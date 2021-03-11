Clear

Judge reinstates third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin now faces an additional murder charge in the death of George Floyd after a Hennepin County judge reinstated a charge of third-degree murder.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Brad Parks, Aaron Cooper and Eric Levenson, CNN

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin now faces an additional murder charge in the death of George Floyd after a Hennepin County judge reinstated a count of third-degree murder on Thursday.

Chauvin already faced charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The added charge provides prosecutors a third potential pathway to conviction in the closely watched case, which began Tuesday with jury selection at the heavily fortified Hennepin County Government Center.

"The charge of 3rd-degree murder, in addition to manslaughter and felony murder, reflects the gravity of the allegations against Mr. Chauvin," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement. "We look forward to presenting all three charges to the jury."

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder in the days after Floyd's May 2020 death, but Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the count in October, saying it did not apply to this case.

However, an appeals court ruling in February in the case against former Minneapolis Police officer Mohamed Noor opened the door to reinstating the charge against Chauvin, and the state subsequently filed an appeal of Cahill's ruling.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ordered Cahill to reconsider the motion to reinstate the charge last week. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court refused a request by Chauvin's attorney to block the appellate court's decision, clearing the way for Cahill to reinstate the charge.

In court on Thursday, Chauvin's defense attorney Eric Nelson argued that Noor's case was factually and procedurally different than Chauvin's interactions with Floyd, in which he knelt on Floyd's head and neck area for an extended period. However, prosecutors argued that the judge was bound to follow the appeals court's precedent in Noor.

Judge Cahill ruled Thursday morning that he accepted the appeals court's ruling that the opinion in Noor's case immediately set a precedent, and he ruled to reinstate the charge.

He added that the third-degree murder charge only applied to Chauvin and that the potential to reinstate the charge for the three other officers charged in Floyd's death will be addressed at a later date.

What the charges mean

Third-degree murder, sometimes known as "depraved mind" or "depraved heart" murder, generally applies to a case in which a person does something eminently dangerous to others without regard for human life, such as randomly firing into a crowd or driving on the wrong side of the road.

The second-degree murder charge alleges that Chauvin unintentionally caused Floyd's death while committing third-degree assault, and the second-degree manslaughter charge alleges that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by his "culpable negligence."

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.

David Weinstein, a former prosecutor who has closely followed the case, said that the charges each represent a different level of intent, so jurors will have more options to consider during deliberations.

"Choices like this can also allow for a compromise verdict by the jury," he said. "The defense would have preferred an all or nothing choice for jurors."

How we got here

Floyd's final moments were captured on disturbing police and bystander video, and his death led to unrest and fires in the city as well as worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. All four officers involved were fired and charged in Floyd's death. Chauvin is being tried separately due to coronavirus-related limits on courtroom space.

The charge of third-degree murder was most recently used in the murder trial of former officer Noor. He was convicted of the charge after prosecutors said he fired his gun at a person outside of his squad car's window, killing Justine Ruszczyk and endangering his own partner.

In October, Judge Cahill dropped the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, ruling the charge can "be sustained only in situations in which the defendant's actions were 'eminently dangerous to other persons' and were not specifically directed at the particular person whose death occurred."

The evidence presented by the state does not show that Chauvin's actions were "eminently dangerous" to anyone but Floyd, he wrote at the time.

In Noor's case, though, an appeals court ruled that third-degree murder can be applied to instances in which a person applies force to a single person.

Given that ruling, Ellison filed a motion last month asking a district court judge to reinstate the charge, saying that Noor's sentencing set a new precedent. Appellate court Judge Michelle Larkin agreed, writing that the district court "erred" in denying the state's motion to reinstate the charge in light of the Noor opinion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Paris
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Showers and storms!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Holcomb provides March 10 weekly update on COVID-19 fight

Image

One dies after two semi trucks collide on interstate 70

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, windy. High: 67

Image

Sullivan transfers

Image

Football All-Stars

Image

Greg Lansing

Image

Have any extra bottle caps? Here's how you can donate them to help a Terre Haute neighborhood

Image

Local church works to help kids get their school work done

Image

Therapy after COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1202633

Reported Deaths: 23068
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4804879465
DuPage782071206
Will66220914
Lake60407938
Kane51415726
Winnebago28502444
Madison28360467
St. Clair25874477
McHenry24763267
Champaign18350131
Peoria17083266
Sangamon16328223
McLean14820160
Tazewell13735242
Rock Island13264289
Kankakee12655190
Kendall1124288
LaSalle10967223
Macon9601186
Vermilion8683119
DeKalb8403115
Adams8046114
Williamson6896121
Whiteside5981150
Boone596471
Clinton559689
Coles527493
Grundy524563
Ogle511876
Knox5028133
Jackson463760
Effingham450769
Macoupin440780
Henry436958
Marion4291113
Livingston427979
Franklin417066
Stephenson413977
Monroe409989
Jefferson4011118
Randolph399280
Woodford374760
Morgan363177
Montgomery355370
Lee341543
Bureau335577
Christian334671
Logan331954
Perry308258
Fayette306953
Fulton293446
Iroquois279962
Jersey250547
Douglas248633
Saline235248
McDonough234240
Lawrence232824
Union221138
Shelby217034
Crawford201624
Bond191924
Cass189822
Pike170550
Wayne169449
Clark169131
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland164038
White162525
Jo Daviess162022
Ford161246
Washington159124
Carroll158335
Edgar157739
Moultrie150724
Clay144242
Greene138932
Johnson135712
Piatt135414
Wabash130612
Massac130035
Mercer129433
Mason129341
De Witt128622
Cumberland121318
Jasper111417
Menard10498
Marshall85515
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6835
Pulaski6726
Brown6706
Stark54523
Edwards52910
Henderson50514
Calhoun4842
Alexander4539
Scott4511
Gallatin4414
Putnam4253
Hardin35012
Pope2883
Out of IL00
Unassigned02257

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 669164

Reported Deaths: 12775
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion915581665
Lake48838894
Allen36319648
Hamilton32585398
St. Joseph30542516
Elkhart25608420
Vanderburgh21384382
Tippecanoe20323205
Johnson16542363
Porter16135280
Hendricks15993303
Clark12115182
Madison11837324
Vigo11727235
Monroe10474164
Delaware9931180
LaPorte9868201
Howard9156204
Kosciusko8622112
Bartholomew7550147
Hancock7487134
Warrick7468153
Floyd7275173
Wayne6676192
Grant6479159
Boone622091
Morgan6155129
Dubois5951112
Dearborn553170
Cass5506100
Marshall5470105
Henry544795
Noble514678
Jackson466267
Shelby465192
Lawrence4202115
Gibson407585
Harrison405566
Clinton398953
Montgomery393584
DeKalb389179
Miami359363
Knox357886
Whitley353839
Huntington352778
Steuben341357
Putnam336560
Wabash334276
Adams328350
Ripley328364
Jasper320943
White299153
Jefferson296874
Daviess286496
Fayette273557
Decatur271990
Greene263880
Posey262232
Wells260976
Scott252850
LaGrange243070
Clay242344
Randolph226877
Spencer220230
Jennings218045
Washington213928
Sullivan204240
Fountain203442
Starke190151
Owen185054
Fulton180437
Jay179228
Carroll177419
Perry174336
Orange171651
Rush165723
Vermillion161843
Franklin160435
Tipton150642
Parke140216
Pike128433
Blackford120927
Pulaski108344
Newton97033
Brown95340
Crawford92713
Benton92613
Martin80514
Warren76114
Switzerland7568
Union67910
Ohio54311
Unassigned0425