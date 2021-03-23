Multiple dead in shooting at Colorado supermarket

Not Available
Ten people, including a police officer, are dead after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Listen to witnesses recount the moment the shooting began.
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 2:10 AM
