Clear

Americans bought guns in record numbers in 2020 during a year of unrest -- and the surge is continuing

Gun sales in the United States reached a record level in 2020, with the biggest increases in background checks for firearms overlapping with months of social and political unrest, according to industry and government data. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2021 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Martin Savidge and Maria Cartaya, CNN

Gun sales in the United States reached a record level last year, with the biggest increases in background checks for firearms overlapping with months of social and political unrest, according to industry and government data.

Industry data and firearms background checks show nearly 23 million guns were purchased in 2020, according to Small Arms Analytics, a consulting firm based in Greenville, South Carolina.

That's a 65% increase compared with 2019, when 13.9 million guns were sold, according to Small Arms Analytics.

Since there is no national gun registry, firearms industry publications and background checks are the best sources for gauging sales.

FBI background checks on gun buyers increased all year, but the biggest jumps -- March, June, July and December -- overlapped with periods of political and social unrest. Background checks don't correlate directly to the number of guns sold.

In March, the FBI conducted more than 3.7 million background checks -- a month that overlapped with the start of the pandemic lockdowns. That's more than 1 million additional background checks than were conducted in March 2019.

During the unrest following the police killing of George Floyd, background checks surged again: to 3.9 million in June and 3.6 million in July. That compares to 2.3 million background checks in June 2019 and 2 million in July 2019.

And the political uncertainty after the presidential election overlapped with a jump in gun background checks in November, at 3.6 million, and December at 3.9 million. That compares to 2.6 million in November 2019 and 2.9 million in December 2019.

The jump in gun sales also continued into 2021. In January, as rioters stormed the US Capitol and a new administration took office, the FBI was swamped with 4.3 million requests for background checks -- up from 2.7 million requests last January. Those checks are initiated by gun sellers.

The requests for background checks slowed to 3.4 million in February, but that's still up 23% from February 2020.

There were also striking increases at the state level:

--A record number of Georgia residents got firearm background checks in 2020:

904,035, up nearly 68% from the year before.

--In Michigan, January background checks increased 155% from the previous January.

--New Jersey saw a January over January increase of 240%.

'It just seems like we live in chaos'

At gun stores and gun ranges business is booming.

Atlanta resident Syra Arzu, 38, wanted to buy a Glock pistol. But the store was completely sold out, so she settled on a Smith & Wesson.

The single mother of three young children says she never felt the need for a gun, until now.

"It just seems like we live in chaos and this is giving me some kind of control over that chaos," Arzu said.

Once Arzu got hers, her friend was convinced to purchase one of her own. And another friend who accompanied Arzu to the gun store picked up his new gun last week.

"So you're welcome, gun industry," Arzu said.

Ken Baye, owner of Stoddard's Range and Guns in Atlanta, said he's seeing a different kind of customer these days: new shooters.

"We see a lot of women come in, a lot of couples, people with children," he said. "We're really seeing pretty much every walk of life."

Philip Smith, founder of National African American Gun Association (NAAGA), says many of those buying guns today are people who five years ago would never have imagined they'd own a firearm. Covid-19, he says, was the game changer.

"That was something that had people, regardless of color, regardless of your social background, your economic status, you said to yourself, 'OK if we don't have food next week, what are we going to do to protect ourselves and our families?'"

NAAGA is seeing steady growth of about 800 to 1,000 new members a month, Smith said.

Other recent gun sales increases

It's not unusual for gun sales to spike when a Democrat wins the White House. The election and reelection of Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 were both followed by gun sale surges.

The previous record of 15.7 million guns sold in a calendar year was set in 2016, when many gun aficionados feared former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would win the White House.

Dabney Evans is worried about numbers of a different kind: homicides, suicides and injuries. An associate professor of global health at Emory University, she says studies show that more guns mean more deaths and injuries resulting from them.

"If we look at the global picture, we know that we have much more higher rates of gun ownership in the US than in other countries, and we also know that we have even higher rates of violence and unintentional injuries due to gun ownership," Evans said.

Evans says if people want to arm themselves, these days the best way would be to wear a mask, wash your hands and get a vaccine.

