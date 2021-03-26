Clear

What happened to two small South Dakota towns after Biden revoked the Keystone pipeline permit

CNN's Martin Savidge looks into what happened to two small South Dakota towns after President Joe Biden revoked the Keystone pipeline permit.

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Angela Barajas and Martin Savidge, CNN

Small town America had big dreams in the shape of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

After a decade of stop-and-go progress, the project spearheaded by Canadian energy giant TC Energy seemed tangible for residents of central South Dakota.

Along I-90, small towns lie dormant waiting for warmer weather and a return of tourism to kick into high gear. Visitors headed for Mount Rushmore provide an economic lifeline for these small communities. And the pipeline had begun to emerge as another revenue stream that would keep towns afloat year round.

"When TransCanada came along, we were, from a business standpoint, very excited. Because it's growth, it's opportunities," said Jeff Birkeland, a lifelong Murdo, South Dakota, resident and CEO of West Central Electric Cooperative.

Birkeland laments the missed opportunities the pipeline could have brought to the region. He had invested over a decade of his professional life on the project.

Those dreams died on January 20, when President Joe Biden signed an executive order that revoked the building permit for the 1,200-mile project that would have passed though Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

"That was one of the things he ran on," Birkeland said. "So I can't say it was a big shock. But when you finally hear it, it's a reality check for you. Thirteen years of my career have been spent on Trans Canada. It's tough."

In the last 30 years, West Central Electric has gained 99 new households in its five-county service area. Economic life in Murdo, with a population of 444, had become stagnant.

Building two substations providing power to two pumping stations along the pipeline would have been an irrefutable growth opportunity, bringing in close to a $1 million monthly, according to Birkeland. That growth would have trickled down to their 3,700 co-op members across the region in the form of a $325 annual credit, effectively reducing their power bills.

For now, both substations lie nearly completed and abandoned.

Birkeland also calculates the Murdo schools, with less than 200 students, missed out on tens of thousands of tax dollars that could have trickled down.

It all changed overnight

Within hours of President Biden's executive order halting the pipeline, dozens of workers and their families left the small towns in central South Dakota and got on the road looking for a way to provide for their families, according to Tricia Burns, a rancher and owner of Ignite Wellness Center in Philip, South Dakota.

"There was a real sense of urgency and a real sense of fear and anxiety," Burns said. "They need to get a move on and try and find something before all the jobs were taken. Most of them packed up and headed out. Some of them even left their stuff behind and said, 'when we figure out where their next move is, we'll come back and get the stuff.'"

That was nearly two months ago, but Burns remembers it vividly. She lost nearly half of her members within hours, losing out on almost $3,000 dollars a month. Two contracts with security companies evaporated, she said.

Burns had also grown close to the workers and their families that had migrated into their community to help build the pipeline. One of her gym employees was among those who were forced to leave.

"Everything had been signed, sealed, delivered. The game rules were set. Everybody was playing fair," Burns said. "This was going to be their home for four years, their daughter was going to get to graduate from high school here. And that was all taken away in an instant."

Philip, South Dakota, located 15 miles north of the main east-west interstate, has a population of 779. Their main street is comprised of nearly a dozen small business, all kept alive by mutual support throughout the community.

Brittany Smith, Philips' city manager, describes her hometown as "resilient." But the halting of the pipeline has affected them, nonetheless.

"We don't see a lot of growth. But we do see some," Smith said. "And so this looked like an opportunity for the locals to benefit as well as the city and the county to benefit."

TC Energy had awarded nearly $60,000 in grants to Philip while the project was ongoing. The money helped pay for a new pumper truck for the volunteer fire department. The grant also helped support youth sports and pay for a new sidewalk near the school.

"Philip is just a small community. But we are just one little bit of the whole entire project. What happens when another big project like this comes through and there's all this money invested into this and all these jobs that people are basically promised and then the President can just sign an executive order and shut it all down?" Smith said.

Bart Ramsey, a Philip rancher, told CNN that the project seemed like a long shot nearly a decade ago. But in the last five years it had made significant strides. Ranchers, he said, were approached about putting easements in place in exchange for a monetary compensation. The easements would have allowed TC Energy to run the pipeline through owned land.

"It's hard for us rural people to fathom something that big happening and as many dollars as it was," Ramsey said.

Ramsey supported the project but remained cautiously optimistic as time went by and the progress was slow. For him, the pipeline meant energy independence for the country.

"At some point, we may not need fossil fuels, we can get by without it. We're not there. All the planes, trains and automobiles that run almost all use fossil fuels. And if this was going to help keep that cost down for production of products and travel and everything else, that's a lot of dollars in the United States that would have been saved," Ramsey said.

