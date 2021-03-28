Clear

Slum golf: A whole new ball game on Mumbai's streets

Suresh Mehboobani is a caddy at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai and one of the originators of Slum Golf, a version of the sport using home-made clubs and balls, played on a course that has been designed around his neighborhood.

Posted: Mar 28, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Mar 28, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

You can play golf on pristine green courses. You can even play on a course made of ice.

But thanks to some innovative thinking, residents of some of the poorest areas of Mumbai have been using the bumps and lumps of the street as their course.

Here there's no soundscape of polite clapping from watching fans or birds chirping -- just a cacophony of residents poking their heads out of windows, buses traveling underneath and the hooting of tuk-tuk horns.

Slum golf, a version of the game using homemade clubs and balls, deploys the cracks and crevices in the Chembur locality of the hustling, bustling city for its course and small divots in the ground as its holes.

The makeshift game was created in 2000 in Mumbai -- India's financial capital with a population of more than 12 million -- by Suresh Mehboobani and others outside their hours working as caddies at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) at a time when they were not permitted to play for free.

Golf isn't the most popular sport in India, but Mehboobani is hoping his makeshift version of the sport will prove an introduction -- especially to his 6-year-old daughter Ashmi -- to the more traditional game.

"Everyone likes cricket in India," Mehboobani told CNN Sport. "I [hope] that people watch our videos and they like golf as well.

"People are playing on the streets as well in Europe. Especially people [who] play on the streets, I want people to see our videos on YouTube. The world is playing [golf] on the streets, so that's where I think we did something good; we brought the game to the streets and people like it today."

READ: Grief over her father's death helped drive golfer Danielle Kang to major success

Making the most

Although the dark red ball and the wooden bat hook many Indian youngsters, Mehboobani's interest has always been on a small, white ball and long, thin golf clubs.

On his route to and from school, he walked past a golf club and after watching through the fence while members drove, chipped and putted, Mehboobani was hooked.

He picked up a job at the BPGC caddying to sate his passion for the sport. But when he wasn't permitted to play at the members only club for free, he came up with another method to play, reimagining the Chembur slums as a golf course, with tee positions varying from on the floor to the tops of buildings.

After some trial and error, Mehboobani and others found they could use waste material from buildings to fashion clubs -- hammering the end to form the face of the club -- and use cylinder pipes as grips.

As for the ball, he insists players use plastic rather than proper golf balls so to not "draw blood" if they hit a fellow player, passerby or resident of the slum.

In its heyday, over 50 people -- typically caddies at the club -- used to congregate on their days off on Monday to play slum golf.

The local club has also opened its arms to slum golf, with some members choosing to try their hand, as well as an Indian professional golfer and an international player traveling to Mumbai to sample this unique version of the game.

"They had a great reaction; they said they are having more fun outside than playing inside (on the course). They get to hit different shots, from above the bus, above cars. Inside you can't hit shots like this; it's all grass, but here you can hit the ball over cars, rooftops."

However, now that the BPGC has allowed all caddies to play there on a Monday for free, "slum golf isn't happening much anymore," admits Mehboobani.

The future

Although Mehboobani and his colleagues have found a more traditional locale to play golf, he's still hopeful that slum golf can be an introductory way into a sport which, as he himself knows, can often be inaccessible.

His daughter Ashmi is an embodiment of that desire.

Mehboobani introduced her to the game when she was just five years old after she saw her father playing on the streets and expressed her interest in "hitting the ball."

During the time when the BPGC didn't allow caddies to play on its course and they took up playing on the streets, a video of Ashmi playing golf went viral which, according to her father, was one of the reasons for the BPGC allowing them in. BPGC didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Through her father and her coach, who also runs an academy, she has developed an early love for the game, already adopting Tiger Woods as her idol.

Mehboobani is hoping that his daughter's early start on the streets will propel her to success later in her life.

"We [hope] to make her the ladies champion because if the club has supported her this much, she is likely to show good results in the future. She will make the club proud, and she will make the name of her mother and father shine as well."

It's not just in India where street golf is a thing.

