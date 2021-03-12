Clear

Two women facing charges for allegedly harassing Uber driver in mask dispute

Driver Subhakar Khadka says he canceled an Uber ride after a passenger refused to wear a mask. The tense conflict that followed was recorded on the driver's dashcam.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

When Subhakar Khadka immigrated to California seven years ago, he had his sights set on a simple life with simple goals: Earn a living so that his family in Nepal can join him in the United States.

But to make his dream a reality, he became an Uber driver, and he's had to handle some difficult situations, he told CNN.

Khadka, 32, recently shared a 42-second dashcam video of a confrontation he had with three female customers inside his car. He said the dispute began over the women's refusal to wear face masks.

San Francisco Police have identified two of the three women in the car as Arna Kimiai, 24, and Malaysia King, 24.

King has been identified as the woman in a red outfit seen on the far left of the video, while Kimiai has been identified as the woman on the far right, directly behind Khadka in the video, Adam Lobsinger, public information officer with the San Francisco Police Department, told CNN.

In the video, the woman identified as Kimiai takes her face mask off, yanks Khadka's face mask off his face, coughs in his direction and attempts to take away his cell phone. Meanwhile, the woman identified as King, seen with her mask below her face, announces that she has the coronavirus.

Police officers from the Las Vegas Police Department apprehended King Thursday for assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department.

Kimiai "remains outstanding at this time, but communicated through her legal counsel late this afternoon to the San Francisco Police Department of her intent to turn herself in soon," the police statement said on Thursday.

SFPD said the charges against Kimiai would be made public when she is taken into custody or turns herself in.

CNN has made repeated efforts to reach King and Kimiai for comment and has not heard back. CNN has also tried to reach Kimiai's attorney. It's unclear if King has an attorney at this time.

Suspects fled the scene

Khadka says he picked up the three women in San Francisco on Sunday, March 7 around 12:45 p.m. He soon noticed that one of the passengers was not wearing a mask, so he stopped the ride a few minutes later, according to Officer Robert Rueca of the SFPD. Khadka told CNN that he stopped the car to allow the maskless passenger to enter a gas station and buy a mask, which she did.

But Khadka said that by that point he had tired of the passengers' taunting behavior. When the woman returned to the car from the gas station, he told the passengers he was ending the ride -- that he was going home. That announcement, he said, made the passengers angrier.

In the video, the woman identified as Kimiai can be seen sitting directly behind Khadka, and rips her mask off and coughs in his direction.

"F*** the mask," she says. Meanwhile, the woman in a red outfit, identified as King, can be heard saying, "And I got corona," while pulling her mask down to her chin.

Immediately afterward, the woman behind Khadka reaches to the front seat of the car and tries to grab Khadka's cell phone.

Khadka is able to get it back from her and says, "don't touch my property."

In a statement to CNN, Uber said, "In this case, we have banned all three riders and have been in contact with Mr. Khadka to offer our support."

In May, Uber started requiring drivers to take selfies in the app to verify they are wearing a mask or face covering before they pick up riders.

Passengers are also required to confirm that they are wearing a mask or face covering before hailing a car. But there is no selfie requirement for passengers like there is for drivers. Uber relies on drivers and passengers to keep each other accountable.

Mask disputes have culminated in violent clashes throughout the pandemic.

"The violent crimes against Asian Americans is on the rise, and it's disgusting how people think it's OK to treat another person like that," Khadka said. "I have so many friends that have worked in convenient stores, gas stations, in this customer service business and most of them tell me the same stories."

"I believe the way I sound, the way I look, it does play a major role over here," he said.

In the video, the woman identified as Kimiai can be seen yanking his face mask off, ripping one of the strings that holds the mask in place, making it unwearable.

"Now you about to get beat the f*** up," the woman identified as King says.

The confrontation lasted about 15 minutes, according to Khadka.

It's not clear what happened before or after the 42-second clip. Khadka said his dashcam records only when his car is running, and there were moments that were not recorded because he was parked and refused to drive until all the women were masked. The clip is only a portion of the video that Khadka has given to the SFPD.

Eventually, the women left Khadka's car, he said. But a person "reached into an open window and sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray into the vehicle and towards the driver," according to Officer Rueca. It's unclear who did this and this moment isn't captured in the 42-second video clip.

The suspects fled the scene, according to a police report, and even though an arrest has been made, the SFPD said it is still investigating the incident.

"We're glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly," Lt. Tracy McCray said in a police statement. "The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic. We take this conduct very seriously in San Francisco, and we're committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case."

'We need justice'

Following the confrontation, Khadka reached out to Uber to report the incident.

"The behavior seen in the video is appalling," an Uber spokesperson said. "As a result, the rider no longer has access to Uber. Our policy is clear: no mask, no respect, no ride."

After he documented the incident with authorities and Uber, Khadka said he realized his car wasn't drivable.

"Anybody that gets in and puts their hand in any of the car's area and somehow wipes their hand on their nose, mouth or eyes, it's going to hurt them," he said, referring to the pepper spray.

Khadka said he asked Uber to help pay for the cost of cleaning his car, and that the company paid him $370. Uber said it gave Khadka $250 and other financial support, and that it's up to the driver to disclose how much the company gave him.

