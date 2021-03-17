Clear

As spring thaws the Minnesota ice, a new pipeline battle fires up

Protesters are gathering in the north woods of Minnesota to stop a replacement oil pipeline. CNN's Bill Weir reports.

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 7:10 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Bill Weir, CNN Chief Climate Correspondent

In the north woods of Minnesota, the mighty Mississippi River looks like a frozen creek. After a bitter February, you can stroll across it with more fear of windburn than thin ice. And if you stroll one particular spot near Palisade, you'll find giant pipe, heavy machines and competing signs. A few read "No trespassing" in block letters. The rest say "Water is life" and "Stop Line 3" in hand-painted colors. It is the latest front in the pipeline wars.

Originally built in the 1960s, the Enbridge Line 3 crude oil pipeline snakes 1,097 miles from the tar sands of Canada to Superior, Wisconsin. Of the roughly 340 miles through Minnesota, the replacement pipeline includes new sections and added capacity and is cutting through some of the most pristine woods and wetlands in North America. In little camps along the way, a small-but-growing group of protesters is out to stop them, driven by ancient prophesy and the promises of a new President.

When Joe Biden killed plans for the Keystone XL pipeline within hours of taking the oath, many Native American tribe members and environmentalists saw it as validation for all the cold nights spent protesting another pipeline at Standing Rock. Though they failed to stop the oil now flowing through the Dakota Access Pipeline, maybe this was a sign Biden would take their side in the David versus Goliath fight to stop Line 3. And maybe people would finally heed an ancient warning known as The Seven Fires Prophecy.

In Ojibwe tribal lore, an environmental moment of reckoning was predicted in the time of the Seventh Fire, when "the light skinned race will be given a choice between two roads," one green and lush, the other black and charred. A wrong choice, it was warned, would "cause much suffering and death to all the Earth's people." The Ojibwe are of the largest groups of Native Americans north of Mexico with tribal members stretching from present-day Ontario in eastern Canada all the way into Montana.

As a half-dozen female tribal elders sing and pray alongside the frozen Mississippi, it's obvious that for some bands, the fight is sacred and eternal. The question is how many will join them in the face of tougher legal challenges, increased pressure from police and the limits of the pandemic.

"There have been over 130 people arrested so far in just the last few months," tribal attorney and activist Tara Houska told CNN. Some are physically arrested at construction sites, but police also watch social media feeds to identify trespassing protesters and send summons in the mail. Before we walked the frozen river, Houska attended her hearing with a judge over Zoom and was ordered to post $6,000 bail.

"They seem to think that it's going to deter us from protecting the land. They are fundamentally missing the point of what water protectors are doing, which is willing to put ourselves our freedom, our bodies, our personal comfort on the line for something greater than ourselves," Houska said.

After living in Washington and fighting Dakota Access and Keystone XL, she is now hoping this movement helps convince the Biden administration that the Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency during the Trump administration were shoddy in their environmental impact studies and too hasty in issuing permits.

But Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge insists that it passed every federal, state and tribal test. The company has been rushing to complete the pipeline before politics or the courts can stop it. Of those 340 miles cutting through The Land of 10,000 Lakes, more than 40% is already in the ground.

"Line 3 is not like the Keystone XL pipeline," Enbridge Chief Communications Officer Mike Fernandez told CNN. "It already exists. And it already is an energy lifeline for literally millions of people in the US and in Canada. And the reality is, even as we see great growth in renewables, we're still going to need some fossil fuels 40 years to come."

But since Biden has built the first White House with a climate agenda at every agency, the biggest argument against the pipeline may be over the kind of energy running through Line 3. Unlike liquid Texas crude hidden in pockets of rock, Alberta's oil is part of the Canadian soil under the boreal forest. It can't be pumped unless it is steamed. As a result, it is the dirtiest and most destructive fossil fuel after coal.

