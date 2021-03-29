Clear

Some US states report concerning Covid-19 case increases -- and one warns the surge is already here

Disneyland and Universal Studios are among the California theme parks that are set to reopen under strict Covid-19 guidelines. At Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, attendance will be limited to 15% capacity, and reservations are limited to California residents. CNN's Paul Vercammen reports.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

For weeks, health experts have warned of another possible Covid-19 surge if Americans get lax with safety measures while the country races to vaccinate more people.

Now infections are on the rise again and some state leaders are sounding the alarm over their latest trends.

After weeks of declines and then a plateau, the average number of new Covid-19 cases saw a 7% increase from the previous week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. The average of new virus-related hospitalizations also saw a slight increase from the previous week, she said.

More than two dozen states are reporting at least a 10% increase of new cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And some state officials say many of the new infections appear to be among younger groups.

"People over 65, a large proportion of them, have been vaccinated, are protected. That's one of the reasons we have not seen a huge spike in hospitalizations," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN on Sunday. "A lot of the spread is happening among younger people ... that's the group that is moving around, kind of relaxing, getting infected."

Fueling the rise of cases is a highly contagious -- and potentially more deadly -- variant of the virus. The B.1.1.7 variant, first spotted in the UK, has now been identified in 51 US jurisdictions, according to the CDC, and is projected to become the dominant variant in the country by the end of March or early April.

But that's not all that's helping drive case increases, experts say.

Governors and local leaders across the country have recently eased restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus while health officials urged them to keep the measures in place a little longer.

Spring break crowds swelled in popular beach destinations, including South Florida, where local leaders said the vacationers were more than they could handle. And air travel has broken pandemic records this month, with millions of Americans boarding planes.

"We're weeks away from a point where we can begin to do these things a bit more safely, but I think states have just moved too fast," Jha said.

So far, about 28.2% of the US population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data, and 15.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

You asked, we answered: Your top questions about Covid-19 and vaccines

State leaders sound alarm

State leaders across the US have expressed concern about their latest Covid-19 data, urging residents to double down on safety measures just a few weeks longer until enough of the population is protected against the virus.

Michigan is in the middle of another Covid-19 surge, a top health official in the state told CNN on Sunday.

And cases are increasing most in younger people, specifically the 10 to 19-year-old age group, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said.

The state is experiencing community spread, Khaldun said and attributed the rise in cases to a number of factors, like more gatherings and more mobility, economic reopenings and specific outbreaks in some prisons and schools.

In Illinois, state officials announced Friday they were deploying rapid response vaccination teams to several counties and expanding vaccine eligibility in response to a "concerning possible trend in increasing COVID hospitalizations and case rates."

"Recent increases in hospital admissions and test positivity are concerning new developments and we don't want to go down the same path we've seen before and experience a resurgence in the pandemic," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

"We cannot move forward if our metrics are going backward," the director added.

Track Covid-19 cases in the US

Also on Friday, Vermont officials reported the state's highest single-day case total since the pandemic's start, with more than 250 new reported infections.

The increase is likely fueled by more people moving around now that warmer weather is here and by variants that are circulating, Dr. Mark Levine, the state's health commissioner, said.

"Our efforts to vaccinate Vermonters is a race against what the virus does best: move easily from person to person," Levine said. "Throughout the country, including up and down the Eastern Seaboard, case numbers are up."

New Hampshire officials reported late last week an increase in the average number of daily new Covid-19 cases and the state's test positivity rate. And the number of infections among people under 60 years old is also increasing -- especially in teenagers and people in their 20s, officials said.

The rise in cases will likely continue for a couple of weeks, Gov. Chris Sununu said, adding the state is likely seeing a "spring surge."

In Pennsylvania, the governor said last week that the number of new cases and the statewide percent positivity slightly increased, calling the upticks "concerning."

"As more and more Pennsylvanians are getting vaccinated, we must not forget to follow the mitigation measures still in place," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. "As the weather gets warm, please remember to wear a mask, practice social distance and wash your hands frequently as the virus still has a presence in our communities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Paris
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Clear and cold evening
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

colon cancer awareness

Image

salvation army giving out easter baskets

Image

churches prep for easter!

Image

sexual assault violence against women

Image

hit and run crash

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Sunday: Cloudy start, cooler and breezy. High: 51

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

ISU Volleyball Senior Day

Image

Paris vs Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1235485

Reported Deaths: 23498
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4939689628
DuPage811651228
Will68028941
Lake61869949
Kane52522742
Madison29072502
Winnebago29068452
St. Clair26522492
McHenry25450271
Champaign18897135
Peoria18207271
Sangamon16840227
McLean15410165
Tazewell14275244
Rock Island13587296
Kankakee12939192
Kendall1157088
LaSalle11210226
Macon9824188
Vermilion8844121
DeKalb8590117
Adams8074115
Williamson7023125
Whiteside6241155
Boone607371
Clinton566189
Coles540393
Grundy539469
Ogle535478
Knox5100135
Jackson472362
Effingham455569
Macoupin448181
Henry447960
Livingston438779
Marion4351114
Stephenson425079
Franklin424968
Monroe418790
Jefferson4059118
Randolph403082
Woodford395161
Morgan368179
Lee366947
Montgomery359171
Logan344354
Bureau340778
Christian339771
Fulton322550
Perry310759
Fayette308554
Iroquois283663
Jersey255148
Douglas251335
Saline241550
McDonough240042
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220236
Crawford205124
Bond193324
Cass192324
Pike173450
Clark171832
Wayne170449
Hancock169730
Richland167739
Warren167744
Jo Daviess166422
White164525
Ford163646
Edgar163139
Carroll162735
Washington160825
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt138914
Johnson136914
Mason133341
Wabash133012
De Witt131523
Mercer131333
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Jasper112917
Menard11239
Marshall90517
Hamilton80015
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55323
Edwards54012
Henderson51514
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4504
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL10
Unassigned02270

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 683076

Reported Deaths: 13011
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion931741693
Lake49751918
Allen37514661
Hamilton33255403
St. Joseph31874525
Elkhart26149427
Vanderburgh21680388
Tippecanoe20748209
Johnson16957369
Porter16515292
Hendricks16280306
Clark12387186
Madison12014332
Vigo11943241
Monroe10820166
LaPorte10159202
Delaware10081182
Howard9372209
Kosciusko8789112
Bartholomew7669151
Hancock7647135
Warrick7565155
Floyd7394174
Wayne6768196
Grant6614164
Boone633598
Morgan6252135
Dubois6020114
Cass5597102
Dearborn558273
Marshall5582107
Henry549799
Noble523279
Jackson476767
Shelby470395
Lawrence4251116
Harrison419269
Gibson418087
Montgomery406485
Clinton404753
DeKalb396681
Huntington366579
Miami366465
Whitley362340
Knox359787
Steuben348657
Putnam346360
Wabash339877
Adams332051
Ripley330466
Jasper329146
White302354
Jefferson300778
Daviess287398
Decatur275192
Fayette274859
Wells274279
Greene266784
Posey265532
Scott255652
Clay246744
LaGrange246270
Randolph230279
Spencer224931
Jennings221746
Washington220429
Sullivan205841
Fountain205244
Starke193352
Owen187856
Fulton185539
Jay182728
Carroll180020
Perry177136
Orange173552
Rush166924
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton156842
Parke142016
Pike129034
Blackford128929
Pulaski110245
Newton99833
Brown96740
Crawford95713
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77415
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54511
Unassigned0406