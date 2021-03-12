Clear

Mick Schumacher: A 'big privilege' to carry legendary surname into Formula One again

Team Haas driver Mick Schumacher arrives into Formula One bearing a lot of pressure and expectation on his shoulders due to his legendary surname, but he only feels pride.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Davies and Matias Grez, CNN

Carrying the surname of one of the greatest Formula One drivers ever understandably brings huge pressure and expectation, but Mick Schumacher feels only pride.

The 21-year-old, son of seven-time world champion Michael, is gearing up for his first season in F1, exactly 30 years after his father made his debut at Spa in 1991.

Schumacher's first race will be with the American Haas team at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28 and he understands the eyes of the motorsport world will be on him.

"I guess it's mostly the expectation I have for myself," Schumacher tells CNN's Amanda Davies. "I'm wanting to obviously do well, but also it's a big privilege for me to carry the surname Schumacher into Formula One again and obviously have it on my my car and be able to do my laps on track with it."

Schumacher has been preparing for this moment almost all of his life.

From the age of two, he would race around his garden in go-karts and by the time he was 11, Schumacher knew he wanted to race professionally.

To allow his talents to flourish and avoid any unwanted media pressure, Schumacher initially raced under his mother's maiden name -- Betsch -- as he rose through the ranks of the junior circuits in Europe.

READ: Mick Schumacher to drive in dad Michael's old Ferrari at Hockenheim

"It gave me the possibility to basically race under the radar, if that makes sense," he says. "So I was able to grow and do the steps that I needed with the time that I needed.

"So I could take my time, I didn't have any rush, I didn't have any media attention at the time, which obviously was very positive because I could just be a child and enjoy racing."

It wasn't until Schumacher reached Formula 4 that he decided to race under his father's surname.

By that time, the media was well aware there was another Schumacher making waves on the junior circuits so he decided it was time to embrace the name and everything that came with it.

"It was the right time for me to get used to it," he says. "We were getting into Formula cars and it's not that long until I was making the steps up in the junior categories -- and obviously with every junior category that I go up, the media attention was getting more."

The same, but different

When Michael Schumacher was at the peak of his powers with Ferrari, Mick was too young to fully grasp exactly what his father meant to so many people around the world. To him, the F1 great was just his dad.

As he grew older, however, he began to see the value in all the lessons his dad gave him. Today, Schumacher sees many of his father's traits in his own driving style and doesn't shy away from the comparisons.

"I guess we're probably different in a few ways, but we're very similar in other ways," he explains. "It's very interesting to see how we how we do things on track. For me, when I compare myself [to him], it is very much in his prime, the peak of his career when he was racing with Ferrari and having all those world championships.

"But it's also very good for me to compare myself to him when he started in Formula One ... we just have to be able to compare in both phases I'd say -- compare myself to the beginning, but also compared to the end of his career.

READ: Can Mick Schumacher emulate his father Michael in Formula One?

"You always have to measure yourself to the best today, but also to the best in the past and obviously my dad is the best and he's always going to be the best. I feel privileged to be able to compare myself to him and see what steps he took over the years, but [also] what different choices he took and I learned from them."

Despite his upbringing as the son of one of the greatest drivers of all time, it wasn't always a given that Schumacher would reach motorsport's elite level.

In 2019, he finished his first season in Formula Two in 12th place, 213 points behind the eventual champion despite driving for the best team in the championship.

Following a frank discussion with his PREMA Racing team principle Rene Rosin, his fortunes transformed and in 2020 he was crowned F2 champion, winning the title by 14 points.

Ferrari, the team with which Michael Schumacher became synonymous, has been crucial in aiding Mick's development as a driver. The German is part of the Italian team's prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy, signing up in 2019, and joins a list of alumni that includes Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi and the late Jules Bianchi.

Although his position in the sport may have looked somewhat precarious from the outside, Schumacher's drive and work ethic meant he was always likely to succeed.

"Obviously you always have to have a basis of talent on any anything you do and I feel like through karting and through racing, you just learn to adapt to things very quickly," he explains. "So I'm generally very easily learning new things, especially when it's something about sports.

"I guess in our sport, if you love what you do and you have a bit of talent and you are willing to work for your dream, that's all it takes in a way to be able to then put a lot of time on track. If you are willing to to work every day, every minute on yourself and dedicate life, basically, to the sport, then most likely [you] will do well -- and that's what I'm doing."