Arzu already follows that advice, but still feels better with a gun in her home, which she keeps locked in a safe.

"It's like a security blanket," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Scattered Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

SHAKAMAK REGIONAL SEMIS

Image

LINTON REGIONAL SEMIS

Image

SULLIVAN REGIONAL SEMIS

Image

NORTHVIEW REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Image

PARKE HERITAGE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Image

BARR REEVE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Image

National Pi Day

Image

crackerbarrel session with legislators

Image

pandemic hits bowling alley hard

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1207757

Reported Deaths: 23189
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4824249509
DuPage785891212
Will66517921
Lake60716941
Kane51613730
Winnebago28579446
Madison28499475
St. Clair26049480
McHenry24865268
Champaign18434132
Peoria17200268
Sangamon16397225
McLean14896162
Tazewell13845242
Rock Island13312289
Kankakee12729190
Kendall1130688
LaSalle11010223
Macon9655186
Vermilion8718119
DeKalb8437115
Adams8051115
Williamson6926123
Whiteside6010150
Boone598271
Clinton560489
Coles530693
Grundy527666
Ogle515676
Knox5032133
Jackson464661
Effingham450869
Macoupin441680
Henry438458
Livingston430879
Marion4296113
Franklin418466
Stephenson416578
Monroe411689
Jefferson4012118
Randolph399980
Woodford376860
Morgan364278
Montgomery356071
Lee345944
Bureau337078
Christian335571
Logan332954
Perry309059
Fayette306954
Fulton296747
Iroquois280163
Jersey251747
Douglas249333
Saline236949
McDonough234741
Lawrence233824
Union221339
Shelby217735
Crawford201724
Bond191924
Cass189724
Pike171450
Wayne169549
Clark169432
Hancock168730
Warren166744
Richland164539
White163425
Jo Daviess162722
Ford162046
Washington159525
Edgar159239
Carroll158935
Moultrie151024
Clay144442
Greene139032
Piatt136414
Johnson136112
Wabash130812
Massac129936
Mason129641
Mercer129533
De Witt129422
Cumberland122318
Jasper111417
Menard10568
Marshall86515
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6835
Brown6756
Pulaski6726
Stark54623
Edwards53412
Henderson50714
Calhoun4852
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4273
Hardin35212
Pope2883
Out of IL20
Unassigned02264

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 671859

Reported Deaths: 12846
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion918411673
Lake49022899
Allen36566655
Hamilton32699400
St. Joseph30800518
Elkhart25699421
Vanderburgh21464385
Tippecanoe20408206
Johnson16600366
Porter16223283
Hendricks16049304
Clark12187183
Madison11884328
Vigo11768238
Monroe10524166
Delaware9964181
LaPorte9913201
Howard9194205
Kosciusko8648112
Bartholomew7570149
Hancock7525135
Warrick7493154
Floyd7288175
Wayne6692194
Grant6503162
Boone624294
Morgan6176130
Dubois5970112
Dearborn553872
Cass5524101
Marshall5502106
Henry545395
Noble516179
Jackson467367
Shelby466792
Lawrence4212116
Gibson410685
Harrison408766
Clinton399953
Montgomery396084
DeKalb390280
Miami361663
Knox358186
Huntington355678
Whitley355539
Steuben342857
Putnam338560
Wabash335577
Adams328850
Ripley328464
Jasper322944
White300154
Jefferson297576
Daviess286796
Fayette273758
Decatur272391
Greene264681
Wells264078
Posey262832
Scott253551
LaGrange243670
Clay242944
Randolph227177
Spencer221430
Jennings219545
Washington214528
Sullivan204541
Fountain203343
Starke190752
Owen185854
Fulton181538
Jay179728
Carroll177419
Perry175236
Orange171952
Rush165923
Vermillion162143
Franklin160835
Tipton151642
Parke140616
Pike128633
Blackford122427
Pulaski108744
Newton97533
Brown95340
Crawford93113
Benton92713
Martin80614
Warren76214
Switzerland7568
Union68410
Ohio54311
Unassigned0410