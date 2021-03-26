Clear

Biden uses press conference as a chance to point fingers at Trump

CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden is making no qualms about former President Donald Trump's policies being the root cause of issues that his administration is now scrambling to address.

More than two months into his presidency, at his first news conference since becoming president, Biden blamed Trump for a slew of issues, including a broken immigration system and the US' current diplomatic woes.

Biden's frequent invocation of Trump was noticeable perhaps because his press conference was the first time he spoke at length on a variety of issues his White House is working on, and his relative low-profile compared to Trump.

The press corps also wanted to talk about Trump. Biden was also asked about the possibility of running against Trump in 2024, Trump's plan to pull the US out of Afghanistan and Georgia's law placing new limits on voting -- a direct result of Trump's false claims about election fraud.

The President's frequent mentions of Trump should come as no surprise.

Biden built up a presidential campaign pegged on reversing the Trump administration's policies and countering what he saw as Trump's political divisiveness. His 2020 campaign revolved around the idea that the "soul of the nation" was at stake in the election, and that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency.

No policy area is perhaps as central to Trump's image than his anti-immigration actions.

Biden largely blamed Trump for the current situation on the southern border, where an influx of unaccompanied minors are traveling into the US, despite some indications that unauthorized migrants are coming into the US because of the perception that the new administration will be more lenient.

"It happens every single, solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year," Biden said. "By the way, does anybody suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy? And he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming."

The President also blasted the Trump administration's withdrawal of foreign aid funding to deal with the "root causes" of migration and blamed his predecessor for having "shut down the number of beds available" by not funding the Department of Health and Human Services "to get the children out of those Border Patrol facilities."

Despite a recent spike in migrants that is putting the US on track to see the most individuals on the southern border in 20 years, Biden says he's making no apologies for the way he's handling the situation.

"First of all, all the (Trump) policies that were underway were not helping at all, did not slow up the amount of immigration, and as many people coming. And rolling back the policies of separating children from their mothers? I make no apology for that," Biden told reporters.

"I make no apologies for ending programs that did not exist before Trump became president that have an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law, as well as on human dignity," he added.

Trump kicked off his presidential campaign in 2015 by claiming that "when Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. ... They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

He repeatedly used terms such as "killer," "predator," "animal" and "invasion" when referencing immigration issues in front of audiences.

And his administration was responsible for devising some of the most stringent and publicly divisive immigration policies America had adopted, including the so-called "zero tolerance" policy, which resulted in the separation of thousands of migrant families, including those with children.

Trump's blame game

Biden's blame game with Trump is in line with what other US presidents have done after taking office.

President Barack Obama blamed the George W. Bush administration for the financial crisis. And Going back to President Ronald Reagan, nearly every US president has blamed their predecessor for inheriting a poor economy.

That extends to Trump, too.

During his first news conference since taking office, Trump referred to the messes he inherited from President Barack Obama four times.

"To be honest, I inherited a mess. A mess. At home and abroad -- a mess. Jobs are pouring out of the country. You see what's going on with all of the companies leaving our country, going to Mexico and other places. Low pay, low wages," Trump said in 2017. "Mass instability overseas, no matter where you look. The Middle East, a disaster. North Korea, we'll take care of it, folks. We're going to take care of it all. I just want to let you know. I inherited a mess."

Trump went on to express his frustrations about the messes he inherited up until his final weeks in office, but touted his legacy on immigration as a "success story."

