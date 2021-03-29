Clear

There are 'definitely merits' to reparations, says the first Black Fed president

Raphael Bostic, the first Black Fed president, says racism continues to hurt the economy and discusses the benefits of reparations.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, is one of the most prominent government officials yet to publicly express support for reparations as a way to address the consequences of racism and inequality in America.

"There are definitely merits to it in the sense that, if people have been harmed by laws, then there should be a discussion about redress," Bostic told CNN Business in an exclusive interview.

"The legacies of past racism are still present in our society," said Bostic, who in 2017 became the first Black president of a regional Fed bank. "We have to think about what things are necessary to offset the impacts of those old systems that still flow through."

Bostic specifically called out systemic obstacles that inhibit wealth building among minorities, including redlining and other forms of housing discrimination.

"We have African Americans today who have a lot less wealth," he said, "in part because they have not been able to inherit the wealth that would have accrued had their ancestors been able to accrue that wealth."

Chicago suburb approves reparations for Black residents

Even though redlining — an illegal form of lending discrimination — has been banned for decades, consumer advocates argue the practice lingers through predatory lending. Today, there is a 30-percentage point gap between Black and White homeownership, higher than the gap that existed in 1960, according to the Urban Institute. Last week, the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, approved the nation's first reparations program for Black residents. Paid for by a 3% tax on legalized cannabis, the program provides funding for home loans to residents who can demonstrate harm from decades of discriminatory housing practices.

"We had to do something radically different to address the racial divide that we had in our city, which includes historic oppression, exclusion and divestment in the Black community," Alderman Robin Rue Simmons told CNN last week.

Bostic called the idea "quite interesting" and "creative," especially because it's explicitly tied to those who can show they have been hurt by racism.

"This is an interesting idea that many others should be thinking about as we move forward," he said.

Biden backs studying reparations

Until recently, the idea of the federal government paying reparations was well outside of mainstream political thought. For decades, politicians tried and failed to get the federal government to even study such a program. However, the push to explore reparations is gaining momentum — and prominent supporters.

In 2019, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas sponsored legislation that would establish a commission to study the consequences and impact of slavery and make recommendations for reparations proposals.

President Joe Biden supports studying whether descendants of slaves should receive reparations, the White House said in February. Last month a House Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing to discuss a federal commission that would explore how the US government might compensate descendants of enslaved Americans. Earlier this month, Amalgamated Bank became the first major US bank to announce its support for reparations.

Federal Reserve officials, including Bostic, have previously said little on the merits of reparations.

However, a working paper released earlier this year by the Minneapolis Fed concluded that reparations in the form of direct wealth transfers will not eliminate the racial wealth gap in the future, underscoring the deep-seated consequences of discrimination.

The logic behind that conclusion, the paper's author wrote, is that "century-long exclusions" would lead Black families to "enter into reparations with pessimistic beliefs about risky returns and to forego investment opportunities."

How Bostic overcame racism

Bostic, who is also the first openly gay Fed president, said he "obviously" has faced racism and discrimination in his own life and career.

"If you're an African American, people are going to judge you by how you look," he said. "In certain situations, that means you're going to be under different types of scrutiny."

Bostic grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Harvard University in 1987. He earned a doctorate in economics at Stanford University. Bostic urged those facing discrimination not to let themselves be held back.

"You just have to keep going forward and try not to be defeated by that and try not to be beat down by that," he said. "It's one of those things where you can live in the world that you wish you had, or you could live in the world you actually have. I would rather do the latter."

In 1995, Bostic joined the Fed's research department, where he studied the Community Reinvestment Act. He later worked at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. He joined the Atlanta Fed in 2017 from the University of Southern California, where he was a department chair in the university's school of public policy.

Fed Chair Bostic?

Bostic acknowledged that the field of economics can be "difficult" for minorities and women because the culture is "sometimes not as embracing and understanding" of the challenges facing those groups.

"There were definitely times where I wondered whether this was really for me," he said.

Yet Bostic said his passion for understanding how markets and cities work helped him persevere. "That trumped that frustration and gave me the drive to continue to push through," he said.

The lack of diversity in the upper echelon of America's financial regulators is remarkable. Only 10 Black men or women have been appointed to lead those agencies since the 1930s, according to research published last year by the Brookings Institution.

Bostic was reportedly in the running to be Biden's Treasury secretary. The Fed, one of the most powerful institutions in the world, has never been led by a person of color.

Asked if he would like to run the Fed one day, Bostic said it's not something he thinks about. "We'll let things play out as they will moving forward," he said. "For me, it's just flattering that you would even ask that question and that I'm thought of in that context."

