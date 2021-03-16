Clear

With UK police under fire, Boris Johnson pushes new bill that could end peaceful protests

The UK government is attempting to justify flagship legislation that critics say would hand the police and ministers powers that could seriously curb the ability of citizens to protest at a very difficult time. The legislation is being debated in Parliament just days after officers from London's Metropolitan Police forcefully broke up a peaceful demonstration mourning the death of a young woman, Sarah Everard. CNN's Nina Dos Santos reports.

Posted: Mar 16, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Mar 16, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

The UK government is attempting to justify flagship legislation that critics say would hand the police and ministers powers that could seriously curb the ability of citizens to protest, at a very difficult time.

Uncomfortably for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the legislation is being debated in Parliament this week, just days after officers from London's Metropolitan Police physically restrained attendees at a peaceful demonstration mourning the death of a young woman, Sarah Everard. Disturbing images of police forcing women to the ground have led to public outrage. The man accused of killing Everard is a serving member of the same police force.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021 is several hundred pages long and covers an enormous range of issues that one might typically expect a government to address in multiple pieces of legislation. Tuesday will be the second day of its second reading in the House of Commons.

At the top of a fact sheet for the bill on the government's website, Cressida Dick, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, is quoted as saying that ever since the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests in London, police forces have needed "change to powers and to legislation that would enable the police to deal better with protests" that "are not primarily violent or seriously disorderly," but "had an avowed intent to bring policing to its knees and the city to a halt."

The bill proposes new conditions on "one-person protests," which would enable police to end the demonstration of a single person if the "noise generated by the person carrying on the protest may result in serious disruption to the activities of an organisation which are carried on in the vicinity of the protest." This, in theory, could mean someone protesting outside the headquarters of a private company could be moved along if their protest disrupts the activity of that private company.

The bill also suggests, in somewhat vague language, that demonstrations and protests should not "intentionally" or "recklessly" cause "public nuisance." That, the bill states, might include an act that "obstructs the public or a section of the public in the exercise or enjoyment of a right that may be exercised or enjoyed by the public at large."

The ambiguity of the bill has sounded alarm bells for critics, ranging from human rights lawyers to lawmakers.

"The powers in this bill could have been used against the suffragettes. Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter might have upset people, but protests are supposed to," said Diane Abbott, a high-profile opposition member of parliament. "We would be living in a very different society if the suffragettes hadn't been able to protest."

Another controversial feature of the bill has been the focus on issues that could be considered part of the UK's ongoing culture wars. In a section covering damage of land or property, it makes specific mention of "monuments" in a clear reference to a public spat over statues of colonialists being damaged during last summer's BLM protests.

Steve Peers, professor of human rights law at the University of Essex, fears that handing police greater powers to cancel certain demonstrations and single out specific types of behavior could "easily risk delegitimizing an issue being protested against with the authorities seemingly coming down clearly on one side of an issue." Peers adds that the UK's sudden cracking down on protests and free speech seems very strange in the context of this government's criticism of China's behavior in Hong Kong.

The specific inclusion of monuments has caused many to point out a notable exclusion from this enormous piece of legislation that touches so many areas of law. At no point in the bill do the words "women" or "woman" appear.

This is particularly unfortunate, given much of the UK has been grieving the disappearance and death of a woman in London. Everard, 33, went missing on March 3 after leaving a friend's house in the early evening. Her remains were found nearly two weeks later. Everard's death has prompted a wider public conversation about the violence, harassment and intimidation that women face, including at the hands of police.

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered near where she'd gone missing, both to grieve and highlight the treatment of women. As the peaceful demonstration extended into the evening, arguments broke out with police, who were demanding that attendees disperse due to coronavirus restrictions. Things then turned very ugly, as officers were filmed and photographed physically dragging people away and into police vans.

The timing, therefore, of a wide-ranging bill that makes greater criminals of those who deface statues of slave owners but makes no mention of gender-based violence could hardly be worse.

"The priorities of this bill are entirely wrong -- suggesting bigger punishment for damaging a memorial than rape," Sarah Jones, the opposition Labour party's shadow police minister, told CNN. "There's no concerted action to tackle violence against women and girls, at a time when rape convictions are at an all-time low, and the bill does nothing to tackle street harassment."

Downing Street referred CNN's list of questions about the bill to the Home Office, which declined to respond.

Of course, the government didn't know that events would collide in such a way. However, legitimate questions can be asked as to why such a comprehensive bill failed to mention such prevalent issues.

"The government clearly thought it was playing clever politics by making the bill so huge it could include their culture war points about statues but also stuff about getting tougher on child abusers. They thought it would make it impossible for us to oppose," says Jess Phillips, shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding. "Instead, they've written a bill that tells women more about how they may not protest violence against women than how we are protected from that violence."

On Monday evening, the government seemed to acknowledge that it had a problem when it announced new measures to keep women safe that would involve more CCTV surveillance and undercover police in bars and nights clubs. The announcement, however, seemed somewhat tone deaf, given the current levels of anger at the police and a recent scandal in which undercover officers abused their positions to such an extent they had long-term sexual relationships with women under false identities.