A trip to the tar sands boggles the mind with its scale. Massive, man-made pits crawl with oversized dump trucks, filled with what feels like sticky cookie dough and smells like asphalt.

Tens of thousands of tons are moved into sprawling processing plants each day where the goop is boiled and blasted with Athabasca River water heated with natural gas. To separate the flammable bitumen from the dirt and clay, it takes six gallons of fresh water to produce one gallon of tar sands gasoline and the lakes needed to hold the resulting toxic waste are among the biggest man-made creations in history.

The sheer amount of energy required to turn sticky earth into liquid fuel not only makes Alberta tar sand more expensive, it produces 15% more planet-cooking carbon pollution, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

But to the workers building Line 3, pipelines are safer and cleaner than moving oil by truck or train. And if you stop Line 3, they argue, it does nothing to stop the world's voracious demand for the kind of fuels that burn.

"I think, frankly, people have been drawn to pipelines because it's easy to fight pipelines," said Kevin Pranis with the Laborers International Union of North America as cranes lifted 25,000-pound pipes as long as city buses.

"The truth is that the carbon emissions aren't coming from pipelines. They're coming from cars. And so if you really wanted to go directly to the source, you can protest car dealerships, you can protest gas stations. But the problem is, people like car dealerships and they like gas stations and they would be pretty angry about that."

While most of the 5,200 people building Line 3 are from oil states like Texas and Louisiana, "some 400 will be Native Americans," Fernandez told me. "We met with all of the First Nations along that pipeline. We listened, and as a consequence there are 320 or so route modifications."

Enbridge's tribal relations suffered in February, when two men working on Line 3 were caught in a human trafficking sting set up to protect underage Indigenous girls.

"The two individuals that that were arrested have been fired." Fernandez said. "We don't tolerate that kind of activity or behavior and it's prompted us to go to one of the contractors to say 'This is our expectation, that they be trained to a certain level.'"

Follow the pipeline route, and feelings can change by the tribe or the mile.

"You think that people that are scrambling at home, running out of gas with no heat, are thinking about climate change?" said Jim Jones. "They're thinking about how they're going to heat their home and put food on the table."

As a member of the Leech Lake Band of the Ojibwe and a former expert in cultural anthropology for the state, Enbridge hired Jones to walk the pipeline route and ensure no violation of Indigenous spaces or ruins.

"I'm at peace that I've done the best I can to protect what's important to us," he said. "And I can honestly tell you, as of today, nothing of historic context has been unearthed or disturbed."

After the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa struck a deal with Enbridge to run a part of Line 3 through their reservation, tribal leaders said they were put in an impossible position. Some tribes worked with Enbridge on the route, while others like Winona LaDuke of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe have nothing but scorn for Enbridge.

LaDuke laughed when told of Jones's promise. "He's looking for pot shards and arrowheads. We're live people."

LaDuke is a longtime environmental activist who twice ran for vice president on Ralph Nader's Green Party ticket, but after fighting for Indigenous rights against extractive energy companies for years, she never imagined the fight would come to her.

"Enbridge wants to criminalize us," she said. "I'm a grandmother, you know, graduated from Harvard, ran twice for vice president, at what point did I become a criminal? I'm just asking, 'How much risk should we as Americans take so a Canadian multinational can get a little richer at the end of the tar sands era?'"

She helped convince a sympathetic local to sell them a little piece of land where the pipeline intersects the Mississippi and as the weather warms, the protesters hope their number of tents, yurts and ice-fishing shanties will grow faster than Enbridge can drill under the frozen Mississippi.

"Our people say 'Don't pick a fight with Mother Nature. You can't win, and we're getting we're getting pounded. So why would you pipe the equivalent of 50 new coal fired power plants with this?" LaDuke said, pointing at Line 3.

