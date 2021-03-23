Clear

Analysis: Mass shootings signal a dubious 'back to normal' in America

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts after a shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store left 10 people dead.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 8:31 PM
Posted By: Analysis By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Americans have been saying for a year they want to get back to normal. Tragically, they're getting their wish.

With the gradual return to public places comes a specter the country was all too willing to set aside as it grappled with a pandemic capable of killing thousands of Americans a day. Mass shootings are starting to make headlines again, and though their return is most unwelcome, they've proved to be an inextricable part of life in the United States.

The latest mass killing left 10 dead at a grocery store. For the past 12 months, Americans have been vigilant in grocery stores to avoid contagion. Monday's slayings in Boulder, Colorado, reminded them that even with pandemic hope on the horizon, they should remain vigilant for a different reason.

Americans shouldn't have to fret about dying in a supermarket, or at a spa, or anywhere for that matter. Catching a bullet should be far from their minds, but with a return to American normalcy comes the reality that anyone could die for nothing, just about everywhere.

Seven mass shootings in seven days

Just as the country is conquering a new pandemic, an old, familiar epidemic makes its return. The last week has been a harbinger of what "back to normal" means for the US.

The most recent string of senseless gun violence began March 16 when a shooter killed eight people at three Atlanta spas. The next day, a drive-by in Stockton, California, injured five people who'd gathered for a vigil.

Four people were hospitalized Thursday after a shooting in Gresham, Oregon. On Saturday, a pair of shootings at clubs in Dallas and Houston left a young woman dead and 12 people injured. Shortly thereafter, a shooter opened fire at what Philadelphia police termed an illegal party, killing one man and injuring five more.

Now, Boulder makes seven in seven days. When the gunfire at King Soopers stopped, 10 lay dead, including hero officer Eric Talley, the first policeman on the scene. His wife and seven children will pay an astronomical debt for their dad's bravery.

"Flags that have barely been raised back to full mast after the tragic shooting in Atlanta that claimed eight lives and now the tragedy here, close to home, at a grocery store that could be any of our neighborhood grocery stores," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday.

The King Soopers location where the melee unfolded is one of about 1,000 providers in Colorado working to repel the killer Covid-19.

Steven McHugh's son-in-law had queued for a dose of vaccine, like more than a million other Coloradoans. He was third in line, and his daughters chatted with their grandmother on the phone as he waited, McHugh said.

When the gunfire erupted, a bullet found its way to the woman at the front of the line. Her fate is unclear, as is much about Monday's shooting. Authorities haven't divulged a motive, but history tells us it won't make sense.

McHugh's son-in-law fled with the girls -- one in seventh grade, the other in eighth -- to an upstairs staffing area above the pharmacy and hid in a closet. Dozens more shots rang out, McHugh said, citing his son-in-law.

It was "extraordinarily terrifying," the grandfather told CNN, "and of course the little one's saying, 'The coats weren't long enough to hide our feet,' as they were standing behind the coats in the closet."

'A normal we can no longer afford'

The US government doesn't have a centralized database to track mass shootings, but anecdotal accounts indicate they were down during the pandemic as Americans were encouraged to stay home and many of their favorite gathering places were shut down.

Former President Barack Obama called for action Tuesday, expressing disbelief that only Covid-19 could quell the gun violence the country has long endured.

"A once-in-a-century pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings in this country," he said. "We shouldn't have to choose between one type of tragedy and another. It's time for leaders everywhere to listen to the American people when they say enough is enough -- because this is a normal we can no longer afford."

For the mass shootings that did unfold amid the pandemic, their locations were frighteningly familiar: a Buffalo, Minnesota, health clinic; a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois; a Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, mall; parties in Rochester, New York, and Washington, DC; and a brewery in Milwaukee where, authorities would learn later, the gunman had been employed.

Gun violence is not a uniquely American phenomenon, but part of the rich American tapestry are threads of evil and violence: people (almost always men) who use weapons (often firearms) to snuff out innocents. Sometimes they're mentally ill, but more often they're just angry or vicious.

Their reasoning -- when it's attainable -- fails to provide closure. Outrage invariably erupts after each massacre. One side demands stronger gun laws. They're labeled un-American. Their opponents tout the Second Amendment. They're labeled callous. A stalemate ensues until the next killing, then repeat.

Within an hour of the Boulder killings, the National Rifle Association tweeted the Second Amendment. It later retweeted it. Nothing more.

It should surprise no one that a special interest group champions the Second Amendment. The amendment is a promise to every American, but 15 years prior to its ratification, the Declaration of Independence brought other promises of rights deemed "unalienable."

The full guarantees of "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" will never be achieved by Officer Talley, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Rikki Olds, Neven Stanisic, Denny Strong, Jody Waters -- or any of the thousands of victims who fell before Monday in Boulder.

'Part of the American experience'

In all likelihood, another person died by a gun while you were reading this. Despite the media's breathless focus on mass shootings, gun violence takes myriad and frequent forms.

According to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country saw 14,414 homicides in 2019 -- about one every 36 minutes -- while another 23,941 souls fatally turned guns on themselves -- roughly once every 22 minutes.

In his statement, Obama called out other scapegoats: disaffection, misogyny, hate. The United States has monopolies on none of these, though it has special brands that can be pernicious.

Sandy Phillips, who co-founded the organization Survivors Empowered to console and guide survivors of gun violence, pointed to the victims who suffer in silence, because the killings of their loved ones are seemingly not important enough for the newspapers or the nightly news.

