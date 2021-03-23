Clear

It's been 2 weeks since Texas lifted its mask mandate. Here's how business owners are handling it

Texas has been mask-free since the beginning of March, but it has created a standoff between business owners across the state trying to mitigate Covid-19 outbreaks and their customers. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Ed Lavandera, CNN

Texas has been mask-free since the beginning of March, but it has created a standoff between business owners across the state trying to mitigate Covid-19 outbreaks and their customers.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced March 2 that he was lifting the mask mandate. A week later, businesses of all types were allowed to open to 100% capacity. On top of that, people who decide to not wear masks can't be punished by law, Abbott's mandate says.

"It's amazing what people, what kind of people there are that will go out of their way to have their two cents put in that they're against having to wear a mask," said Wayne LaCombe, co-owner at Legends Diner in Denton, Texas. "I would imagine that 75% of the calls that we get are because the mask mandate has been lifted."

Businesses in Texas have now become a battleground of sorts for wearing masks. There's nothing -- legally -- telling people that they have to wear a mask inside. Private business, however, are still allowed to require masks at their discretion.

For business owners like LaCombe, who just want to keep their employees and customers safe, they tell CNN they've fielded vicious calls from strangers and some have even received death threats.

"It's tough situation to be in, but we have to stand our ground," LaCombe said.

One example is a woman arrested earlier this month in Galveston a day after the mask mandate was lifted. She refused to wear a mask inside a bank but also refused to leave when asked. She was arrested and charged with trespassing.

As of Monday evening, Texas has more than 2.7 million Covid-19 cases and more than 47,000 deaths, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

One owner says he's received threats

Mike Nguyen, owner of Noodle Tree restaurant in San Antonio, told CNN he's mentally, physically and emotionally drained.

He said he's made 20 harassment and threat reports in the last week. And it's not just about the mask mandates, either.

Eight people were fatally shot in Atlanta last week, feeding the flames of anti-Asian sentiment that's gotten out of control since the start of the pandemic.

Anti-Asian hate crimes have more than doubled during the pandemic, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Nguyen saw this firsthand. His restaurant was vandalized last week with statements like "Go Back 2 China" and "Kung Flu" spray painted on the building.

Nguyen also told CNN someone called him Thursday, stated his home address and told him they're coming.

"You could tell the hate in the voice and the anger in it that it wasn't something like someone just trying to troll or play around. It was real. They meant it," he said.

His employees have been harassed as well, enduring name-calling and getting cursed at by customers.

Nguyen told CNN he doesn't believe the governor has done enough, despite Abbott announcing that there's no place for harassment and vandalism.

"So all this stuff that's happening, all it's done for those who disagree with what I said, you've proven me right," Nguyen said. "I said that it would escalate. I said that it would cause confrontation and it all has happened, you know? And it's gotten to this point."

Yet, Nguyen says he does not resent the governor for lifting the mask mandate.

"If something happens, the blood's on his hands," he said.

'We're doing something right'

LaCombe, the co-owner of Legends Diner, told CNN Monday there have not been any physical confrontations or calls to police at his restaurant.

"Everything's been just social media and phones and we hope it just stays that way," he said.

Most of his clientele are people over the age of 50, a high-risk group for Covid-19. To show how serious his business was about wearing a mask, LaCombe put up a warning sign last week telling people they'd have to pay a $50 surcharge if he had to explain why masks are mandatory and a $75 if they disagreed.

As of Monday, LaCombe says he has not had to charge anyone either surcharge.

"If it becomes a need that someone is adamant about not wearing a face mask, we'll just exit them out of the restaurant," he said. "Our main business decision was to let people know that we're safe."

That doesn't stop people from calling, though, to tell LaCombe and his employees they can't demand mask wearing.

"By law they don't have to wear a mask. So we are, in context, infringing on their freedom," LaCombe said. "And I'm sorry, I am not one to go out there and infringe on anyone's freedom, but your freedom is whether you want to come in here or not. That's your freedom."

And his response to people who say they're chasing customers off?

"Well, those are the customers we do not want in our diner," he said. "We want the people that believe in safety and they are looking for a safe place to go."

LaCombe did say that weeks ago, the constant phone calls did upset his wife and made him dread coming to work. Since then, though, he said he looks forward to the phone calls.

