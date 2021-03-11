Clear

A year after the pandemic was declared, US Covid-19 numbers are way too high to relax just yet, CDC director warns

One year since the first containment zone was announced in New Rochelle, NY Covid-19 has killed more than 527,000 people. CNN's Erica HIll reports live from there with the latest coronavirus news.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

More than 29 million cases have been reported in the US since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic one year ago.

The virus plunged America into grief and crisis. Several rounds of violent surges in infections prompted local and state leaders from coast to coast to order safety restrictions -- in some cases, curfews -- hoping to curb this invisible enemy's spread. Waves of Covid-19 patients crippled healthcare systems. Spikes in deaths drove some communities to call in mobile units to support their morgues.

The US has lost more than 529,000 people to the virus, Johns Hopkins University data shows. It's more than the number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. And the death toll is rising by the thousands each week.

Now, the country is at a pivotal point.

Case numbers, after plateauing at high levels, may be beginning to decline again, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Wednesday. Average hospital admissions and Covid-19 deaths were also down over the past week, she added.

"While these trends are starting to head in the right direction, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths still remain too high and are somber reminders that we must remain vigilant as we work to scale up our vaccination efforts across this country," Walensky said.

So far, almost one in 10 Americans have been fully vaccinated -- a number that is still too low to suppress the spread of the virus. And some experts have warned another possible surge could be weeks away, fueled by a highly contagious variant spreading across the country.

What will help now, while the country works to boost its vaccination numbers, are the precautions that have been touted by officials for months: face masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands.

And it's especially crucial, according to experts, that Americans heed this guidance, even as more governors announce it's time to begin loosening Covid-19 restrictions and paving the way for a return to normal. Experts have highlighted we're not there just yet.

"We must continue to use proven prevention measures to slow the spread of Covid-19," Walensky added. "They are getting us closer to the end of this pandemic."

Guidance for fully vaccinated people will evolve with more data

For Americans who have been fully vaccinated, the new guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week marks a small first step toward a return to pre-pandemic life, the agency's director and other colleagues wrote in a JAMA Viewpoint article published Wednesday.

"As vaccine supply increases, and distribution and administration systems expand and improve, more and more people will become fully vaccinated and eager to resume their prepandemic lives," Walensky and CDC officials Drs. Sarah Mbaeyi and Athalia Christie wrote.

"Giving vaccinated people the ability to safely visit their family and friends is an important step toward improved well-being and a significant benefit of vaccination," they added.

The guidance will evolve as vaccination numbers grow and more data emerges, the officials said, but while many Americans remain unvaccinated, public health precautions are still very important.

"With high levels of community transmission and the threat of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, CDC still recommends a number of prevention measures for all people, regardless of vaccination status," they wrote.

In its new guidance, the agency did not update its travel recommendations: the CDC still says people should delay travel and stay home.

"What we have seen is that we have surges after people start traveling. We saw it after July 4, we saw it after Labor Day, we saw it after the Christmas holidays," Walensky said in the briefing. "Currently 90% of people are still unprotected and not yet vaccinated. So we are really looking forward to updating this guidance as we have more protection across the communities and across the population."

More than 2 million shots administered daily

More than 62 million Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, CDC data shows. Roughly 32.9 million are fully vaccinated.

And for more than a week, the country's seven-day average of doses administered has been above two million per day.

As vaccination numbers climb, more state leaders are loosening the requirements for who can get a shot.

In Indiana, teachers and childcare workers can get vaccinated starting Monday, according to Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer with the state's health department.

The state has also added several high-risk conditions to the list of eligible comorbidities, including early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood, and Weaver added the state plans incrementally expand vaccine eligibility next to those 40-49 years old.

At least 47 states plus DC are allowing teachers and school staff to receive Covid-19 vaccines. By next Monday, teachers will be eligible in all 50 states.

In Georgia, officials announced the state will expand its vaccine eligibility starting March 15 to include people 55 and older as well as individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions.

"Provided supply allows, vaccine eligibility is expected to open to all adults in April," Gov. Brian Kemp's office said in a statement.

Other states also announced expanded vaccine eligibility this week, including Alaska, who took it the furthest by making vaccines available to everyone living or working in the state who is at least 16. It's the first state in the nation to do so.

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is the only one available for use by people who are 16 or older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both restricted to people 18 or older.

New guidance on nursing homes

New guidance for nursing homes to safely expand visitation was also released this week.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued the guidance in collaboration with the CDC and reported that more than three million vaccine doses have so far been administered in nursing homes.

The guidance allows for indoor visitation regardless of the vaccination status of the resident or visitor, with some exceptions.

