Clear

Jay Leno apologizes for joking about Asians, advocacy group says

Former late night talk show host Jay Leno has apologized for making jokes about Asians, according to an Asian American advocacy group.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Former late night talk show host Jay Leno has apologized for making jokes about Asians, according to an Asian American advocacy group.

Media Action Network for Asian Americans has mounted a yearslong campaign regarding the former "Tonight Show" host's history of racist remarks, according to a press release it shared Thursday with CNN.

The apology comes as violence has increased against Asian and Asian Americans in the US. Six Asian women were among those killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas last week, and a surge in reports of Ant-Asian hate has sounded a nationwide alarm.

MANAA said it's been complaining for almost 15 years about Leno's comments. The group said that, in a recent Zoom call between Leno, MANAA leader Guy Aoki, President Rob Chan and Vice President Lawrence Lim, the comedian expressed his remorse.

"At the time I did those jokes, I genuinely thought them to be harmless," they quoted Leno as saying in a joint press release with MANAA . "I was making fun of our enemy North Korea, and like most jokes, there was a ring of truth to them."

CNN has reached out to both reps for Leno and MANAA for further comment.

In 2002 Leno was documented as having made jokes about Chinese people and Koreans eating dogs and the comments continued over the years.

According to the MANAA press release "The day after the first of those jokes in February 2002, then Asian Pacific American Media Coalition (APAMC, of which MANAA is a founding member) chair Karen Narasaki and the Executive Director of Korean American Coalition had a conference call with Leno, who insisted some Koreans ate dogs."

The jokes became fodder for discussion in 2019 after Gabrielle Union's controversial exit as a judge from "America's Got Talent" in which she detailed what she said was a toxic work environment, including Leno allegedly making Asian staffers uncomfortable by making such a joke. MANAA cited Variety's reporting on the allegation in their news release.

"Whenever we received a complaint, there would be two sides to the discussion: Either 'We need to deal with this' or 'Screw 'em if they can't take a joke,'" Leno is quoted in the press release as saying. "Too many times I sided with the latter even when in my heart I knew it was wrong."

"I do not consider this particular case to be another example of cancel culture but a legitimate wrong that was done on my part. MANAA has been very gracious in accepting my apology," he said.

"I hope that the Asian American community will be able to accept it as well, and I hope I can live up to their expectations in the future."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Afternoon rain showers and evening storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

It's time to prepare for growing season

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers move in. High: 65

Image

Behind the scenes: The process of issuing tornado warnings

Image

6:00 - Bringing Awareness to Colon Cancer

Image

Sullivan County partnership works to match Bigs with Littles

Image

IU study examines effect of COVID-19 on Indiana jails

Image

As the need for blood becomes greater, Baesler's host drive

Image

Indiana Health Officials cautiously optimistic with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Image

Storms are in the forecast. When? Where? How bad? Kevin has the details

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1227613

Reported Deaths: 23408
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4906619601
DuPage805601223
Will67604934
Lake61584946
Kane52233739
Winnebago28926450
Madison28903488
St. Clair26416487
McHenry25307271
Champaign18754135
Peoria17828270
Sangamon16706225
McLean15255165
Tazewell14121243
Rock Island13488296
Kankakee12865192
Kendall1150888
LaSalle11164224
Macon9782187
Vermilion8822120
DeKalb8545117
Adams8064115
Williamson7002124
Whiteside6153154
Boone604971
Clinton565889
Coles538593
Grundy537169
Ogle529978
Knox5086133
Jackson469062
Effingham453769
Macoupin446980
Henry445959
Livingston437279
Marion4342113
Franklin423668
Stephenson422179
Monroe416789
Jefferson4048118
Randolph401681
Woodford388861
Morgan367079
Lee360645
Montgomery357971
Logan341754
Bureau339478
Christian338971
Fulton314050
Perry310059
Fayette308154
Iroquois282063
Jersey253548
Douglas251434
Saline240549
McDonough238442
Lawrence235624
Union222239
Shelby219836
Crawford203724
Bond192924
Cass190724
Pike172850
Clark171432
Wayne170249
Hancock168730
Warren167244
Richland166039
Jo Daviess164922
White164425
Ford163546
Edgar162339
Carroll161635
Washington160725
Moultrie152225
Clay145242
Greene140132
Piatt138214
Johnson136512
Mason131941
Wabash131712
Mercer131033
De Witt130823
Massac130636
Cumberland125119
Jasper112617
Menard11088
Marshall89616
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6855
Brown6786
Pulaski6747
Stark55423
Edwards53712
Henderson51314
Calhoun5012
Alexander45410
Scott4541
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35912
Pope2953
Out of IL80
Unassigned02272

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 680046

Reported Deaths: 12975
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion927891691
Lake49556914
Allen37247658
Hamilton33102403
St. Joseph31576522
Elkhart26035427
Vanderburgh21625388
Tippecanoe20643209
Johnson16866368
Porter16454290
Hendricks16225304
Clark12342185
Madison11988331
Vigo11896240
Monroe10720165
LaPorte10054202
Delaware10041182
Howard9327208
Kosciusko8754112
Bartholomew7639150
Hancock7620135
Warrick7544155
Floyd7361174
Wayne6753196
Grant6575164
Boone631197
Morgan6237134
Dubois6006114
Cass5590102
Marshall5569106
Dearborn556372
Henry547998
Noble521279
Jackson474367
Shelby470093
Lawrence4244116
Harrison416768
Gibson416687
Montgomery403685
Clinton403053
DeKalb394581
Miami364865
Huntington364078
Whitley360340
Knox359187
Steuben347257
Putnam344760
Wabash339077
Adams331251
Ripley330066
Jasper327046
White301854
Jefferson299377
Daviess287098
Decatur274592
Fayette274259
Wells270979
Greene266681
Posey264932
Scott254952
Clay246044
LaGrange245470
Randolph229578
Spencer224031
Jennings221046
Washington218929
Sullivan205741
Fountain204744
Starke192652
Owen187256
Fulton185439
Jay182128
Carroll179620
Perry176336
Orange172952
Rush166824
Vermillion163343
Franklin162635
Tipton155942
Parke141416
Pike128834
Blackford128329
Pulaski110245
Newton99233
Brown96540
Crawford95013
Benton93814
Martin81115
Warren76514
Switzerland7628
Union68910
Ohio54411
Unassigned0407