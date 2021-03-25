Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Children displaced in the Boko Haram conflict are on a path to success thanks to a school prioritizing peace

Despite regional terrorism, kidnapping, murder and threats against area schools, Zannah Mustapha is educating children from both sides of Nigeria's Boko Haram conflict, while also helping thousands of widows. This story was originally published in 2020 and updated in 2021.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Allie Torgan, CNN

For more than a decade, Zannah Mustapha has devoted his life to providing hope and peace for children caught in the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency.

"We are in a community where every segment of the society is being ravaged," Mustapha, a Nigerian-born attorney and humanitarian, told CNN.

Boko Haram -- the militant group in northern Nigeria that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 3 million -- translates to "Western education is forbidden."

For years, the group has terrorized schools in and around Maiduguri, the capital and largest city of Borno State. Teachers have been murdered, students have been kidnapped, and schools have been forced to close their doors.

Today, Mustapha and his staff educate more than 2,000 students from both sides of the conflict at the Future Prowess Islamic Foundation School in Maiduguri.

During the pandemic, a statewide lockdown kept all of Mustapha's students from attending in-person classes for two months, he said. But despite extreme obstacles -- terrorism, kidnappings in the region and the Covid-19 pandemic -- Mustapha's schools safely reopened last May.

"We don't mind where you came from, what's your religion, what's your ethnicity," Mustapha said. "Gender does not matter. You find two thirds of the population in this school are girls."

Fatima, now 16, is one of those girls. She joined Future Prowess when she was four, the same year her father was killed in the insurgency, she said. She credits the school with her confidence to pursue her goals and stand up for her rights.

"I feel as if I can stand before anybody," she told CNN. "To even speak with the president of Nigeria and tell him that I have a problem and he has to solve it."

Mustapha said he believes the way to achieve true and lasting peace in the devastated region is through education, and he has defied all odds to keep the doors to his three schools open.

"These are children (who are) ravaged by the disturbances that Boko Haram has brought in," he said. "Children ... are not even having this war."

Some 1.3 million children have been displaced in the conflict, their education disrupted or shut down entirely, according to the United Nations Children's Fund.

Mustapha's students include some of these displaced children and more than 860 orphaned children of insurgents and military fighters alike.

"These are children who do not even know what's their second name, where they hail from, their tribe, their religion," Mustapha said. "Most of these children came from a very difficult background. Most of them saw when their parents were killed. They are confused and in a helpless state."

Classes are full at all three of his foundation's schools, with students in school Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mustapha says more classrooms are occupied now during the pandemic to provide more spacing and distanced learning for students and staff.

The school offers psychological and social support to help children with trauma. Students, who all live nearby with relatives or family members, are also provided uniforms, books, meals and health services.

Mustapha said 1,023 students have graduated, and many have gone on to college or careers.

"What keeps me going is the resilience of these children," Mustapha said. "Whenever I see their faces, it gives me hope. It keeps my dream alive."

Mustapha started the program in 2007 with 36 orphans and expanded, even as others fled the region.

"When I started there wasn't anything like the insurgency. The issue of Boko Haram was not even started. We (educated) children whose parent died of natural causes," he said. "In 2009, there was this insurgency of the Boko Haram and women and children were cast out in the street."

As Mustapha continued to expand to meet the needs of children, he saw more and more women struggling when their husbands were killed in conflict. So, he developed a program in which women could learn a trade to help support their families.

"In the traditional African setting, when the husband dies, the wife is as vulnerable as the child," Mustapha said. "So, we created the widows program and give them livelihood skills such as tailoring, (jewelry) making , and then a host of other activities."

He said his livelihood program has trained thousands of widows.

Four years ago, Mustapha played a paramount role in the release of 103 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls when he mediated between Boko Haram and the Nigerian government, aided by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Swiss government.

"Some of the highest points I scored was when I got these girls, and when I got them in the truck, and when they started singing," Mustapha said. "And I told them, 'You are free.'"

A peace leader, Mustapha envisions a Nigeria where there is no more violence, where education and acceptance are encouraged for all.

"(When I) see the faces of these children and how these children are dreaming, it gives me the hope that still there's a light at the end of the tunnel."

