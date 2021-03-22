Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

High schoolers face catalog of issues, as lower grades are prioritized for return to classrooms

A Philadelphia school superintendent discusses the struggles students have faced with remote learning and how it has affected their education. CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Yon Pomrenze, CNN

High school held such a promise for Ja-lin Guzman -- an escape from the crime-riddled streets of north Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood that she says made her "grow up fast."

"I felt like high school was our chance to still have our childhood and to be kids and to run around and play sports and do theater and sing and dance," the diminutive senior told CNN.

"Now we don't have that," she adds, a full year of her classroom life already stolen by the coronavirus pandemic.

While Philadelphia is engineering a return to school for younger students -- in common with districts around the country prioritizing elementary-grade children -- there is no date yet for when Guzman and her friends may go back.

So instead of attending football games or planning for senior prom, she's planning breakfast and lunch for her younger siblings and still trying to do her work.

"It's hard because, as the older kids in the household, we're in school and trying to help our siblings in school, and trying to provide while our parents are at work," Guzman said.

Remote learning has also been difficult for Dena Stiles-Lawson and Angelica Lov Speech, fellow students at the Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School. Lov Speech, a sophomore, says each day feels like a repeat of the previous one.

"The school life and the just everyday home life is blurred and I feel like I'm always in school," she said.

Stiles-Lawson, also a sophomore, is struggling with online theater classes.

"It takes what makes acting fun out of it. Usually, when you're sitting there on stage physically, it's just something about it that makes it a lot more enjoyable. But ever since we were online, it's just not the same anymore."

The teens are old enough to realize the toll of the lost year.

Guzman shares that "my mental health hasn't been good," and Lov Speech chimes in that she now has a therapist.

Focus on preteens

After months of back and forth between the school district and the teachers' union, Philadelphia reopened its elementary schools to students a couple of weeks ago with a hybrid approach that still has children learning virtually at least three days a week. It's a more cautious approach than adopted in other large cities such as New York, Miami and Houston, which are offering in-person learning five days a week to more ages.

William Hite, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, said he still supported the hybrid timetable with Wednesdays set aside for deep-cleaning, as a way to ensure safety and build trust.

Some families seemed hesitant to send children back, with less than one-third of eligible students in pre-K to 2nd grade being signed up for the first groups to have hybrid schooling.

And Hite remains especially concerned about the city's youngest students, with recent analysis of testing data showing a drop of 15 percentiles in reading comprehension for the city's kindergarten and first grade students.

"The regression has occurred, it is real," Hite said. "For young people, many young people who are already struggling, they have been disproportionately impacted."

When asked about the expansion of in-person learning in the coming weeks and what his realistic goal was for classrooms by the end of the year, Hite said he wanted "to get as many children in as possible."

When pressed as to whether all grades could return, he said, "If we get up to middle school, that would be success for us. But if we get to 12th grade, that's even more success."

Hite said he was well aware of the sacrifices being made by high schoolers.

"I want to thank them for their resilience and their persistence and dealing with a tough set of circumstances. And I want them to understand that this is not going to be forever."

The three Kensington students say they are nervous about returning to the classroom, whenever that may be, and want to make sure it's safe.

But even the thought of what going back to school would be like made Stiles-Lawson's face light up.

"It would be euphoric," she said. "I don't even know how to explain how much I miss my friends."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 65°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
Warm with more clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Easter Bunny photo opportunity and Easter Egg Hunt

Image

Sycamore Service Saturday leads to spring cleaning

Image

Rose Hulman sparks STEM interests with virtual event

Image

Saint Mary of the Woods College students ring in the school year

Image

Early morning fire in Vigo County comes as a reminder to replace smoke detectors

Image

Early morning crash in Vermillion County shuts down lanes of traffic

Image

The science behind lightning and thunder

Image

Historical mural being added to downtown Terre Haute

Image

Local group looks to pick up the Terre Haute area

Image

New business coming to 12 points in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1221775

Reported Deaths: 23357
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4882499573
DuPage799941223
Will67282932
Lake61355946
Kane52030737
Winnebago28840448
Madison28787488
St. Clair26313485
McHenry25160269
Champaign18662133
Peoria17596270
Sangamon16622225
McLean15136163
Tazewell14028242
Rock Island13432294
Kankakee12833192
Kendall1145288
LaSalle11135224
Macon9754186
Vermilion8800120
DeKalb8511115
Adams8059115
Williamson6990124
Whiteside6113154
Boone603571
Clinton564689
Coles536593
Grundy534569
Ogle525878
Knox5069133
Jackson466962
Effingham453169
Macoupin445980
Henry441958
Livingston434979
Marion4326113
Franklin422167
Stephenson421278
Monroe415589
Jefferson4038118
Randolph400981
Woodford384160
Morgan366479
Montgomery357771
Lee356245
Bureau339178
Logan338054
Christian337771
Fulton310449
Perry310059
Fayette307854
Iroquois281563
Jersey252548
Douglas251134
Saline238949
McDonough237842
Lawrence235424
Union222039
Shelby219535
Crawford202924
Bond192424
Cass190224
Pike172350
Clark170732
Wayne169849
Hancock168630
Warren167144
Richland165339
White164525
Jo Daviess163622
Ford162946
Edgar161539
Carroll160635
Washington160225
Moultrie152125
Clay145042
Greene139532
Piatt137814
Johnson136412
Wabash131512
Mason131141
Massac130336
De Witt130223
Mercer130133
Cumberland124319
Jasper111917
Menard10908
Marshall88915
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6855
Brown6776
Pulaski6747
Stark55223
Edwards53712
Henderson51214
Calhoun4972
Alexander45310
Scott4521
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35712
Pope2933
Out of IL50
Unassigned02276

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 677905

Reported Deaths: 12946
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion925221687
Lake49430910
Allen37071658
Hamilton33000402
St. Joseph31393521
Elkhart25955426
Vanderburgh21577386
Tippecanoe20569210
Johnson16792368
Porter16379286
Hendricks16181304
Clark12303184
Madison11961329
Vigo11874240
Monroe10672166
Delaware10021182
LaPorte10004202
Howard9280208
Kosciusko8710112
Bartholomew7609150
Hancock7605135
Warrick7535155
Floyd7352174
Wayne6735196
Grant6556164
Boone629496
Morgan6229133
Dubois5997113
Cass5579102
Dearborn555772
Marshall5553106
Henry547397
Noble519679
Jackson472267
Shelby469193
Lawrence4236116
Gibson415487
Harrison415068
Clinton402053
Montgomery401284
DeKalb393580
Miami364665
Huntington361478
Knox359086
Whitley359040
Steuben345857
Putnam343360
Wabash337777
Adams330551
Ripley329766
Jasper325946
White301754
Jefferson298776
Daviess287097
Decatur274092
Fayette274059
Wells269179
Greene266281
Posey264732
Scott254552
LaGrange244870
Clay244744
Randolph228578
Spencer223630
Jennings220646
Washington218329
Sullivan205341
Fountain204243
Starke191652
Owen186956
Fulton184339
Jay181428
Carroll179019
Perry175836
Orange172852
Rush166824
Vermillion162843
Franklin162035
Tipton155042
Parke141316
Pike128734
Blackford127228
Pulaski109845
Newton98833
Brown96340
Crawford94513
Benton93414
Martin81114
Warren76514
Switzerland7618
Union68810
Ohio54411
Unassigned0410