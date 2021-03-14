Clear

Grammys winners 2021: The full list and highlights

CNN's Chloe Melas looks ahead at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2021 9:40 PM
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Winners for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be presented on Sunday.

Beyoncé leads among the nominees with nine. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich follow with six nominations each.

Before the show aired, Beyoncé and her nine year old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won the best music video award for "Brown Skin Girl" making Carter one of the youngest Grammy winners in history.

Queen Bey could possibly make history by surpassing Quincy Jones as the living person with the most Grammy wins.

"The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah served as host and Harry Styles kicked off the show performing his hit "Watermelon Sugar."

The first award presented on air was for best new artist, which was won by a visibly surprised and emotional rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Below is a list of nominees in several major categories. Check back for updates on the winners throughout the night and the full list of the 83 categories is available here.

Album of the Year

"Chilombo," Jhené Aiko

"Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)," Black Pumas

"Everyday Life," Coldplay

"Djesse Vol. 3," Jacob Collier

"Women in Music Pt. III," Haim

"Future Nostalgia," Dua Lipa

"Hollywood's Bleeding," Post Malone

"Folklore," Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

"Black Parade," Beyoncé

"Colors," Black Pumas

"Rockstar," DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Circles," Post Malone

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

Song of the Year

"Black Parade," (performed by Beyoncé)

"The Box," (performed by Roddy Ricch)

"Cardigan," (performed by Taylor Swift)

"Circles," (performed by Post Malone)

"Don't Start Now," (performed by Dua Lipa)

"Everything I Wanted," (performed by Billie Eilish)

"I Can't Breathe," (performed by H.E.R.)

"If the World Was Ending," (performed by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Changes," Justin Bieber

"Chromatica," Lady Gaga

"Future Nostalgia," Dua Lipa

"Fine Line," Harry Styles

"Folklore," Taylor Swift

Best Rock Album

"A Hero's Death," Fontaines D.C.

"Kiwanuka," Michael Kiwanuka

"Daylight," Grace Potter

"Sound & Fury," Sturgill Simpson

"The New Abnormal," The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

"Fetch the Bolt Cutters," Fiona Apple

"Hyperspace," Beck

"Punisher," Phoebe Bridgers

"Jamie," Brittany Howard

"The Slow Rush," Tame Impala

Best Progressive R&B Album

"Chilombo," Jhené Aiko

"Ungodly Hour," Chloe X Halle

"Free Nationals," Free Nationals

"____ Yo Feelings," Robert Glasper

"It Is What It Is," Thundercat

Best Rap Album

"Black Habits," D Smoke

"Alfredo," Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

"A Written Testimony," Jay Electronica

"King's Disease," Nas *WINNER

"The Allegory," Royce Da 5'9"

Best Country Album

Lady Like," Ingrid Andress

"Your Life Is a Record," Brandy Clark

"Wildcard," Miranda Lambert

"Nightfall," Little Big Town

"Never Will," Ashley McBryde

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

"YHLQMDLG," Bad Bunny

"Por Primera Vez," Camilo

"Mesa Para Dos," Kany García

"Pausa," Ricky Martin

"3:33," Debi Nova

