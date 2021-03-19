Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How Black Americans have -- and can -- show up for Asian Americans

Article Image

Police investigating the deadly shooting at three spas in Atlanta that left eight people dead say they have not confirmed a motive from the suspect, but the city's mayor says she believes the shootings were a hate crime. CNN's Natasha Chen is live in Canton, Georgia with the latest on the investigation.

Posted: Mar 19, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Van Jones

On Friday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta to confront the racial hatred that is forcing millions of people of Asian descent to live in daily fear. The trip comes on the heels of Tuesday's carnage -- in which a White man in Atlanta killed eight people, including six Asian women. Though the motive has not yet been established, this shooting spree follows a pattern of increasing violence against Asian Americans, particularly women and elders.

Harris herself is of South Asian descent and has long been a champion of racial justice. Meanwhile, Biden has continually reinforced his commitment to racial justice through his speeches, interviews and statements. And earlier this month, both the White House and Department of Justice hosted listening sessions with leaders in the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

As the new Democratic administration acts, it fortunately will have the strong support of the Democratic Party's base -- especially a growing number of African American leaders who are forcefully stepping up in solidarity with the AAPI community.

Black talk show hosts, civil rights icons, faith leaders, recording artists, athletes, directors, writers, entertainers, producers, fashion designers, academics and even a Black former President are taking a stand against anti-Asian hate.

This massive display of solidarity is no surprise to those who know the long history of America's struggle for racial equality. Today's actions build on a centuries-long tradition of Black and Asian American solidarity when it has mattered the most.

  • Frederick Douglass advocated for Chinese and Japanese immigration (1869): Legendary civil rights icon Frederick Douglass gave a speech about immigration in 1869 at a moment when restricting Chinese and Japanese migration to the United States was central to the political debate. Douglass took a strong stand for a "composite nation" with free migration as a fundamental human right. He declared, "It is this great right that I assert for the Chinese and Japanese, and for all other varieties of men equally with yourselves, now and forever. I know of no rights of race superior to the rights of humanity, and when there is a supposed conflict between human and national rights, it is safe to go to the side of humanity."

  • During the Philippine-American War, Black leaders and soldiers opposed US colonization (1899-1902): When Filipinos decided to fight for their country's independence instead of accepting US colonial rule, the US launched a war against them. That war created a crisis of conscience for some African American soldiers. Many rejected the idea of subjugating another group of non-White people on behalf of the same country that oppressed and exploited them. In addition, prominent African American figures like Henry M. Turner and Ida B. Wells empathized with the Filipino freedom fighters and spoke out on their behalf.

  • African Americans protested against the Vietnam War (1965-1975): African American opposition to the Vietnam War was widespread. Leaders like Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr. spoke out. Protesters carried signs reading "Black men should fight white racism, not Vietnamese freedom fighters." That response was driven by racial injustices showing up at every turn -- from Black people getting drafted at vastly disproportionate rates, to White soldiers mistreating Black soldiers on the battleground, to the White supremacist assumptions at the heart of the war itself.

  • The Emergency Detention Act was repealed due to joint Black and Japanese American activism (1967-1971): In the late 1960s -- 20 years after Japanese Americans were released from the World War II internment camps -- rumors began circulating about a government-led roundup of African American radicals. Their fear was driven by the Emergency Detention Act of 1950, a law that gave the federal government power to incarcerate anyone suspected of engaging in espionage or sabotage if the President declared an "internal security emergency." When African American activists were unsuccessful in having the law repealed, the Japanese American Citizen League (JACL) leaned in and helped coordinate a campaign that focused on their experiences in the internment camps. The combined effort succeeded in getting former President Richard Nixon to repeal the law.

  • The unlikely bond between Malcolm X and Yuri Kochiyama changed both their perspectives (1963-1965): Near the end of his life, an embattled Malcolm X was isolated from his original base of support in the Nation of Islam. As he struggled to forge a new path for himself, Yuri Kochiyama, a Japanese American human rights activist, stood by his side. The two became friends and helped each other develop global perspectives on human rights. When assassins gunned Malcolm X down, it was Kochiyama who famously cradled his head as he lay dying on the floor of the Audubon Ballroom.

  • Grace Lee Boggs dedicated seven decades of her 100 year-long life to revolutionary justice and civil rights (1915-2015): Grace Lee Boggs was a Chinese American activist who focused much of her work on labor and tenants' rights. She was married to the deeply-respected Black leader, James Boggs; the two made a powerful, iconic pair. Long after his death, she worked on the front lines of the struggles for justice in Detroit, Michigan -- mentoring generations of young leaders, especially African American ones.

  • After Vincent Chin's murder, Jesse Jackson joined forces with Asian American activists to demand justice (1982): Vincent Chin was a Chinese American man who was beaten to death in Detroit by two White autoworkers who mistook him for Japanese and blamed Japan for the decline of the US automotive market. The year after the racist murder, Black civil rights champions like Rev. Jesse Jackson and leaders of the NAACP played a critical role in bringing attention to his case. The multicultural coalition that came together in that fight helped form the basis of the "Rainbow Coalition," which was central to Jackson's 1984 presidential campaign.

