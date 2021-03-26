Clear

Georgia's new law suppressing the vote is a victory for Trump

Martin Luther King III reacts to the Georgia Senate passing a bill that would restrict voting access and give state officials more powers over local elections.

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Former President Donald Trump's campaign of lies about a stolen election just delivered a huge victory with a new Georgia law that could suppress the votes of many of the citizens who helped eject him from the White House.

Republican state lawmakers rushed through a broad law Thursday making it harder to vote that disproportionately targets Democratic and Black voters in a battleground vital to the 2020 election and future presidential and congressional contests.

The move confirms the Peach State as the epicenter of the fight for American democracy that raged through Trump's presidency and during the insurrection he incited against the US Capitol -- and now threatens to taint future elections as Republicans in multiple states pursue new laws to limit voting.

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It's sick. It's sick," President Joe Biden said at the first news conference of his presidency that afternoon.

The Georgia law raises the question of whether election safeguards that prevented Trump's energetic efforts to rig the 2020 White House race after the fact in the state will stand firm in future elections amid false claims of electoral fraud by a president.

It was drawn up after Democrats captured Georgia in the presidential election for the first time since 1992 amid massive turnout nationally as voting methods, including mail-in ballots, were expanded to make it easier for Americans to fulfill their fundamental democratic rights in a pandemic. Georgia Republicans also lost two US Senate seats that handed Democrats control of the 50-50 chamber on the basis of huge Black turnout in runoff elections in January.

After leaving office, Trump demanded that Republican state legislatures pass laws to ban mail-in voting and to prevent courts from weighing in on electoral disputes. Using his massive popularity in the GOP, the former President has made the acceptance of his false conspiracy theories about voter fraud in 2020 a litmus test for Republican candidates seeking his support in upcoming primary elections.

The Georgia bill is only one example of GOP efforts in multiple states -- including many crucial electoral battlegrounds -- to hold back a diverse demographic tide in cities that favor Democrats, which critics see as an attempt to cement minority rule in the United States.

Iowa has already passed a measure to limit absentee balloting and voting hours. Texas is taking steps to cut voting hours and absentee balloting in big Democratic cities like Houston. New voting laws are being pushed by Republicans in another swing state Trump lost, Arizona.

Georgia law ignites new debate over sweeping federal voting rights bill

GOP leaders justify the voter suppression measures by arguing that they are needed to crack down on fraud and to restore the public's faith that US elections are fair. But multiple courts and Trump's own Justice Department found there was no widespread electoral fraud in 2020. And voter mistrust was largely fueled by Trump's blatantly false claims that he had been cheated out of office in a corrupt election, which were incessantly broadcast by conservative media outlets.

Georgia's action threw a political grenade into the debate over a Washington campaign by many Democrats to abolish Senate supermajority rules that Republicans could use to block their sweeping election bill, known as the For the People Act. The measure would establish national standards and reverse restrictions like those that are now the law of Georgia. Republicans brand the Democratic bill as an unconstitutional power grab.

The drama in the Georgia Legislature unfolded as Biden condemned restrictive state legislation as a remnant of the Jim Crow era that institutionalized racism and hinted that he could ultimately back abolishing the Senate filibuster to get the Democrats' House-passed bill through the chamber.

But Biden declined to reveal his strategy for getting the voting rights bill into law.

The new law in Georgia requires more stringent voter verification requirements for absentee ballots, allows state officials to take over election boards and limits ballot drop boxes that make it easier for people to vote. The law allows any Georgian to make unlimited challenges to voter registrations, and, incredibly, makes it a misdemeanor crime for anyone to offer food and water to voters stuck in long lines to cast ballots.

Black voters hampered by the restrictions of voting in urban areas have often found themselves lining up for hours to vote in inclement weather. The clear targeting of African American voters in Georgia and elsewhere recalls some of the ugliest racial episodes of America's past, and is fueling claims of open Republican racism.

Governor criticized by Trump signs new law

The Georgia law was quickly signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who incurred the wrath of Trump last year for refusing to play along with his attempt to override Biden's victory by 12,000 votes in the state, which was confirmed by several audits.

Kemp claimed that the law "makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

In a statement to CNN, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who defied Trump's pleas in a telephone call to find votes to overturn Biden's victory, said he would still stand up for voter freedoms but did not criticize the law.

"In implementing this law, I will ensure that no eligible Georgia voter is hindered in exercising their right to vote, and I will continue to further secure our elections so that every Georgian can have confidence in the results of our elections," Raffensperger said. Earlier this week, Trump announced that he was backing Rep. Jody Hice in his effort to beat Raffensperger in a primary contest.

Kemp's swift signature on the law was another sign of the fierce pressure that Republican politicians who hope to have a political future face from Trump and his acolytes in their states. Kemp is up for reelection in 2022 and could face Democrat Stacey Abrams, a former state lawmaker and prominent voting rights advocate who played a crucial role in Biden's victory in Georgia.

"As the FBI continue to round up seditionists who spilled blood to defend a lie about our elections, Republican state leaders willfully undermine democracy by giving themselves authority to overturn results they do not like," Abrams said in a statement. "Now, more than ever, Americans must demand federal action to protect voting rights as we continue to fight against these blatantly unconstitutional efforts that are nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0."