"This is a real success story," Trump told US Customs and Border Patrol agents during a speech in front of a section of the US-Mexico border wall in mid-January. "When I took office, we inherited a broken, dysfunctional, and open border. Everybody was pouring in at will. Working alongside the heroes in this great outdoor space, looking at our wall, we reformed our immigration system and achieved the most secure southern border in US history. It is at a level that it's never been before."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Paris
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Cloudy and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3 fatal car crashes within 24-hours in the Wabash Valley

Image

Friday: Partly sunny, still breezy. High: 58°

Image

Local church working to keep Easter tradition, even if it looks a little different

Image

Reacting to the changing mask mandate in Indiana

Image

Lawrence County receives help from National Guard with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Image

Four charged in Vincennes drug arrests

Image

Kevin is tracking severe weather, here's what you need to know

Image

Organizations prepare for critical summer learning programs

Image

Local advocates honored for helping those with disabilities

Image

Community Cleanup

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1229806

Reported Deaths: 23442
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4915129611
DuPage807281226
Will67707935
Lake61652947
Kane52339740
Madison28962490
Winnebago28956451
St. Clair26456488
McHenry25353272
Champaign18803135
Peoria17933270
Sangamon16761226
McLean15303165
Tazewell14150244
Rock Island13508296
Kankakee12891192
Kendall1152588
LaSalle11178224
Macon9796188
Vermilion8829120
DeKalb8561117
Adams8070115
Williamson7006125
Whiteside6176155
Boone605771
Clinton565789
Coles539693
Grundy537969
Ogle531378
Knox5091135
Jackson470162
Effingham454269
Macoupin447080
Henry446660
Livingston437779
Marion4347114
Franklin423768
Stephenson422679
Monroe417189
Jefferson4051118
Randolph401782
Woodford391161
Morgan367279
Lee363145
Montgomery358071
Logan342854
Bureau339978
Christian339371
Fulton316650
Perry310459
Fayette308454
Iroquois282563
Jersey253648
Douglas251235
Saline241250
McDonough238942
Lawrence235924
Union222339
Shelby219936
Crawford204324
Bond192724
Cass190824
Pike173050
Clark171632
Wayne170349
Hancock169330
Warren167344
Richland166839
Jo Daviess165122
White164425
Ford163546
Edgar162839
Carroll162035
Washington160725
Moultrie152325
Clay145342
Greene140132
Piatt138214
Johnson136612
Mason132441
Wabash132212
Mercer131233
De Witt131123
Massac130637
Cumberland125419
Jasper112617
Menard11129
Marshall90116
Hamilton79815
Schuyler6855
Brown6796
Pulaski6747
Stark55323
Edwards53712
Henderson51314
Calhoun5022
Scott4561
Alexander45410
Gallatin4494
Putnam4303
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL40
Unassigned02271

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 680998

Reported Deaths: 12982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion928971691
Lake49610915
Allen37336659
Hamilton33146403
St. Joseph31690522
Elkhart26076427
Vanderburgh21649388
Tippecanoe20674209
Johnson16896368
Porter16473291
Hendricks16243304
Clark12355186
Madison11997331
Vigo11907240
Monroe10759165
LaPorte10085202
Delaware10056182
Howard9339209
Kosciusko8759112
Bartholomew7646151
Hancock7633135
Warrick7550155
Floyd7368174
Wayne6756196
Grant6585164
Boone631597
Morgan6240134
Dubois6009114
Cass5595102
Marshall5575106
Dearborn557372
Henry548098
Noble521879
Jackson474867
Shelby470293
Lawrence4245116
Harrison417568
Gibson417187
Montgomery404285
Clinton404053
DeKalb395081
Miami364965
Huntington364879
Whitley361140
Knox359387
Steuben347457
Putnam345060
Wabash339277
Adams331451
Ripley330366
Jasper327646
White302054
Jefferson299977
Daviess287198
Decatur274992
Fayette274359
Wells272379
Greene266781
Posey265132
Scott255052
Clay246244
LaGrange245670
Randolph229779
Spencer224331
Jennings221446
Washington219429
Sullivan205741
Fountain204844
Starke192652
Owen187456
Fulton185639
Jay182328
Carroll179620
Perry176636
Orange173052
Rush166824
Vermillion163643
Franklin162735
Tipton156242
Parke141516
Pike129034
Blackford128729
Pulaski110245
Newton99333
Brown96540
Crawford95213
Benton93914
Martin81215
Warren76614
Switzerland7628
Union68910
Ohio54511
Unassigned0406