The bill, the scenes from the weekend and the issues that the UK is dealing with are extremely unedifying for the country. On one hand, the bill suggests that the government and police are responding to criticism with a power grab.

"The tabling of the bill does seem to support the idea that people in authority are struggling to proportionately react to protests that directly challenge their image as protectors of society. Both Black Lives Matter and the demonstration at the weekend directly condemn the police. We know from a range of academic research that people respond violently when their self-image is threatened and they seek to regain control," said Francis Dodsworth, senior lecturer in criminology at Kingston University.

On the other, the government claims it is merely trying to update laws in order to allow modern demonstrations to take place safely. They point to the fact that a separate piece of legislation specifically looking at violence against women and girls is being worked on.

Regardless of intentions, the reality is that the UK government is currently placing before parliament a piece of major legislation that says more about a criminal who defaces a statue than assaults a woman. Which, given the very raw emotions and divisions in the country at the moment, will raise very important questions if amendments are overturned and Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues, with little good reason, to press for these laws to be passed sooner rather than later.

As Philips put it: "There is absolutely no need to rush this through now. And doing so sends a clear message: statues of dead men matter more in Britain than living women."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Paris
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Cloudy today with some sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois Teacher Shortage

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine. High: 55°

Image

Vicki Hall

Image

Vanessa Shafford

Image

New rehab facility

Image

Work on Richland County High School renovation project wraps up

Image

Here's when your kids will be able to search for Easter eggs at Deming Park

Image

Vigo County Annex reopens to the public

Image

Annual Fee for Sex Offender Registration introduced in Vigo County

Image

Real Men Read

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1210032

Reported Deaths: 23217
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4832829522
DuPage790101213
Will66632923
Lake60810943
Kane51672732
Winnebago28631446
Madison28540475
St. Clair26095481
McHenry24919268
Champaign18481132
Peoria17244269
Sangamon16422225
McLean14935162
Tazewell13878242
Rock Island13342290
Kankakee12742191
Kendall1134088
LaSalle11026223
Macon9672186
Vermilion8733119
DeKalb8446115
Adams8051115
Williamson6941124
Whiteside6019151
Boone598971
Clinton560389
Coles531493
Grundy528266
Ogle517076
Knox5035133
Jackson465062
Effingham451069
Macoupin442480
Henry438558
Livingston431079
Marion4296113
Franklin418566
Stephenson418078
Monroe412089
Jefferson4014118
Randolph399980
Woodford377760
Morgan364378
Montgomery356371
Lee346645
Bureau337678
Christian335971
Logan333754
Perry309159
Fayette306954
Fulton297948
Iroquois280263
Jersey251848
Douglas249733
Saline236949
McDonough235241
Lawrence234524
Union221439
Shelby217935
Crawford201924
Bond191924
Cass189924
Pike171650
Clark169632
Wayne169449
Hancock168730
Warren166744
Richland164639
White163225
Jo Daviess162922
Ford162146
Edgar160239
Washington159725
Carroll159535
Moultrie151324
Clay144542
Greene138932
Piatt136714
Johnson136212
Wabash130812
Massac129936
Mason129741
Mercer129733
De Witt129322
Cumberland122518
Jasper111417
Menard10568
Marshall86715
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6835
Brown6756
Pulaski6737
Stark54623
Edwards53412
Henderson50714
Calhoun4852
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4273
Hardin35212
Pope2893
Out of IL20
Unassigned02261

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 672967

Reported Deaths: 12864
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion919731675
Lake49115903
Allen36653655
Hamilton32739400
St. Joseph30895518
Elkhart25755423
Vanderburgh21485386
Tippecanoe20448207
Johnson16621366
Porter16252283
Hendricks16076304
Clark12207183
Madison11894329
Vigo11786238
Monroe10538166
Delaware9984181
LaPorte9938202
Howard9211206
Kosciusko8652112
Bartholomew7575149
Hancock7540135
Warrick7501154
Floyd7303175
Wayne6699195
Grant6513162
Boone624894
Morgan6187130
Dubois5974112
Dearborn553972
Cass5532102
Marshall5509106
Henry545595
Noble517179
Jackson467767
Shelby467193
Lawrence4218116
Gibson411486
Harrison409766
Clinton400353
Montgomery397084
DeKalb390880
Miami362063
Knox358686
Huntington356978
Whitley356339
Steuben343457
Putnam339160
Wabash335877
Adams329350
Ripley328864
Jasper323344
White300654
Jefferson297876
Daviess286896
Fayette273758
Decatur273091
Greene264881
Wells264878
Posey263032
Scott253851
LaGrange244270
Clay243144
Randolph227677
Spencer222130
Jennings219845
Washington215628
Sullivan204541
Fountain203543
Starke190952
Owen186254
Fulton181938
Jay180128
Carroll177719
Perry175336
Orange171952
Rush166123
Vermillion162143
Franklin161135
Tipton152642
Parke140716
Pike128633
Blackford123128
Pulaski109144
Newton97533
Brown95340
Crawford93613
Benton92813
Martin80814
Warren76214
Switzerland7568
Union68410
Ohio54311
Unassigned0410