Want to get involved? Check out the Future Prowess Islamic Foundation website and see how to help.

To donate to the Future Prowess Islamic Foundation School via GoFundMe Charity, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Paris
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Afternoon rain showers and evening storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin is tracking severe weather, here's what you need to know

Image

Organizations prepare for critical summer learning programs

Image

Local advocates honored for helping those with disabilities

Image

Community Cleanup

Image

Police identify person killed in Wednesday I-70 crash

Image

Two killed in Sullivan County crash

Image

Changes coming to COVID-19 protocols in Indiana

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

It's time to prepare for growing season

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers move in. High: 65

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1227613

Reported Deaths: 23408
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4906619601
DuPage805601223
Will67604934
Lake61584946
Kane52233739
Winnebago28926450
Madison28903488
St. Clair26416487
McHenry25307271
Champaign18754135
Peoria17828270
Sangamon16706225
McLean15255165
Tazewell14121243
Rock Island13488296
Kankakee12865192
Kendall1150888
LaSalle11164224
Macon9782187
Vermilion8822120
DeKalb8545117
Adams8064115
Williamson7002124
Whiteside6153154
Boone604971
Clinton565889
Coles538593
Grundy537169
Ogle529978
Knox5086133
Jackson469062
Effingham453769
Macoupin446980
Henry445959
Livingston437279
Marion4342113
Franklin423668
Stephenson422179
Monroe416789
Jefferson4048118
Randolph401681
Woodford388861
Morgan367079
Lee360645
Montgomery357971
Logan341754
Bureau339478
Christian338971
Fulton314050
Perry310059
Fayette308154
Iroquois282063
Jersey253548
Douglas251434
Saline240549
McDonough238442
Lawrence235624
Union222239
Shelby219836
Crawford203724
Bond192924
Cass190724
Pike172850
Clark171432
Wayne170249
Hancock168730
Warren167244
Richland166039
Jo Daviess164922
White164425
Ford163546
Edgar162339
Carroll161635
Washington160725
Moultrie152225
Clay145242
Greene140132
Piatt138214
Johnson136512
Mason131941
Wabash131712
Mercer131033
De Witt130823
Massac130636
Cumberland125119
Jasper112617
Menard11088
Marshall89616
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6855
Brown6786
Pulaski6747
Stark55423
Edwards53712
Henderson51314
Calhoun5012
Alexander45410
Scott4541
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35912
Pope2953
Out of IL80
Unassigned02272

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 680046

Reported Deaths: 12975
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion927891691
Lake49556914
Allen37247658
Hamilton33102403
St. Joseph31576522
Elkhart26035427
Vanderburgh21625388
Tippecanoe20643209
Johnson16866368
Porter16454290
Hendricks16225304
Clark12342185
Madison11988331
Vigo11896240
Monroe10720165
LaPorte10054202
Delaware10041182
Howard9327208
Kosciusko8754112
Bartholomew7639150
Hancock7620135
Warrick7544155
Floyd7361174
Wayne6753196
Grant6575164
Boone631197
Morgan6237134
Dubois6006114
Cass5590102
Marshall5569106
Dearborn556372
Henry547998
Noble521279
Jackson474367
Shelby470093
Lawrence4244116
Harrison416768
Gibson416687
Montgomery403685
Clinton403053
DeKalb394581
Miami364865
Huntington364078
Whitley360340
Knox359187
Steuben347257
Putnam344760
Wabash339077
Adams331251
Ripley330066
Jasper327046
White301854
Jefferson299377
Daviess287098
Decatur274592
Fayette274259
Wells270979
Greene266681
Posey264932
Scott254952
Clay246044
LaGrange245470
Randolph229578
Spencer224031
Jennings221046
Washington218929
Sullivan205741
Fountain204744
Starke192652
Owen187256
Fulton185439
Jay182128
Carroll179620
Perry176336
Orange172952
Rush166824
Vermillion163343
Franklin162635
Tipton155942
Parke141416
Pike128834
Blackford128329
Pulaski110245
Newton99233
Brown96540
Crawford95013
Benton93814
Martin81115
Warren76514
Switzerland7628
Union68910
Ohio54411
Unassigned0407