Just one mile north of Philip, a TC Energy work camp lies empty. Another 30 miles north, a massive pipe yard is visible from a main highway with hundreds of pipes in display.

TC Energy declined to comment on the fate of the existing infrastructure already in place for the long-awaited pipeline.

"My fear is that they've invested all of these money and resources into what is already in place. And then they'll have to come tear it out," Smith said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Paris
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
VERY WINDY OVERNIGHT
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local church working to keep Easter tradition, even if it looks a little different

Image

Reacting to the changing mask mandate in Indiana

Image

Lawrence County receives help from National Guard with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Image

Four charged in Vincennes drug arrests

Image

Kevin is tracking severe weather, here's what you need to know

Image

Organizations prepare for critical summer learning programs

Image

Local advocates honored for helping those with disabilities

Image

Community Cleanup

Image

Police identify person killed in Wednesday I-70 crash

Image

Two killed in Sullivan County crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1227613

Reported Deaths: 23408
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4906619601
DuPage805601223
Will67604934
Lake61584946
Kane52233739
Winnebago28926450
Madison28903488
St. Clair26416487
McHenry25307271
Champaign18754135
Peoria17828270
Sangamon16706225
McLean15255165
Tazewell14121243
Rock Island13488296
Kankakee12865192
Kendall1150888
LaSalle11164224
Macon9782187
Vermilion8822120
DeKalb8545117
Adams8064115
Williamson7002124
Whiteside6153154
Boone604971
Clinton565889
Coles538593
Grundy537169
Ogle529978
Knox5086133
Jackson469062
Effingham453769
Macoupin446980
Henry445959
Livingston437279
Marion4342113
Franklin423668
Stephenson422179
Monroe416789
Jefferson4048118
Randolph401681
Woodford388861
Morgan367079
Lee360645
Montgomery357971
Logan341754
Bureau339478
Christian338971
Fulton314050
Perry310059
Fayette308154
Iroquois282063
Jersey253548
Douglas251434
Saline240549
McDonough238442
Lawrence235624
Union222239
Shelby219836
Crawford203724
Bond192924
Cass190724
Pike172850
Clark171432
Wayne170249
Hancock168730
Warren167244
Richland166039
Jo Daviess164922
White164425
Ford163546
Edgar162339
Carroll161635
Washington160725
Moultrie152225
Clay145242
Greene140132
Piatt138214
Johnson136512
Mason131941
Wabash131712
Mercer131033
De Witt130823
Massac130636
Cumberland125119
Jasper112617
Menard11088
Marshall89616
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6855
Brown6786
Pulaski6747
Stark55423
Edwards53712
Henderson51314
Calhoun5012
Alexander45410
Scott4541
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35912
Pope2953
Out of IL80
Unassigned02272

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 680046

Reported Deaths: 12975
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion927891691
Lake49556914
Allen37247658
Hamilton33102403
St. Joseph31576522
Elkhart26035427
Vanderburgh21625388
Tippecanoe20643209
Johnson16866368
Porter16454290
Hendricks16225304
Clark12342185
Madison11988331
Vigo11896240
Monroe10720165
LaPorte10054202
Delaware10041182
Howard9327208
Kosciusko8754112
Bartholomew7639150
Hancock7620135
Warrick7544155
Floyd7361174
Wayne6753196
Grant6575164
Boone631197
Morgan6237134
Dubois6006114
Cass5590102
Marshall5569106
Dearborn556372
Henry547998
Noble521279
Jackson474367
Shelby470093
Lawrence4244116
Harrison416768
Gibson416687
Montgomery403685
Clinton403053
DeKalb394581
Miami364865
Huntington364078
Whitley360340
Knox359187
Steuben347257
Putnam344760
Wabash339077
Adams331251
Ripley330066
Jasper327046
White301854
Jefferson299377
Daviess287098
Decatur274592
Fayette274259
Wells270979
Greene266681
Posey264932
Scott254952
Clay246044
LaGrange245470
Randolph229578
Spencer224031
Jennings221046
Washington218929
Sullivan205741
Fountain204744
Starke192652
Owen187256
Fulton185439
Jay182128
Carroll179620
Perry176336
Orange172952
Rush166824
Vermillion163343
Franklin162635
Tipton155942
Parke141416
Pike128834
Blackford128329
Pulaski110245
Newton99233
Brown96540
Crawford95013
Benton93814
Martin81115
Warren76514
Switzerland7628
Union68910
Ohio54411
Unassigned0407