The Fed could start removing stimulus next year

Bostic, who is a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, expressed optimism about the economic recovery from the pandemic, predicting "robust job growth." But the labor market is still down nearly 10 million jobs as a result of the health crisis and Bostic said it will take "many months" to fully recovery, perhaps not until the end of next year or even into 2023.

The pandemic has worsened America's inequality problem by wiping out four times as many low-income jobs than high-income ones. "The people who had the least are being hit the hardest," Bostic said.

Bostic is hopeful the government can tackle inequality, but added: "There is no doubt, this is a daunting challenge."

This may explain why the Atlanta Fed chief is in no rush for the central bank to get out of emergency mode. Bostic said he wants to see "a lot of progress" on the employment and inflation front before voting to remove the Fed's extraordinary stimulus. Not only are interest rates still at zero, but the Fed is buying $120 billion of bonds each month through a program known as quantitative easing.

When might the Fed slow its bond purchases? Bostic said he's "hopeful" tapering can begin in the next 12 to 18 months.

'The great unknown'

Some fear that rock-bottom rates, quantitative easing and unprecedented fiscal stimulus will overheat the economy, setting off debilitating inflation that short-circuits the recovery.

Bostic acknowledged that inflation readings will be volatile in the next few months as the economy recovers, and he stressed that the Fed won't overreact to just a few months of sharply higher prices.

"If we see the trajectory of inflation moving far, far away from our 2% objective, then I think there'll be time to act," he said. "But again, we are far from that point right now."

Yet Bostic conceded that no one knows what will happen with inflation, because this is a once-in-a-century pandemic.

"It's a great unknown," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Paris
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Sunny and warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 62

Image

colon cancer awareness

Image

salvation army giving out easter baskets

Image

churches prep for easter!

Image

sexual assault violence against women

Image

hit and run crash

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Sunday: Cloudy start, cooler and breezy. High: 51

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1237732

Reported Deaths: 23521
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4950509635
DuPage813231229
Will68145941
Lake61940950
Kane52603745
Winnebago29129452
Madison29099502
St. Clair26539492
McHenry25477272
Champaign18920135
Peoria18295272
Sangamon16906227
McLean15460165
Tazewell14313244
Rock Island13606296
Kankakee12954192
Kendall1159490
LaSalle11232226
Macon9846188
Vermilion8847122
DeKalb8604117
Adams8075115
Williamson7027125
Whiteside6257155
Boone608171
Clinton566389
Coles540794
Grundy539669
Ogle536879
Knox5107135
Jackson472662
Effingham455971
Macoupin448481
Henry448360
Livingston439179
Marion4354114
Stephenson425679
Franklin425569
Monroe419090
Jefferson4062118
Randolph403182
Woodford396561
Morgan368479
Lee367747
Montgomery359471
Logan344854
Bureau341078
Christian339871
Fulton323750
Perry310859
Fayette308854
Iroquois283963
Jersey255248
Douglas251435
Saline241550
McDonough240842
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205224
Bond193624
Cass192424
Pike173450
Clark171932
Wayne170449
Hancock170130
Warren167945
Richland167839
Jo Daviess167322
White164525
Ford163746
Edgar163139
Carroll162935
Washington160825
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137114
Mason133741
Wabash133012
De Witt132023
Mercer131633
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall90817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55323
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4504
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL30
Unassigned02270

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684020

Reported Deaths: 13023
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion932881693
Lake49815919
Allen37579662
Hamilton33300403
St. Joseph31957526
Elkhart26196427
Vanderburgh21700389
Tippecanoe20786210
Johnson16987369
Porter16540292
Hendricks16292306
Clark12401186
Madison12021333
Vigo11961241
Monroe10848166
LaPorte10191202
Delaware10089182
Howard9387209
Kosciusko8800112
Bartholomew7686151
Hancock7660135
Warrick7576155
Floyd7404174
Wayne6773196
Grant6623165
Boone635198
Morgan6258135
Dubois6021115
Cass5600102
Marshall5593107
Dearborn558473
Henry550299
Noble523480
Jackson477867
Shelby470295
Lawrence4253116
Harrison420269
Gibson419287
Montgomery406885
Clinton405053
DeKalb397081
Miami366965
Huntington366779
Whitley362640
Knox360188
Steuben349157
Putnam346660
Wabash340577
Adams332251
Ripley330466
Jasper329546
White302454
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Wells275779
Decatur275692
Fayette274859
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246744
LaGrange246470
Randolph230579
Spencer225331
Jennings221946
Washington220929
Sullivan205941
Fountain205444
Starke194152
Owen188056
Fulton185539
Jay182728
Carroll180120
Perry177336
Orange173652
Rush167124
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157142
Parke142216
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110345
Newton100033
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54611
Unassigned0406