Doubt her? Google the details about last week's shooting in Stockton, California, one of the most racially diverse cities in the nation.

"We have mass shootings in slow motion every day in this country, in other neighborhoods that never get the press, that never get the opportunity to speak out about what's happening in their communities -- and we need to change that," Phillips, who lost her 24-year-old daughter Jessica Ghawi in 2012 to gun violence in Aurora, Colorado, told CNN.

Those neighborhoods often belong to minorities, who have had a particularly rough time of the pandemic as well. It's another crushing American axiom that society's ills tend to home in on people of color, and those victims must yell so much louder to be heard.

There will be much yelling in coming days, perhaps weeks. Obama is right when he said Americans possess the ability to "make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war. We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians and the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal."

The margins are thin, though, and the complexity of that American tapestry will be on display. A Gallup poll from late last year showed 42% of Americans had guns in their homes, a number that's risen since 2019. Another Gallup query indicated 57% of Americans want stricter gun laws, a percentage that's on the decline.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said "absolutely nothing" will stop the country's return to pre-pandemic mass violence if lawmakers refuse to curb access to the weaponry.

"This has become part of the American experience, and let's not forget: It's completely unique to us," he told CNN. "There's not another similar country on Earth that experiences the same number, the frequency of mass shootings as we do, and it is directly attributable to the profusion and the availability of guns, particularly high-powered assault-style weapons and how easily pretty much anyone can acquire them here in this country."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Paris
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rainy and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

When will the sun return? Kevin has the details

Image

Spring car thefts in Terre Haute

Image

What are convective outlooks and how can they keep you prepared in times of severe weather?

Image

How thunderstorms can impact your health

Image

Vigo County School students will not change their schedule

Image

Tuesday: Showers and thundershowers, cloudy. High: 65

Image

Rain and storms are in the forecast - Kevin explains

Image

Knox County recycling fees

Image

Local Landmark Gets National Spotlight

Image

Exotic Feline Rescue Center is almost ready to welcome you back

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1222992

Reported Deaths: 23379
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4887939589
DuPage801211223
Will67374933
Lake61407947
Kane52067737
Winnebago28857448
Madison28819488
St. Clair26341485
McHenry25187269
Champaign18682133
Peoria17646270
Sangamon16639225
McLean15148163
Tazewell14046242
Rock Island13438295
Kankakee12837192
Kendall1146288
LaSalle11140224
Macon9762186
Vermilion8805120
DeKalb8518117
Adams8059115
Williamson6991124
Whiteside6115154
Boone603971
Clinton564789
Coles536993
Grundy534669
Ogle526078
Knox5072133
Jackson467162
Effingham453069
Macoupin446080
Henry442358
Livingston435279
Marion4326113
Franklin422467
Stephenson421278
Monroe415589
Jefferson4042118
Randolph400981
Woodford385460
Morgan366579
Montgomery357671
Lee356945
Bureau339378
Logan338754
Christian338071
Fulton310949
Perry310059
Fayette307854
Iroquois281863
Jersey252848
Douglas251134
Saline238949
McDonough237942
Lawrence235424
Union222039
Shelby219535
Crawford202924
Bond192424
Cass190324
Pike172350
Clark171032
Wayne169849
Hancock168630
Warren167144
Richland165439
White164525
Jo Daviess163922
Ford162946
Edgar161739
Carroll160735
Washington160325
Moultrie152125
Clay145042
Greene139732
Piatt137914
Johnson136412
Wabash131512
Mason131241
Massac130336
De Witt130223
Mercer130233
Cumberland124519
Jasper111917
Menard10928
Marshall89116
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6855
Brown6776
Pulaski6747
Stark55323
Edwards53712
Henderson51314
Calhoun4972
Alexander45310
Scott4531
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35712
Pope2933
Out of IL00
Unassigned02276

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 678416

Reported Deaths: 12947
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion925961687
Lake49457910
Allen37097658
Hamilton33032402
St. Joseph31442521
Elkhart25972426
Vanderburgh21585386
Tippecanoe20589210
Johnson16812368
Porter16401286
Hendricks16195304
Clark12317184
Madison11969329
Vigo11876240
Monroe10678166
Delaware10030182
LaPorte10015202
Howard9288208
Kosciusko8713112
Bartholomew7623150
Hancock7614135
Warrick7538155
Floyd7358174
Wayne6736196
Grant6559164
Boone629696
Morgan6234133
Dubois5998113
Cass5579102
Dearborn555972
Marshall5554106
Henry547797
Noble519879
Jackson472667
Shelby469393
Lawrence4238116
Gibson415987
Harrison415868
Clinton402653
Montgomery402084
DeKalb393680
Miami364665
Huntington361878
Whitley359340
Knox359086
Steuben345957
Putnam343960
Wabash337977
Adams330951
Ripley329766
Jasper326146
White301754
Jefferson298676
Daviess287097
Decatur274192
Fayette274059
Wells269579
Greene266381
Posey264732
Scott254552
Clay245144
LaGrange244970
Randolph228678
Spencer223631
Jennings220746
Washington218429
Sullivan205641
Fountain204343
Starke191652
Owen186956
Fulton184339
Jay181428
Carroll179319
Perry176036
Orange172852
Rush166724
Vermillion162943
Franklin162035
Tipton155042
Parke141416
Pike128734
Blackford127228
Pulaski110045
Newton98933
Brown96340
Crawford94713
Benton93614
Martin81114
Warren76514
Switzerland7618
Union68810
Ohio54411
Unassigned0410