  • Asian Americans support Black Lives Matter (2020): Many AAPI organizations (including prominent ones like the Asian Pacific Environmental Network and CAAAV: Organizing Asian Communities) have long histories of working in multi-racial solidarity with African Americans. During the summer of 2020, many Asian Americans made deep commitments to standing up for Black lives. While some Asian Americans made it a point to support Black Lives Matter in protest, some of the most impactful work has been behind the scenes -- within their own families and communities. For example, Letters for Black Lives provides multilingual resources to help Asian Americans talk about BLM with their families. And more than a dozen AAPI organizations came together recently to produce a toolkit that includes ways to support the Movement for Black Lives. Now, the Black community is coming together to support their Asian American neighbors.

It goes without saying that there also have often been tensions between Black and Asian communities; there are examples of intolerance in both directions. But those low moments do not erase the fact that -- at our best -- both communities have come together repeatedly to advance the cause of justice. And today's crisis is no exception.

Of course, all Americans (not just African Americans) should support AAPI organizations, learn about the issues and get active. Major Asian American organizations and leaders are justly calling for more funding for their work, physical protection, inclusion, justice and care. Their demands should be met.

Collectively, our choices today will define what our great great grandkids will learn in history class. By continuing our noblest traditions of coming together against hatred, all Americans can leave a legacy that all of our progeny will be proud of.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Paris
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Sunny, windy and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vaccination clinic is moving to better serve you starting Monday

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 48°

Image

Christian Johnson

Image

Transfers

Image

Josh Shertz

Image

Overnight: Showers ending, windy and colder. Low: 29°

Image

New Success for 12 Points

Image

"Jedi Talks" hopes to help small businesses in Jasper County

Image

Illinois State Police Strictly Enforce the Move Over Law

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1215992

Reported Deaths: 23287
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4857719544
DuPage795111218
Will66940931
Lake61110943
Kane51874737
Winnebago28714448
Madison28666484
St. Clair26198483
McHenry25061269
Champaign18587133
Peoria17401270
Sangamon16528224
McLean15017162
Tazewell13944242
Rock Island13385293
Kankakee12797191
Kendall1139588
LaSalle11092223
Macon9707186
Vermilion8770120
DeKalb8479115
Adams8058115
Williamson6971124
Whiteside6063153
Boone600971
Clinton563389
Coles534593
Grundy531868
Ogle521677
Knox5052133
Jackson466362
Effingham452069
Macoupin444680
Henry440458
Livingston433179
Marion4312113
Franklin420666
Stephenson419778
Monroe414189
Jefferson4027118
Randolph400381
Woodford381160
Morgan365278
Montgomery357171
Lee351345
Bureau338378
Christian337271
Logan334954
Perry309459
Fayette307654
Fulton304648
Iroquois280563
Jersey252148
Douglas250633
Saline237749
McDonough236541
Lawrence235024
Union221839
Shelby219135
Crawford202624
Bond192224
Cass190324
Pike172250
Clark170332
Wayne169549
Hancock168730
Warren166844
Richland165139
White164125
Jo Daviess163122
Ford162846
Edgar161039
Carroll159935
Washington159925
Moultrie151724
Clay144642
Greene139032
Piatt137214
Johnson136412
Wabash131312
Mason130641
Massac130236
De Witt129822
Mercer129733
Cumberland123419
Jasper111517
Menard10738
Marshall87915
Hamilton79515
Schuyler6845
Brown6756
Pulaski6737
Stark54923
Edwards53612
Henderson50914
Calhoun4862
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4303
Hardin35712
Pope2933
Out of IL50
Unassigned02265

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 675388

Reported Deaths: 12907
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion922251683
Lake49269906
Allen36852658
Hamilton32870401
St. Joseph31156520
Elkhart25866425
Vanderburgh21531386
Tippecanoe20517210
Johnson16698366
Porter16308283
Hendricks16127304
Clark12254183
Madison11925329
Vigo11838239
Monroe10602166
Delaware10001181
LaPorte9967202
Howard9248207
Kosciusko8685112
Bartholomew7586150
Hancock7558135
Warrick7518154
Floyd7323175
Wayne6714196
Grant6533162
Boone626996
Morgan6204131
Dubois5983112
Cass5557102
Dearborn554372
Marshall5537106
Henry546295
Noble518079
Jackson469267
Shelby468093
Lawrence4223116
Gibson414386
Harrison412468
Clinton401153
Montgomery398884
DeKalb391980
Miami363364
Huntington359178
Knox358886
Whitley358239
Steuben344757
Putnam341360
Wabash336677
Adams329950
Ripley329366
Jasper324846
White300954
Jefferson298376
Daviess286996
Fayette273958
Decatur273392
Wells266678
Greene265881
Posey263932
Scott254252
LaGrange244470
Clay244144
Randolph227977
Spencer223030
Jennings220145
Washington216529
Sullivan204841
Fountain203743
Starke191352
Owen186654
Fulton183739
Jay180628
Carroll178419
Perry175436
Orange172452
Rush166724
Vermillion162543
Franklin161435
Tipton153742
Parke141116
Pike128633
Blackford126228
Pulaski109644
Newton98233
Brown96240
Crawford94213
Benton93113
Martin80914
Warren76314
Switzerland7588
Union68610
Ohio54411
Unassigned0412