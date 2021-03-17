Clear

Stories of children separated from parents highlight the price of Hong Kong's coronavirus success

Hong Kong authorities are launching an "ambush-style" lockdown in residential buildings amid fears that a super-spreader event at a local gym could bring a 'fifth wave' of Covid-19 to the city. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 2:50 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2021 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

When Ariel saw her two young sons isolated in a Hong Kong hospital ward with Covid-19, she broke down. The brothers -- age 5 and 1 and both asymptomatic -- were wearing vests that were tied to their beds to restrain them. They were covered in dirt and both wearing diapers, even the five-year-old.

Ariel stepped inside the room and looked at her eldest.

"We both started crying," she said.

Ariel's family found themselves caught in the crosshairs of Hong Kong's inflexible but efficient pandemic prevention measures in late February. Though it's been more than 14 months since the territory identified its first coronavirus case, Hong Kong has shown few signs of easing numerous restrictions.

Nearly all residents arriving in the city must spend 21 days in hotel quarantine at their own expense. Restaurants shut at 10 p.m. and beaches are closed. Public gatherings are limited to four people.

The territory's track and trace program remains among the world's strictest. Anyone testing positive for the virus is required to go to the hospital, while their close contacts must enter government-run quarantine facilities for up to 14 days. The government frequently conducts "ambush-style" lockdowns, forcing entire apartment buildings or blocks to undergo Covid-19 testing.

That approach makes Hong Kong somewhat unique. While many governments are relaxing restrictions as vaccination rates increase, Hong Kong instead appears to be doubling down on its proven methods as it ramps up its own vaccine drive.

From a public health standpoint, there's little arguing with the results. This city of more than 7 million people has only identified about 11,300 cases and 200 deaths, according to government figures. And there have been zero hard lockdowns.

But the lack of flexibility has, in several cases, left parents like Ariel with a heart-wrenching decision: go to quarantine and send their children to the hospital alone, or accompany them to the hospital and risk infection themselves.

Ariel joined her boys about a day after their admission after spending hours on the phone trying to navigate the bureaucracy of a major health care system and allay the fears of her crying son.

The scene she arrived upon was not what she or her husband had expected when her children were admitted to the hospital as asymptomatic cases a day earlier. Ariel said they were told their children would be "well taken care of by the pediatric nurses and doctors there," not bound to their beds.

The restraints and diapers, the nurse told Ariel, were standard practice because hospitals do not have the labor pool to care for every child with Covid-19 and want to limit the risk to staff.

"I understand the protocol," Ariel said, "But as a parent, this is not acceptable."

Ariel is a pseudonym CNN agreed to use to protect her family's privacy. She was hesitant to share her story because of the personal nature of family health care decisions, and said she did not want to sound like she was blaming anyone. She agreed to speak on the matter so other parents could learn from her situation -- and insist they not be separated from young children.

The newest cluster

Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong have been on the rise since an outbreak tied to a high-end gym in the Sai Ying Pun neighborhood last week.

The cluster has struck affluent areas of the city, with bankers and teachers among the scores who have been sent to quarantine camps across the territory. Many are housed in rooms as small as 18 square meters (200 square feet) until they are discharged, including families with small children.

They are given meals and allowed deliveries under certain conditions, but several say they may not leave the room. Running afoul of these policies can result in massive fines for people and businesses -- or even jail time.

There also appears to be an increase in cases of parents being separated from their children. A moderator of a popular Facebook group for Hong Kongers in quarantine said they have helped in more than 100 cases of children being separated from their families over the past year.

There have been dozens more since the gym cluster emerged. However, it's unclear if the uptick is because more expatriates -- a segment of the population that may be more likely to complain and speak to foreign media -- are being forced to endure them.

Multiple new mothers who have tested positive or were in close contact with positive cases say they have been pressured to comply with government policy to either quarantine or isolate away from their breastfeeding infants, irrespective of their children's ages. The World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding mothers and infants should remain together if the mother tests positive for Covid-19.

Carrie Lam, the city's leader, said Tuesday the government has "no policy to deliberately separate children from their parents."

"But public health concerns have to be respected, because it is good for the community at large," she said.

Hong Kong's Department of Health did not confirm any of these incidents. In an email to CNN, it said family members living with positive Covid-19 patients "will be treated as close contacts and they need to undergo quarantine in quarantine center."

"For Covid-19 cases involving children, the public hospital will, under special circumstances, decide whether or not their parents can stay with the children in hospital," it added.

After numerous cases of separations were reported this week, the government on Tuesday sent out a lengthy statement clarifying its policies on quarantine and isolation arrangement for families involving young children.

"Hong Kong has comprehensive and robust measures to combat Covid-19, which include quarantine and isolation where necessary, and these measures achieve to stabilize the recent wave of epidemic in safeguarding the well-being of our community as a whole. Yet, we also wish to emphasize that for cases where children are involved, each and every decision has been made in the interests of the children and their families," the statement read.