"The tar sands is the gun. This is the trigger."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Paris
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Holcomb provides March 17 weekly update on COVID-19 fight

Image

Overnight: Rain and possible storms. Heavy rain possible. Becoming breezy. Low: 55°

Image

Hearing From the Soldier Who Vaccinated Governor Holcomb

Image

Wednesday night: Showers, maybe a thundershower. Windy. Low: 52°

Image

From the Computer to the Classroom - kids transition back to in-person learning

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Early morning fire destroys home

Image

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Warmer. Chance of afternoon thundershowers. High: 62°

Image

LaRavia

Image

Deanna Bradley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1212014

Reported Deaths: 23236
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4841469531
DuPage791651214
Will66737925
Lake60934943
Kane51733732
Winnebago28650447
Madison28589477
St. Clair26135482
McHenry24963268
Champaign18503132
Peoria17295270
Sangamon16448224
McLean14966162
Tazewell13900242
Rock Island13353291
Kankakee12764191
Kendall1134788
LaSalle11044223
Macon9693186
Vermilion8747119
DeKalb8455115
Adams8056115
Williamson6951124
Whiteside6030151
Boone599371
Clinton560889
Coles532393
Grundy529466
Ogle518477
Knox5042133
Jackson465562
Effingham451569
Macoupin443180
Henry439358
Livingston432279
Marion4298113
Franklin419366
Stephenson419078
Monroe413189
Jefferson4021118
Randolph399880
Woodford378960
Morgan364878
Montgomery356271
Lee347545
Bureau337778
Christian336071
Logan334354
Perry309259
Fayette307054
Fulton300148
Iroquois280463
Jersey251848
Douglas250133
Saline237049
McDonough235541
Lawrence234624
Union221539
Shelby218435
Crawford201924
Bond192024
Cass189824
Pike171850
Clark169832
Wayne169449
Hancock168730
Warren166744
Richland165039
White163225
Jo Daviess162922
Ford162246
Edgar160439
Carroll159735
Washington159725
Moultrie151224
Clay144542
Greene138932
Piatt136714
Johnson136212
Wabash130812
Mason130241
Massac130036
Mercer129733
De Witt129522
Cumberland122618
Jasper111417
Menard10638
Marshall87115
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6835
Brown6756
Pulaski6737
Stark54623
Edwards53512
Henderson50814
Calhoun4862
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4283
Hardin35312
Pope2923
Out of IL40
Unassigned02262

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 673528

Reported Deaths: 12876
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion920311679
Lake49146903
Allen36706655
Hamilton32777400
St. Joseph30965518
Elkhart25772423
Vanderburgh21494386
Tippecanoe20465207
Johnson16634366
Porter16266283
Hendricks16086304
Clark12220183
Madison11899329
Vigo11804238
Monroe10543166
Delaware9988181
LaPorte9943202
Howard9221207
Kosciusko8659112
Bartholomew7576149
Hancock7539135
Warrick7506154
Floyd7307175
Wayne6705196
Grant6519162
Boone625295
Morgan6197130
Dubois5976112
Cass5540102
Dearborn554072
Marshall5515106
Henry545595
Noble517379
Jackson468167
Shelby467593
Lawrence4220116
Gibson412286
Harrison410267
Clinton400453
Montgomery397184
DeKalb391180
Miami362264
Knox358686
Whitley357339
Huntington357078
Steuben343557
Putnam339660
Wabash336077
Adams329450
Ripley328964
Jasper323745
White300754
Jefferson297976
Daviess286996
Fayette273758
Decatur273492
Greene265381
Wells265078
Posey263232
Scott253951
LaGrange244370
Clay243444
Randolph227677
Spencer222230
Jennings219845
Washington215928
Sullivan204641
Fountain203543
Starke190952
Owen186254
Fulton182038
Jay180228
Carroll177919
Perry175336
Orange172052
Rush166324
Vermillion162343
Franklin161135
Tipton152842
Parke140916
Pike128633
Blackford123828
Pulaski109244
Newton97733
Brown95440
Crawford93913
Benton93013
Martin80714
Warren76314
Switzerland7568
Union68410
Ohio54311
Unassigned0410