitley362640
Knox360188
Steuben349157
Putnam346660
Wabash340577
Adams332251
Ripley330466
Jasper329546
White302454
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Wells275779
Decatur275692
Fayette274859
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246744
LaGrange246470
Randolph230579
Spencer225331
Jennings221946
Washington220929
Sullivan205941
Fountain205444
Starke194152
Owen188056
Fulton185539
Jay182728
Carroll180120
Perry177336
Orange173652
Rush167124
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157142
Parke142216
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110345
Newton100033
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54611
Unassigned0406