Such was his love of driving growing up, Schumacher admits there was "never a plan B." While the other kids at school dreamed of becoming astronauts or the president, his singular focus was on racing around a track.

In Bahrain later this month, his dream of becoming a Formula One driver like his father will be realized.

"I guess I will be a bit nervous, but nevertheless I think I'm very much prepared," he says. "It's going to be very fun. I think it's going to be a hell of a ride."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Paris
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Partly sunny and cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The best and worst places to seek shelter from severe storms

Image

The best and worst places to seek shelter from severe storms

Image

Vigo County moves to blue, but residents aren't out of the clear just yet

Image

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 58

Image

More Electric Car Charging Stations could make their way to the Wabash Valley

Image

Shakamak

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Saint Patrick's Day Parade set to resume this year

Image

Cooper Neese

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1204323

Reported Deaths: 23123
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4811019494
DuPage783411208
Will66329916
Lake60481940
Kane51479727
Winnebago28523443
Madison28418468
St. Clair25936479
McHenry24806267
Champaign18382131
Peoria17124267
Sangamon16335223
McLean14842161
Tazewell13777242
Rock Island13271289
Kankakee12686190
Kendall1126788
LaSalle10990223
Macon9633186
Vermilion8691119
DeKalb8412115
Adams8047115
Williamson6905122
Whiteside5988150
Boone596671
Clinton559889
Coles528193
Grundy525765
Ogle512976
Knox5029133
Jackson463961
Effingham450769
Macoupin441080
Henry437858
Marion4290113
Livingston428779
Franklin417766
Stephenson414477
Monroe410589
Jefferson4012118
Randolph399280
Woodford375660
Morgan363377
Montgomery355371
Lee342743
Bureau336478
Christian335371
Logan332054
Perry308559
Fayette306954
Fulton294846
Iroquois279962
Jersey250947
Douglas248933
Saline235648
McDonough234540
Lawrence232824
Union221239
Shelby217334
Crawford201624
Bond192024
Cass189823
Pike171050
Wayne169549
Clark169231
Hancock168630
Warren166644
Richland164238
White162925
Jo Daviess162122
Ford161646
Washington159324
Carroll158635
Edgar158039
Moultrie151124
Clay144342
Greene139032
Johnson135712
Piatt135714
Wabash130612
Massac129935
Mercer129533
Mason129441
De Witt129122
Cumberland121818
Jasper111417
Menard10528
Marshall86015
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6835
Brown6726
Pulaski6726
Stark54623
Edwards53211
Henderson50514
Calhoun4842
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4263
Hardin35012
Pope2883
Out of IL00
Unassigned02259

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 670074

Reported Deaths: 12802
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion916571669
Lake48912897
Allen36375650
Hamilton32624399
St. Joseph30634517
Elkhart25630420
Vanderburgh21409384
Tippecanoe20362205
Johnson16563363
Porter16170282
Hendricks16011303
Clark12132182
Madison11849326
Vigo11742236
Monroe10487165
Delaware9939180
LaPorte9885201
Howard9172205
Kosciusko8624112
Bartholomew7554148
Hancock7502135
Warrick7477153
Floyd7280174
Wayne6685192
Grant6490161
Boone622691
Morgan6160129
Dubois5960112
Dearborn553171
Cass5517101
Marshall5482106
Henry544795
Noble514878
Jackson466767
Shelby466292
Lawrence4208115
Gibson409085
Harrison406566
Clinton399553
Montgomery394984
DeKalb389479
Miami360163
Knox358086
Whitley354339
Huntington353278
Steuben341657
Putnam337260
Wabash334576
Adams328650
Ripley328364
Jasper321343
White299753
Jefferson297075
Daviess286796
Fayette273558
Decatur272390
Greene264280
Posey262832
Wells261576
Scott253150
LaGrange243070
Clay242744
Randolph226977
Spencer220630
Jennings218745
Washington213928
Sullivan204340
Fountain203442
Starke190252
Owen185354
Fulton180738
Jay179728
Carroll177419
Perry174636
Orange171651
Rush165823
Vermillion161943
Franklin160735
Tipton150942
Parke140416
Pike128433
Blackford120927
Pulaski108344
Newton97033
Brown95340
Crawford93013
Benton92613
Martin80414
Warren76214
Switzerland7568
Union68210
Ohio54311
Unassigned0420