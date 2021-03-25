Clear

Hospital official resigns after Covid-19 vaccines were improperly distributed at Trump Tower in Chicago

Officials at Chicago's Loretto Hospital have resigned after the hospital was found to have improperly distributed the Covid-19 vaccine at Trump Tower in downtown Chicago. CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reports.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Adrienne Broaddus, CNN

The Board of Trustees for Loretto Hospital accepted the resignation of its COO and CFO Dr. Anosh Ahmed on Wednesday following a discovery that the hospital improperly distributed the Covid-19 vaccine at Trump Tower in downtown Chicago.

The news comes just days after the city's Department of Health announced it is withholding additional first doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the hospital, which is in a predominantly Black community in zip codes hardest hit by the virus.

Loretto CEO George Miller said he authorized a vaccine clinic at Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Chicago on March 10 for hospitality workers.

In a memo obtained by CNN, Miller told staff in part "We were, at the time, under the impression that restaurant and other frontline hospitality industry workers were considered 'essential' under the city of Chicago's 1b eligibility requirements."

Ahmed owns a condo at Trump Tower worth $2 million, according to the Cook County property tax portal.

CNN reached out to the Trump organization twice but has yet to receive a comment. CNN has reached out Ahmed for comment as well.

Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said some people who didn't meet eligibility requirements received the shot.

"The biggest concern here is they were vaccinating people who were not eligible yet but then added to that of course is the larger concern that it seems they were prioritizing people that were well connected and allowing them to jump the line," Arwady said. "It's disappointing where providers we are prioritizing are not choosing to live by their mission."

Late Wednesday, Loretto Hospital Board of Trustees Chairman Edward M. Hogan said the board will continue to investigate wrongdoings.

"If our review should uncover anything further that indicates our processes were compromised, there will be additional consequences imposed on those responsible for these actions," he said in a statement.

Julie Kudlacz, a spokesperson with the hospital, said in an email exchange with CNN earlier on Wednesday that the vaccines administered at Trump Tower were not part of Protect Chicago Plus, a city program focused on getting minority communities vaccinated.

They were part of the hospital's vaccine allotment, Kudlacz said.

Kudlacz also told CNN that a hospital audit revealed 68 of the 72 people who received the vaccine at Trump Tower were Black, Latino or Asian. The remaining four classified themselves as other/non-Hispanic.

Miller said in his statement the clinic at Trump Tower stemmed from requests from West Side residents.

Illinois governor: 'it's unacceptable to let people jump the line'

Alderman Emma Mitts said over the last year she has lost track of how many friends -- many who voted for her -- died from Covid-19.

"There was so much we couldn't keep up with them, and it was just heartbreaking," she said. "They would call and say, 'My mom passed away.'"

After more than a year suffering through Covid-19, Mitts is now dealing with a different type of pain. The hospital is located in the Austin neighborhood near the ward Mitts, who has been an alderman for two decades, represents. She said her constituents are among the most vulnerable.

"To have this happen is certainly a tragedy," Mitts said. "Everyone shouldn't have to pay for someone else's mistake when you know they didn't have nothing to do with it."

Illinois State Sen. Kimberly A. Lightford, vice chairman for the Loretto Board of Trustees, said Miller and Ahmed were "reprimanded" by the hospital's board of trustees.

"And that doesn't change the fact that what they did wrong is wrong," Lightford said, adding the public may hear of more wrongdoing linked to vaccine distribution. "We have reprimanded the president and (former) COO of the hospital extensively. Sanctions were placed (and) financial charges as well. Neither one of them were pleased, of course. Perhaps thought we were a little heavy handed. I assure you; it won't happen again."

Lightford said she, like Mitts, is disappointed.

"I think they did a poor job going to the Trump Tower," she said. "My frustration is when anybody doesn't follow the rules here ... everybody suffers, but I think the hospital is dealing with it."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called what happened "unacceptable."

"It's unacceptable to let people jump the line, especially if people have clouded their way through," he said.

People who need vaccine the most could suffer, doctor says

The Chicago Department of Public Health released a statement saying it will ensure that people who were vaccinated through Loretto can get their second doses on time.

Loretto will not receive first doses until CDPH can confirm Loretto's vaccination strategies and reporting practices meet all CDPH requirements, according to a statement from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.

The city's first Covid-19 vaccines were administered at Loretto hospital in December. The hospital was chosen because of the need in the community and its proximity to the Austin neighborhood.

The hospital was also the first to create a West Side community testing site in April 2020. State statistics show this area has seen 10,535 Covid-19 cases, the second most Covid-19 cases in the state, according to Loretto hospital.

Dr. Wendy Goodall McDonald -- who treats patients all over the city -- said the people who need the vaccine the most could suffer.

"I think that the pulling of the vaccines for the area will hurt and harm the Black and brown communities," she said. "They pulled it from an area on the West Side of Chicago where there's already a lack or a decreased amount of places that people can get vaccinated."