The Georgia law, which critics fear could allow state officials to deny counties the right to certify their own election results, and other measures suppressing the vote are likely to face rigorous challenges in court. Indeed, by Thursday evening, a suit challenging the Georgia law had already been filed by three voting rights groups.

Damon Hewitt, acting president and executive director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan organization, said the measure directly targeted voters of color who took part in record numbers in the 2020 election.

"This should be marked as Exhibit A in making the case that discriminatory voter suppression is alive and well, and makes clear why we need federal voting rights legislation to stop these laws in their tracks," Hewitt said. "We stand ready to take action and protect the fundamental right to vote through the courts."

The For the People Act awaiting action in the Senate would create automatic voter registration nationwide and restore portions of the Voting Rights Act that were gutted by the Supreme Court. It would also strengthen mail-in voting and permit early voting across the country, while taking steps to cut wait times at the polls.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Paris
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
VERY WINDY OVERNIGHT
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local church working to keep Easter tradition, even if it looks a little different

Image

Reacting to the changing mask mandate in Indiana

Image

Lawrence County receives help from National Guard with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Image

Four charged in Vincennes drug arrests

Image

Kevin is tracking severe weather, here's what you need to know

Image

Organizations prepare for critical summer learning programs

Image

Local advocates honored for helping those with disabilities

Image

Community Cleanup

Image

Police identify person killed in Wednesday I-70 crash

Image

Two killed in Sullivan County crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1227613

Reported Deaths: 23408
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4906619601
DuPage805601223
Will67604934
Lake61584946
Kane52233739
Winnebago28926450
Madison28903488
St. Clair26416487
McHenry25307271
Champaign18754135
Peoria17828270
Sangamon16706225
McLean15255165
Tazewell14121243
Rock Island13488296
Kankakee12865192
Kendall1150888
LaSalle11164224
Macon9782187
Vermilion8822120
DeKalb8545117
Adams8064115
Williamson7002124
Whiteside6153154
Boone604971
Clinton565889
Coles538593
Grundy537169
Ogle529978
Knox5086133
Jackson469062
Effingham453769
Macoupin446980
Henry445959
Livingston437279
Marion4342113
Franklin423668
Stephenson422179
Monroe416789
Jefferson4048118
Randolph401681
Woodford388861
Morgan367079
Lee360645
Montgomery357971
Logan341754
Bureau339478
Christian338971
Fulton314050
Perry310059
Fayette308154
Iroquois282063
Jersey253548
Douglas251434
Saline240549
McDonough238442
Lawrence235624
Union222239
Shelby219836
Crawford203724
Bond192924
Cass190724
Pike172850
Clark171432
Wayne170249
Hancock168730
Warren167244
Richland166039
Jo Daviess164922
White164425
Ford163546
Edgar162339
Carroll161635
Washington160725
Moultrie152225
Clay145242
Greene140132
Piatt138214
Johnson136512
Mason131941
Wabash131712
Mercer131033
De Witt130823
Massac130636
Cumberland125119
Jasper112617
Menard11088
Marshall89616
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6855
Brown6786
Pulaski6747
Stark55423
Edwards53712
Henderson51314
Calhoun5012
Alexander45410
Scott4541
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35912
Pope2953
Out of IL80
Unassigned02272

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 680046

Reported Deaths: 12975
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion927891691
Lake49556914
Allen37247658
Hamilton33102403
St. Joseph31576522
Elkhart26035427
Vanderburgh21625388
Tippecanoe20643209
Johnson16866368
Porter16454290
Hendricks16225304
Clark12342185
Madison11988331
Vigo11896240
Monroe10720165
LaPorte10054202
Delaware10041182
Howard9327208
Kosciusko8754112
Bartholomew7639150
Hancock7620135
Warrick7544155
Floyd7361174
Wayne6753196
Grant6575164
Boone631197
Morgan6237134
Dubois6006114
Cass5590102
Marshall5569106
Dearborn556372
Henry547998
Noble521279
Jackson474367
Shelby470093
Lawrence4244116
Harrison416768
Gibson416687
Montgomery403685
Clinton403053
DeKalb394581
Miami364865
Huntington364078
Whitley360340
Knox359187
Steuben347257
Putnam344760
Wabash339077
Adams331251
Ripley330066
Jasper327046
White301854
Jefferson299377
Daviess287098
Decatur274592
Fayette274259
Wells270979
Greene266681
Posey264932
Scott254952
Clay246044
LaGrange245470
Randolph229578
Spencer224031
Jennings221046
Washington218929
Sullivan205741
Fountain204744
Starke192652
Owen187256
Fulton185439
Jay182128
Carroll179620
Perry176336
Orange172952
Rush166824
Vermillion163343
Franklin162635
Tipton155942
Parke141416
Pike128834
Blackford128329
Pulaski110245
Newton99233
Brown96540
Crawford95013
Benton93814
Martin81115
Warren76514
Switzerland7628
Union68910
Ohio54411
Unassigned0407