After cleaning his car, Khadka hit the road again.

"Nobody wants to get out on Sunday and work but there I was already," he said. "So, I tried working, I took a couple of rides and I didn't feel that I was on my right senses so I was thinking something else and driving and that is not safe at all so I went home."

Khadka said he hasn't been back on the road since last Sunday's incident.

As the video started circulating online, Khadka wanted to share what happened with his family in Nepal.

"They are family, they worry a lot," he said. "So I called them and I said, 'There's a video that's going out there, please don't freak out it's just for a social cause, we need justice.'"

"Pandemic has hit us the same way, everywhere in the world, it's the same thing back in Nepal," he said. "Life is just getting normal over there, so it's been a tough time for me, but I have to work."

Khadka said he shared the video to help police identify the suspects.

"Once they are identified, once they are into police custody then we'll move forward for justice and that's it, that's what I wanted," he said.

A GoFundMe has been started in Khadka's name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Cloudy, Chilly, Maybe a Shower
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Statewide Indiana Tornado Drill: What you need to know

Image

Local college says it will not raise tuition

Image

Chris Ellis

Image

Warrant issued for the person wanted in connection to shots fired call outside of Planet Fitness

Image

Community leaders continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Union Hospital reflects on providing mental health support for staff during the COVID-19 pandemic

Image

The Girl Scouts organization turns 109-years-old (plus here's how you can buy cookies)

Image

Here's what you can expect as we head into the weekend

Image

Covered Bridge Festival 2021

Image

12 Points along with other sections of northern Terre Haute receive a little clean-up

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1204323

Reported Deaths: 23123
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4811019494
DuPage783411208
Will66329916
Lake60481940
Kane51479727
Winnebago28523443
Madison28418468
St. Clair25936479
McHenry24806267
Champaign18382131
Peoria17124267
Sangamon16335223
McLean14842161
Tazewell13777242
Rock Island13271289
Kankakee12686190
Kendall1126788
LaSalle10990223
Macon9633186
Vermilion8691119
DeKalb8412115
Adams8047115
Williamson6905122
Whiteside5988150
Boone596671
Clinton559889
Coles528193
Grundy525765
Ogle512976
Knox5029133
Jackson463961
Effingham450769
Macoupin441080
Henry437858
Marion4290113
Livingston428779
Franklin417766
Stephenson414477
Monroe410589
Jefferson4012118
Randolph399280
Woodford375660
Morgan363377
Montgomery355371
Lee342743
Bureau336478
Christian335371
Logan332054
Perry308559
Fayette306954
Fulton294846
Iroquois279962
Jersey250947
Douglas248933
Saline235648
McDonough234540
Lawrence232824
Union221239
Shelby217334
Crawford201624
Bond192024
Cass189823
Pike171050
Wayne169549
Clark169231
Hancock168630
Warren166644
Richland164238
White162925
Jo Daviess162122
Ford161646
Washington159324
Carroll158635
Edgar158039
Moultrie151124
Clay144342
Greene139032
Johnson135712
Piatt135714
Wabash130612
Massac129935
Mercer129533
Mason129441
De Witt129122
Cumberland121818
Jasper111417
Menard10528
Marshall86015
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6835
Brown6726
Pulaski6726
Stark54623
Edwards53211
Henderson50514
Calhoun4842
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4263
Hardin35012
Pope2883
Out of IL00
Unassigned02259

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 670074

Reported Deaths: 12802
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion916571669
Lake48912897
Allen36375650
Hamilton32624399
St. Joseph30634517
Elkhart25630420
Vanderburgh21409384
Tippecanoe20362205
Johnson16563363
Porter16170282
Hendricks16011303
Clark12132182
Madison11849326
Vigo11742236
Monroe10487165
Delaware9939180
LaPorte9885201
Howard9172205
Kosciusko8624112
Bartholomew7554148
Hancock7502135
Warrick7477153
Floyd7280174
Wayne6685192
Grant6490161
Boone622691
Morgan6160129
Dubois5960112
Dearborn553171
Cass5517101
Marshall5482106
Henry544795
Noble514878
Jackson466767
Shelby466292
Lawrence4208115
Gibson409085
Harrison406566
Clinton399553
Montgomery394984
DeKalb389479
Miami360163
Knox358086
Whitley354339
Huntington353278
Steuben341657
Putnam337260
Wabash334576
Adams328650
Ripley328364
Jasper321343
White299753
Jefferson297075
Daviess286796
Fayette273558
Decatur272390
Greene264280
Posey262832
Wells261576
Scott253150
LaGrange243070
Clay242744
Randolph226977
Spencer220630
Jennings218745
Washington213928
Sullivan204340
Fountain203442
Starke190252
Owen185354
Fulton180738
Jay179728
Carroll177419
Perry174636
Orange171651
Rush165823
Vermillion161943
Franklin160735
Tipton150942
Parke140416
Pike128433
Blackford120927
Pulaski108344
Newton97033
Brown95340
Crawford93013
Benton92613
Martin80414
Warren76214
Switzerland7568
Union68210
Ohio54311
Unassigned0420