McDonald, who is an OB-GYN at Women's Health Consulting, said some of her patients have had a tough time securing Covid-19 vaccine appointments, comparing booking appointments to trying to grab Beyoncé concert tickets.

She said she hopes the controversy surrounding this case is motivation for minority communities hesitant to get the vaccine.

"The vaccine is safe," she said. "Look at the people clamoring to get it."

Alderman Mitts, who received two doses of the vaccine earlier this year at Loretto, said she doesn't want the people she has served for nearly two decades to miss a lifesaving vaccine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Thursday Rain, Storms & WIND
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the scenes: The process of issuing tornado warnings

Image

6:00 - Bringing Awareness to Colon Cancer

Image

Sullivan County partnership works to match Bigs with Littles

Image

IU study examines effect of COVID-19 on Indiana jails

Image

As the need for blood becomes greater, Baesler's host drive

Image

Indiana Health Officials cautiously optimistic with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Image

Storms are in the forecast. When? Where? How bad? Kevin has the details

Image

American Red Cross asks for support through a new fundraising effort

Image

5:00 - Bringing Awareness to Colon Cancer

Image

Rose-Hulman to continue in-person learning, with plans to resume in-person events

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1224804

Reported Deaths: 23391
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4894849598
DuPage802851223
Will67435934
Lake61486947
Kane52123737
Winnebago28877448
Madison28858488
St. Clair26384486
McHenry25225269
Champaign18718134
Peoria17718270
Sangamon16682225
McLean15208163
Tazewell14089243
Rock Island13462295
Kankakee12846192
Kendall1147588
LaSalle11154224
Macon9765186
Vermilion8814120
DeKalb8529117
Adams8061115
Williamson6996124
Whiteside6120154
Boone604371
Clinton565489
Coles537893
Grundy535869
Ogle527778
Knox5081133
Jackson467362
Effingham453369
Macoupin446580
Henry444458
Livingston435779
Marion4333113
Franklin423367
Stephenson421278
Monroe416089
Jefferson4045118
Randolph401081
Woodford387560
Morgan366679
Lee357845
Montgomery357771
Logan339554
Bureau339378
Christian338671
Fulton312149
Perry309959
Fayette308054
Iroquois282063
Jersey253248
Douglas251334
Saline239949
McDonough238042
Lawrence235524
Union222239
Shelby219735
Crawford203324
Bond192624
Cass190624
Pike172750
Clark171232
Wayne170149
Hancock168630
Warren167144
Richland165539
White164525
Jo Daviess164322
Ford163346
Edgar162239
Carroll160935
Washington160525
Moultrie152125
Clay145042
Greene139932
Piatt138014
Johnson136512
Wabash131712
Mason131341
Mercer130633
Massac130436
De Witt130323
Cumberland124719
Jasper112017
Menard11018
Marshall89216
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6865
Brown6786
Pulaski6747
Stark55323
Edwards53712
Henderson51314
Calhoun4992
Alexander45310
Scott4531
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35712
Pope2953
Out of IL20
Unassigned02275

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 679079

Reported Deaths: 12959
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion926841687
Lake49500911
Allen37147658
Hamilton33058402
St. Joseph31499521
Elkhart25989427
Vanderburgh21594387
Tippecanoe20608209
Johnson16847368
Porter16426290
Hendricks16202304
Clark12328185
Madison11975331
Vigo11884240
Monroe10697166
Delaware10037182
LaPorte10033202
Howard9312208
Kosciusko8725112
Bartholomew7628150
Hancock7621135
Warrick7541155
Floyd7361174
Wayne6748196
Grant6570164
Boone630496
Morgan6239134
Dubois5998113
Cass5583102
Dearborn556172
Marshall5558106
Henry547798
Noble520179
Jackson473067
Shelby469693
Lawrence4243116
Harrison416068
Gibson415987
Clinton402953
Montgomery402384
DeKalb393880
Miami364365
Huntington362578
Whitley359640
Knox359187
Steuben346657
Putnam344660
Wabash338277
Adams331251
Ripley329966
Jasper326546
White301854
Jefferson298777
Daviess287098
Decatur274492
Fayette274159
Wells269679
Greene266681
Posey264732
Scott254652
Clay245444
LaGrange244970
Randolph228878
Spencer224031
Jennings220846
Washington218629
Sullivan205741
Fountain204443
Starke191752
Owen187156
Fulton184739
Jay181728
Carroll179620
Perry176136
Orange172852
Rush166824
Vermillion163043
Franklin162435
Tipton155242
Parke141416
Pike128734
Blackford127629
Pulaski110245
Newton99233
Brown96440
Crawford94813
Benton93714
Martin81114
Warren76514
Switzerland7618
Union68810
Ohio54411
Unassigned0406