For example, visitations may be limited for residents with Covid-19 or who are in quarantine or for unvaccinated residents living in facilities where less than 70% of residents are fully vaccinated, in a county that has a Covid-19 positivity rate greater than 10%.

The guidance says that "compassionate care" visits -- including visits for residents whose health may have sharply declined -- should be allowed at all times.

Facilities, residents and families are still recommended to maintain physical distancing and try to make visitations outdoors if possible.

"CMS recognizes the psychological, emotional and physical toll that prolonged isolation and separation from family have taken on nursing home residents, and their families," CMS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Fleisher said in a statement.

"That is why, now that millions of vaccines have been administered to nursing home residents and staff, and the number of COVID cases in nursing homes has dropped significantly, CMS is updating its visitation guidance to bring more families together safely."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Paris
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Windy, Mild, Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan transfers

Image

Football All-Stars

Image

Greg Lansing

Image

Have any extra bottle caps? Here's how you can donate them to help a Terre Haute neighborhood

Image

Local church works to help kids get their school work done

Image

Therapy after COVID-19

Image

COVID-19 - one year later

Image

State health officials express optimism with COVID-19

Image

The Terre Haute shamrock

Image

How can weather impact the golf business?

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1200938

Reported Deaths: 23040
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4799139457
DuPage780981206
Will66087913
Lake60298936
Kane51353724
Winnebago28474444
Madison28324467
St. Clair25816471
McHenry24736267
Champaign18318131
Peoria17049267
Sangamon16314223
McLean14787160
Tazewell13714241
Rock Island13240288
Kankakee12634190
Kendall1122887
LaSalle10943223
Macon9585186
Vermilion8668119
DeKalb8391115
Adams8044114
Williamson6887121
Whiteside5967150
Boone595671
Clinton558389
Coles525992
Grundy523263
Ogle509475
Knox5027133
Jackson463460
Effingham450569
Macoupin439880
Henry436558
Marion4283113
Livingston427579
Franklin417066
Stephenson413276
Monroe409589
Jefferson4003117
Randolph398780
Woodford373660
Morgan362677
Montgomery354970
Lee340343
Bureau334677
Christian334370
Logan331754
Perry308157
Fayette307052
Fulton291446
Iroquois279562
Jersey250247
Douglas248533
Saline234648
McDonough234240
Lawrence232824
Union221138
Shelby216634
Crawford201524
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike170350
Wayne169249
Clark169031
Hancock168430
Warren166644
Richland163838
White162025
Jo Daviess161822
Ford161046
Washington159024
Carroll158435
Edgar157338
Moultrie150524
Clay144042
Greene138932
Johnson135512
Piatt134714
Wabash130712
Massac129535
Mason129241
Mercer129133
De Witt128422
Cumberland120818
Jasper111417
Menard10488
Marshall85415
Hamilton79515
Schuyler6835
Pulaski6726
Brown6686
Stark54523
Edwards52810
Henderson50514
Calhoun4842
Alexander4539
Scott4511
Gallatin4404
Putnam4243
Hardin34912
Pope2853
Out of IL20
Unassigned02258

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 668308

Reported Deaths: 12762
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion914811661
Lake48789893
Allen36250646
Hamilton32540398
St. Joseph30457516
Elkhart25570420
Vanderburgh21358382
Tippecanoe20301204
Johnson16515363
Porter16105280
Hendricks15977303
Clark12106182
Madison11831323
Vigo11712236
Monroe10452164
Delaware9917179
LaPorte9858201
Howard9137204
Kosciusko8615111
Bartholomew7537147
Hancock7480134
Warrick7460153
Floyd7273173
Wayne6670192
Grant6470159
Boone619991
Morgan6144129
Dubois5948112
Dearborn552270
Cass5498100
Marshall5465105
Henry544595
Noble514178
Jackson466267
Shelby464992
Lawrence4199114
Gibson406685
Harrison404766
Clinton398653
Montgomery392984
DeKalb388678
Miami358963
Knox357886
Whitley353139
Huntington352078
Steuben340957
Putnam335460
Wabash334076
Ripley328264
Adams327350
Jasper320243
White298653
Jefferson296874
Daviess286296
Fayette273256
Decatur271789
Greene263680
Posey261932
Wells260276
Scott252550
LaGrange242770
Clay241844
Randolph226777
Spencer219730
Jennings217945
Washington213928
Sullivan204039
Fountain203142
Starke190151
Owen184454
Fulton180137
Jay179228
Carroll177119
Perry174236
Orange171551
Rush165723
Vermillion161743
Franklin160335
Tipton150542
Parke140216
Pike128733
Blackford120827
Pulaski107944
Newton96933
Brown95340
Benton92613
Crawford92613
Martin80514
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67710
Ohio54211
Unassigned0427