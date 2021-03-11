Clear

7 takeaways from Joe Biden's prime-time Covid-19 speech

During a prime-time address to commemorate the milestone of one year since Covid-19 shut down much of the US, President Joe Biden makes an appeal to the American people to get vaccinated and continue taking precautions.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 11:50 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 11:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

President Joe Biden marked a year since the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the country with his first prime-time address -- a speech in which he mixed hard numbers on vaccine distribution with appeals to unity and a deep-seated belief in the power of America to overcome any challenge.

My takeaways from Biden's speech, which ran just over 20 minutes, are below. They're in no other order than the order that I jotted them down while watching the speech.

1. Donald Trump dug the hole: Biden didn't mention his predecessor by name, but especially in the early moments of his speech, it was very clear that the current President lays much of the blame for the country's struggles with the coronavirus pandemic at the feet of the last President. "A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked, denials for days, weeks, then months," Biden said at one point. "That led to more deaths, more infections, more stress and more loneliness." At another point, Biden pulled out his mask and expressed amazement that it had been turned into some sort of political statement.

2. The return of empathy: Biden made a single gesture in the speech that demonstrated the empathy he operates with vis a vis the lives lost to this pandemic. He pulled a card out of his jacket pocket -- which he said he keeps with him wherever he goes -- and read off the exact, up-to-date number of Americans who have died from the coronavirus. (That number is more than 527,000.) Yes, of course, Biden did that for dramatic effect. But it worked. And it drove home the idea that this is a leader who keeps those who have died from the pandemic close to his heart -- literally. It also provided a not-so-subtle contrast with Trump's overt politicization of the virus and those who succumbed to it.

3. At war with the virus: In the language he chose -- and the comparisons he made -- Biden clearly wanted to make Americans understand that we are at war with Covid-19. He said the country was on "war footing." He noted that Covid-19 had now killed more Americans than World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined. Even in quoting "Farewell to Arms" -- "many are strong in the broken places" -- Biden was invoking Ernest Hemingway's novel about World War I. The message was clear: This isn't an enemy like the United States is used to battling. But it is an enemy nonetheless, and the need for sacrifice and unity is as great as it was when America was fighting the Axis powers.

4. Truth matters: Again, per No. 1, Trump wasn't mentioned by name in this speech, but he was all over it. "We know what we need to do to beat this virus; tell the truth, follow the science, work together," Biden said at one point, a direct rebuke to Trump's rejection of facts and science about the coronavirus during the course of the 2020 campaign. "You're owed nothing less than the truth," Biden said at another point. And even while sounding a mostly optimistic note about a return to normal -- more on that below -- Biden was open and transparent that things could go sideways, that variants of the virus are out there, and that if proper mitigation practices were not followed we could be in for another surge.

5. U-N-I-T-Y: In the most remarkable moment of the night, the President of the United States stared into the camera lens and told the American people, "I need you." Then he said it again: "I need you." (The Washington Post's Scott Wilson called it the "most memorable and unusual appeal in prime-time presidential speech making.") Time and again in the speech, Biden talked about the power of the "we" in overcoming Covid-19. He talked about the need to find a "common purpose." He said that "beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity." And that "I need every American to do their part." The idea of America coming together to do this stood in stark contrast to the Trump presidency, in which the 45th President sought -- on the coronavirus to immigration to race -- to emphasize what divides us rather than our common humanity. "This is the United States of America and there's nothing we can't do when we do it together," Biden said in the closing moments of his speech.

6. Circle July 4: Biden said that by Independence Day, "there's a good chance ... you'll be able to get together and have a cookout or a BBQ in your backyard." Never did hanging out in my backyard with a few friends on a likely sweltering summer day in DC sound better! As NBC's Craig Melvin noted: "Well it seems July 4th, Independence Day, takes on new meaning. It's a marker now." That's exactly right. July 4 is now the day -- or around the day -- when the country will begin to return to some semblance of normal, at least according to Biden. Now he needs to make good on that pledge or have the date hung around his neck like a political anchor -- a la Trump's ridiculous pledge that we would start to return to normal on Easter Sunday 2020.

