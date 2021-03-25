Clear

Biden slams GOP vote-restriction bills as 'sick' and 'un-American' while Georgia moves to suppress the vote

President Joe Biden says measures created by Republican-controlled state legislatures that critics say restrict access to voting in elections are "un-American" and "sick."

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed a slew of Republican efforts to suppress the vote as "un-American" as Georgia's state House passed a sweeping bill that would vastly limit access to the ballot and sent it immediately to the state Senate.

The President, in his first formal news conference since taking office, criticized Republican efforts in multiple states to make it more difficult to vote before and on Election Day. The measures were introduced following former President Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election last November, a strategy Biden described as the "most pernicious thing."

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It's sick. It's sick," Biden said.

The President argued that even Republican voters find measures being adopted in many states, including Texas and Arizona as well as Georgia, unacceptable and "despicable."

"I'm not talking about the election officials -- I'm talking about voters. Voters," Biden said in an impassioned reply to a question about the voting rights issue.

The President said that he was trying to figure out how to pass a massive voting rights bill sent to the US Senate by the House. Several Democrats have expressed disquiet about pats of the bill, which Republicans have branded as an unconstitutional power grab by congressional Democrats.

Biden said that he believed current laws being introduced by Republican state legislators to limit voting access and hours were worse than the Jim Crow-era laws that institutionalized racism.

Amid questions about whether he will eventually relent in his opposition to abolishing the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes for major legislation and would make passing the voting rights bill impossible, Biden said he had a plan but would not reveal what it was.

"I'm not going to lay out a strategy in front of the whole world and you now," Biden told reporters.

After the Republican-led Georgia House of Representatives passed its version of a sweeping election overhaul bill earlier Thursday, it was sent immediately to the Senate, setting up a faster-than-expected final vote on changes that would restrict voter access in a state that was pivotal in giving Democrats control of the White House and US Senate this year.

The legislation would limit ballot drop boxes to inside early voting locations during voting hours, make giving food or drinks to a voter a misdemeanor, allow for unlimited challenges to voter registrations and eligibility, and grant state officials broad rights, including the ability to replace local election officials. It would also shorten the runoff cycle from the current nine weeks to just four weeks and remove the elected secretary of state as chair of the state election board.

The bill was amended in the state House and will need to pass each chamber again after conference. Final passage had been expected next week, right before the legislative session is set to end, but could come as soon as Thursday since the bill has now been sent to the Senate.

Texas, Arizona and a clutch of others states are moving to curtail voting access -- especially in big cities disproportionately favorable to Democrats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Paris
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Afternoon rain showers and evening storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changes coming to COVID-19 protocols in Indiana

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

It's time to prepare for growing season

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers move in. High: 65

Image

Behind the scenes: The process of issuing tornado warnings

Image

6:00 - Bringing Awareness to Colon Cancer

Image

Sullivan County partnership works to match Bigs with Littles

Image

IU study examines effect of COVID-19 on Indiana jails

Image

As the need for blood becomes greater, Baesler's host drive

Image

Indiana Health Officials cautiously optimistic with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1227613

Reported Deaths: 23408
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4906619601
DuPage805601223
Will67604934
Lake61584946
Kane52233739
Winnebago28926450
Madison28903488
St. Clair26416487
McHenry25307271
Champaign18754135
Peoria17828270
Sangamon16706225
McLean15255165
Tazewell14121243
Rock Island13488296
Kankakee12865192
Kendall1150888
LaSalle11164224
Macon9782187
Vermilion8822120
DeKalb8545117
Adams8064115
Williamson7002124
Whiteside6153154
Boone604971
Clinton565889
Coles538593
Grundy537169
Ogle529978
Knox5086133
Jackson469062
Effingham453769
Macoupin446980
Henry445959
Livingston437279
Marion4342113
Franklin423668
Stephenson422179
Monroe416789
Jefferson4048118
Randolph401681
Woodford388861
Morgan367079
Lee360645
Montgomery357971
Logan341754
Bureau339478
Christian338971
Fulton314050
Perry310059
Fayette308154
Iroquois282063
Jersey253548
Douglas251434
Saline240549
McDonough238442
Lawrence235624
Union222239
Shelby219836
Crawford203724
Bond192924
Cass190724
Pike172850
Clark171432
Wayne170249
Hancock168730
Warren167244
Richland166039
Jo Daviess164922
White164425
Ford163546
Edgar162339
Carroll161635
Washington160725
Moultrie152225
Clay145242
Greene140132
Piatt138214
Johnson136512
Mason131941
Wabash131712
Mercer131033
De Witt130823
Massac130636
Cumberland125119
Jasper112617
Menard11088
Marshall89616
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6855
Brown6786
Pulaski6747
Stark55423
Edwards53712
Henderson51314
Calhoun5012
Alexander45410
Scott4541
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35912
Pope2953
Out of IL80
Unassigned02272

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 680046

Reported Deaths: 12975
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion927891691
Lake49556914
Allen37247658
Hamilton33102403
St. Joseph31576522
Elkhart26035427
Vanderburgh21625388
Tippecanoe20643209
Johnson16866368
Porter16454290
Hendricks16225304
Clark12342185
Madison11988331
Vigo11896240
Monroe10720165
LaPorte10054202
Delaware10041182
Howard9327208
Kosciusko8754112
Bartholomew7639150
Hancock7620135
Warrick7544155
Floyd7361174
Wayne6753196
Grant6575164
Boone631197
Morgan6237134
Dubois6006114
Cass5590102
Marshall5569106
Dearborn556372
Henry547998
Noble521279
Jackson474367
Shelby470093
Lawrence4244116
Harrison416768
Gibson416687
Montgomery403685
Clinton403053
DeKalb394581
Miami364865
Huntington364078
Whitley360340
Knox359187
Steuben347257
Putnam344760
Wabash339077
Adams331251
Ripley330066
Jasper327046
White301854
Jefferson299377
Daviess287098
Decatur274592
Fayette274259
Wells270979
Greene266681
Posey264932
Scott254952
Clay246044
LaGrange245470
Randolph229578
Spencer224031
Jennings221046
Washington218929
Sullivan205741
Fountain204744
Starke192652
Owen187256
Fulton185439
Jay182128
Carroll179620
Perry176336
Orange172952
Rush166824
Vermillion163343
Franklin162635
Tipton155942
Parke141416
Pike128834
Blackford128329
Pulaski110245
Newton99233
Brown96540
Crawford95013
Benton93814
Martin81115
Warren76514
Switzerland7628
Union68910
Ohio54411
Unassigned0407