In Europe, urban golf was born in the late 1990s when a group of Germans took to the streets of Berlin armed with real balls and clubs and began creating makeshift holes for themselves around the city.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Each year an official cup competition is contested with the 2021 event set to be held in Switzerland in July.

Players might have ultimately chosen the green fairways and greens over the concrete roads and roofs, but slum golf provided them with a taster and opened doors to a sport previously unattainable to many in Mumbai.

Once playing from rooftops, these golfers and those who are following them are now shooting for the sky.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Paris
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Clear and cold evening
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

colon cancer awareness

Image

salvation army giving out easter baskets

Image

churches prep for easter!

Image

sexual assault violence against women

Image

hit and run crash

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Sunday: Cloudy start, cooler and breezy. High: 51

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

ISU Volleyball Senior Day

Image

Paris vs Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1235485

Reported Deaths: 23498
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4939689628
DuPage811651228
Will68028941
Lake61869949
Kane52522742
Madison29072502
Winnebago29068452
St. Clair26522492
McHenry25450271
Champaign18897135
Peoria18207271
Sangamon16840227
McLean15410165
Tazewell14275244
Rock Island13587296
Kankakee12939192
Kendall1157088
LaSalle11210226
Macon9824188
Vermilion8844121
DeKalb8590117
Adams8074115
Williamson7023125
Whiteside6241155
Boone607371
Clinton566189
Coles540393
Grundy539469
Ogle535478
Knox5100135
Jackson472362
Effingham455569
Macoupin448181
Henry447960
Livingston438779
Marion4351114
Stephenson425079
Franklin424968
Monroe418790
Jefferson4059118
Randolph403082
Woodford395161
Morgan368179
Lee366947
Montgomery359171
Logan344354
Bureau340778
Christian339771
Fulton322550
Perry310759
Fayette308554
Iroquois283663
Jersey255148
Douglas251335
Saline241550
McDonough240042
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220236
Crawford205124
Bond193324
Cass192324
Pike173450
Clark171832
Wayne170449
Hancock169730
Richland167739
Warren167744
Jo Daviess166422
White164525
Ford163646
Edgar163139
Carroll162735
Washington160825
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt138914
Johnson136914
Mason133341
Wabash133012
De Witt131523
Mercer131333
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Jasper112917
Menard11239
Marshall90517
Hamilton80015
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55323
Edwards54012
Henderson51514
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4504
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL10
Unassigned02270

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 683076

Reported Deaths: 13011
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion931741693
Lake49751918
Allen37514661
Hamilton33255403
St. Joseph31874525
Elkhart26149427
Vanderburgh21680388
Tippecanoe20748209
Johnson16957369
Porter16515292
Hendricks16280306
Clark12387186
Madison12014332
Vigo11943241
Monroe10820166
LaPorte10159202
Delaware10081182
Howard9372209
Kosciusko8789112
Bartholomew7669151
Hancock7647135
Warrick7565155
Floyd7394174
Wayne6768196
Grant6614164
Boone633598
Morgan6252135
Dubois6020114
Cass5597102
Dearborn558273
Marshall5582107
Henry549799
Noble523279
Jackson476767
Shelby470395
Lawrence4251116
Harrison419269
Gibson418087
Montgomery406485
Clinton404753
DeKalb396681
Huntington366579
Miami366465
Whitley362340
Knox359787
Steuben348657
Putnam346360
Wabash339877
Adams332051
Ripley330466
Jasper329146
White302354
Jefferson300778
Daviess287398
Decatur275192
Fayette274859
Wells274279
Greene266784
Posey265532
Scott255652
Clay246744
LaGrange246270
Randolph230279
Spencer224931
Jennings221746
Washington220429
Sullivan205841
Fountain205244
Starke193352
Owen187856
Fulton185539
Jay182728
Carroll180020
Perry177136
Orange173552
Rush166924
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton156842
Parke142016
Pike129034
Blackford128929
Pulaski110245
Newton99833
Brown96740
Crawford95713
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77415
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54511
Unassigned0406