Many in Hong Kong's expatriate community have voiced concerns over the measures. A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce of 239 members found that most "were worried or somewhat worried about entire school classes being sent to government quarantine facilities, and that the policy is unjustified when it comes to the health of children."

More than half said if such actions became routine, it would "factor into their decision about remaining in Hong Kong."

Though the quarantine strategy has been criticized as overzealous and inhumane -- especially for those stuck in small spaces for weeks without fresh air -- many also appreciate how effective the government has been when it comes to keeping the general public safe.

After a slower than expected uptake in vaccine rollout, authorities announced Monday anyone over the age of 30 -- some 80% of the population -- could apply for vaccinations.

"It is of utmost importance for people to get vaccinated as early as possible," a government spokesman said. "We have decided to expand the scope of the priority groups so as to allow more people to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect oneself and others."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Paris
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Cloudy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

LaRavia

Image

Deanna Bradley

Image

ISU Football

Image

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog possible. Low: 40°

Image

New storage hopes to make voting equipment more secure in Knox County

Image

Local company performs random act of kindness

Image

The Need for Trauma Care Workers is high in Indiana

Image

City of Marshall will not buy Velsicol property

Image

Duke Energy awards grants to local educators

Image

Shoals set to return to five days of in-person learning

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1210032

Reported Deaths: 23217
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4832829522
DuPage790101213
Will66632923
Lake60810943
Kane51672732
Winnebago28631446
Madison28540475
St. Clair26095481
McHenry24919268
Champaign18481132
Peoria17244269
Sangamon16422225
McLean14935162
Tazewell13878242
Rock Island13342290
Kankakee12742191
Kendall1134088
LaSalle11026223
Macon9672186
Vermilion8733119
DeKalb8446115
Adams8051115
Williamson6941124
Whiteside6019151
Boone598971
Clinton560389
Coles531493
Grundy528266
Ogle517076
Knox5035133
Jackson465062
Effingham451069
Macoupin442480
Henry438558
Livingston431079
Marion4296113
Franklin418566
Stephenson418078
Monroe412089
Jefferson4014118
Randolph399980
Woodford377760
Morgan364378
Montgomery356371
Lee346645
Bureau337678
Christian335971
Logan333754
Perry309159
Fayette306954
Fulton297948
Iroquois280263
Jersey251848
Douglas249733
Saline236949
McDonough235241
Lawrence234524
Union221439
Shelby217935
Crawford201924
Bond191924
Cass189924
Pike171650
Clark169632
Wayne169449
Hancock168730
Warren166744
Richland164639
White163225
Jo Daviess162922
Ford162146
Edgar160239
Washington159725
Carroll159535
Moultrie151324
Clay144542
Greene138932
Piatt136714
Johnson136212
Wabash130812
Massac129936
Mason129741
Mercer129733
De Witt129322
Cumberland122518
Jasper111417
Menard10568
Marshall86715
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6835
Brown6756
Pulaski6737
Stark54623
Edwards53412
Henderson50714
Calhoun4852
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4273
Hardin35212
Pope2893
Out of IL20
Unassigned02261

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 672967

Reported Deaths: 12864
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion919731675
Lake49115903
Allen36653655
Hamilton32739400
St. Joseph30895518
Elkhart25755423
Vanderburgh21485386
Tippecanoe20448207
Johnson16621366
Porter16252283
Hendricks16076304
Clark12207183
Madison11894329
Vigo11786238
Monroe10538166
Delaware9984181
LaPorte9938202
Howard9211206
Kosciusko8652112
Bartholomew7575149
Hancock7540135
Warrick7501154
Floyd7303175
Wayne6699195
Grant6513162
Boone624894
Morgan6187130
Dubois5974112
Dearborn553972
Cass5532102
Marshall5509106
Henry545595
Noble517179
Jackson467767
Shelby467193
Lawrence4218116
Gibson411486
Harrison409766
Clinton400353
Montgomery397084
DeKalb390880
Miami362063
Knox358686
Huntington356978
Whitley356339
Steuben343457
Putnam339160
Wabash335877
Adams329350
Ripley328864
Jasper323344
White300654
Jefferson297876
Daviess286896
Fayette273758
Decatur273091
Greene264881
Wells264878
Posey263032
Scott253851
LaGrange244270
Clay243144
Randolph227677
Spencer222130
Jennings219845
Washington215628
Sullivan204541
Fountain203543
Starke190952
Owen186254
Fulton181938
Jay180128
Carroll177719
Perry175336
Orange171952
Rush166123
Vermillion162143
Franklin161135
Tipton152642
Parke140716
Pike128633
Blackford123128
Pulaski109144
Newton97533
Brown95340
Crawford93613
Benton92813
Martin80814
Warren76214
Switzerland7568
Union68410
Ohio54311
Unassigned0410