"We've been open since the pandemic started," he said. "We have not had a single virus outbreak or reaction to the virus in our diner since we've been open and we have employees that haven't been vaccinated, so we're doing something right."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Warm with more clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain and storms are in the forecast - Kevin explains

Image

Knox County recycling fees

Image

Local Landmark Gets National Spotlight

Image

Exotic Feline Rescue Center is almost ready to welcome you back

Image

Terre Haute stoplight

Image

Martin County man arrested on rape allegations

Image

Sports Betting explodes during March Madness; Indiana benefits

Image

Matt Millington

Image

Ill. House of Representatives adopts resolution condemning Rep. Chris Miller for promoting actions o

Image

Four hurt in crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1221775

Reported Deaths: 23357
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4882499573
DuPage799941223
Will67282932
Lake61355946
Kane52030737
Winnebago28840448
Madison28787488
St. Clair26313485
McHenry25160269
Champaign18662133
Peoria17596270
Sangamon16622225
McLean15136163
Tazewell14028242
Rock Island13432294
Kankakee12833192
Kendall1145288
LaSalle11135224
Macon9754186
Vermilion8800120
DeKalb8511115
Adams8059115
Williamson6990124
Whiteside6113154
Boone603571
Clinton564689
Coles536593
Grundy534569
Ogle525878
Knox5069133
Jackson466962
Effingham453169
Macoupin445980
Henry441958
Livingston434979
Marion4326113
Franklin422167
Stephenson421278
Monroe415589
Jefferson4038118
Randolph400981
Woodford384160
Morgan366479
Montgomery357771
Lee356245
Bureau339178
Logan338054
Christian337771
Fulton310449
Perry310059
Fayette307854
Iroquois281563
Jersey252548
Douglas251134
Saline238949
McDonough237842
Lawrence235424
Union222039
Shelby219535
Crawford202924
Bond192424
Cass190224
Pike172350
Clark170732
Wayne169849
Hancock168630
Warren167144
Richland165339
White164525
Jo Daviess163622
Ford162946
Edgar161539
Carroll160635
Washington160225
Moultrie152125
Clay145042
Greene139532
Piatt137814
Johnson136412
Wabash131512
Mason131141
Massac130336
De Witt130223
Mercer130133
Cumberland124319
Jasper111917
Menard10908
Marshall88915
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6855
Brown6776
Pulaski6747
Stark55223
Edwards53712
Henderson51214
Calhoun4972
Alexander45310
Scott4521
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35712
Pope2933
Out of IL50
Unassigned02276

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 677905

Reported Deaths: 12946
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion925221687
Lake49430910
Allen37071658
Hamilton33000402
St. Joseph31393521
Elkhart25955426
Vanderburgh21577386
Tippecanoe20569210
Johnson16792368
Porter16379286
Hendricks16181304
Clark12303184
Madison11961329
Vigo11874240
Monroe10672166
Delaware10021182
LaPorte10004202
Howard9280208
Kosciusko8710112
Bartholomew7609150
Hancock7605135
Warrick7535155
Floyd7352174
Wayne6735196
Grant6556164
Boone629496
Morgan6229133
Dubois5997113
Cass5579102
Dearborn555772
Marshall5553106
Henry547397
Noble519679
Jackson472267
Shelby469193
Lawrence4236116
Gibson415487
Harrison415068
Clinton402053
Montgomery401284
DeKalb393580
Miami364665
Huntington361478
Knox359086
Whitley359040
Steuben345857
Putnam343360
Wabash337777
Adams330551
Ripley329766
Jasper325946
White301754
Jefferson298776
Daviess287097
Decatur274092
Fayette274059
Wells269179
Greene266281
Posey264732
Scott254552
LaGrange244870
Clay244744
Randolph228578
Spencer223630
Jennings220646
Washington218329
Sullivan205341
Fountain204243
Starke191652
Owen186956
Fulton184339
Jay181428
Carroll179019
Perry175836
Orange172852
Rush166824
Vermillion162843
Franklin162035
Tipton155042
Parke141316
Pike128734
Blackford127228
Pulaski109845
Newton98833
Brown96340
Crawford94513
Benton93414
Martin81114
Warren76514
Switzerland7618
Union68810
Ohio54411
Unassigned0410