7. "Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things": That line -- spoken by Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) to Red (Morgan Freeman) in "The Shawshank Redemption" kept popping into my head throughout Biden's speech. (Maybe it's because "Shawshank" was trending on Twitter around the same time Biden spoke!) Biden used his speech, yes, to detail the losses we have suffered -- singularly and collectively -- from Covid-19. But he also pointed toward a hopeful future that was within our grasp as long as we continued to work together. "There is hope and light and better days ahead," Biden said near the end of the address -- and the image that popped into my mind was Red walking on that beach in Zihuatanejo as Andy works on his boat. What a beautiful moment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Rain Ending, Turning Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

More Electric Car Charging Stations could make their way to the Wabash Valley

Image

Shakamak

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Saint Patrick's Day Parade set to resume this year

Image

Cooper Neese

Image

Music Students Adapt to New Normal

Image

Vehicle Recall Safety Week Comes Nears its End

Image

Section of Poplar Street in Terre Haute will be closed until next week - here's where

Image

President of local NAACP receives COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1202633

Reported Deaths: 23068
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4804879465
DuPage782071206
Will66220914
Lake60407938
Kane51415726
Winnebago28502444
Madison28360467
St. Clair25874477
McHenry24763267
Champaign18350131
Peoria17083266
Sangamon16328223
McLean14820160
Tazewell13735242
Rock Island13264289
Kankakee12655190
Kendall1124288
LaSalle10967223
Macon9601186
Vermilion8683119
DeKalb8403115
Adams8046114
Williamson6896121
Whiteside5981150
Boone596471
Clinton559689
Coles527493
Grundy524563
Ogle511876
Knox5028133
Jackson463760
Effingham450769
Macoupin440780
Henry436958
Marion4291113
Livingston427979
Franklin417066
Stephenson413977
Monroe409989
Jefferson4011118
Randolph399280
Woodford374760
Morgan363177
Montgomery355370
Lee341543
Bureau335577
Christian334671
Logan331954
Perry308258
Fayette306953
Fulton293446
Iroquois279962
Jersey250547
Douglas248633
Saline235248
McDonough234240
Lawrence232824
Union221138
Shelby217034
Crawford201624
Bond191924
Cass189822
Pike170550
Wayne169449
Clark169131
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland164038
White162525
Jo Daviess162022
Ford161246
Washington159124
Carroll158335
Edgar157739
Moultrie150724
Clay144242
Greene138932
Johnson135712
Piatt135414
Wabash130612
Massac130035
Mercer129433
Mason129341
De Witt128622
Cumberland121318
Jasper111417
Menard10498
Marshall85515
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6835
Pulaski6726
Brown6706
Stark54523
Edwards52910
Henderson50514
Calhoun4842
Alexander4539
Scott4511
Gallatin4414
Putnam4253
Hardin35012
Pope2883
Out of IL00
Unassigned02257

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 669164

Reported Deaths: 12775
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion915581665
Lake48838894
Allen36319648
Hamilton32585398
St. Joseph30542516
Elkhart25608420
Vanderburgh21384382
Tippecanoe20323205
Johnson16542363
Porter16135280
Hendricks15993303
Clark12115182
Madison11837324
Vigo11727235
Monroe10474164
Delaware9931180
LaPorte9868201
Howard9156204
Kosciusko8622112
Bartholomew7550147
Hancock7487134
Warrick7468153
Floyd7275173
Wayne6676192
Grant6479159
Boone622091
Morgan6155129
Dubois5951112
Dearborn553170
Cass5506100
Marshall5470105
Henry544795
Noble514678
Jackson466267
Shelby465192
Lawrence4202115
Gibson407585
Harrison405566
Clinton398953
Montgomery393584
DeKalb389179
Miami359363
Knox357886
Whitley353839
Huntington352778
Steuben341357
Putnam336560
Wabash334276
Adams328350
Ripley328364
Jasper320943
White299153
Jefferson296874
Daviess286496
Fayette273557
Decatur271990
Greene263880
Posey262232
Wells260976
Scott252850
LaGrange243070
Clay242344
Randolph226877
Spencer220230
Jennings218045
Washington213928
Sullivan204240
Fountain203442
Starke190151
Owen185054
Fulton180437
Jay179228
Carroll177419
Perry174336
Orange171651
Rush165723
Vermillion161843
Franklin160435
Tipton150642
Parke140216
Pike128433
Blackford120927
Pulaski108344
Newton97033
Brown95340
Crawford92713
Benton92613
Martin80514
Warren76114
Switzerland7568
Union67910
Ohio54311
Unassigned0425