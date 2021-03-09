Clear

This smart window company is on a $1 trillion mission to eliminate blinds and shades

A company called View makes smart windows that can tint in response to sunlight. Here's how the technology works.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Smartphones forever changed the way the world communicates. View, a newly public tech firm, is hoping smart windows will transform the way people live and work — while simultaneously helping fight the climate crisis.

Backed by SoftBank's Vision Fund, View builds dynamic glass that acts like a digital skin on buildings. The company says its smart windows use artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize natural light, control heat and limit glare.

The Silicon Valley firm debuted as a publicly traded company Tuesday through a merger with a SPAC backed by Cantor Fitzgerald. The deal, including private sales of shares, is raising $800 million that View plans to use to pay off a pile of debt and build a product to dominate what it sees as a $1 trillion market.

"We took a day-to-day object and fundamentally transformed it for the 21st century to make it more sustainable, better for health and wellness, and get better outcomes for businesses," Rao Mulpuri, View's chairman and CEO, told CNN Business.

View says it controls 80% of the market for next-generation smart windows. Its products are used in more than 750 buildings globally, including Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Kaiser health facilities. Major companies including Netflix, Facebook and FedEx also use View glass in their offices, the company said, and Google plans to install it at its new Manhattan headquarters.

Conserving energy to cut costs and save the planet

View's predictive systems take into account a wide array of factors including local weather, the arc of the sun and how far workers are situated from windows to create different levels of tint, the company said.

"Windows are your only connection to the outside. How sad to hang blinds on them," Mulpuri said. "You bought the view, you paid for it with your rent. But the truth is, if the shades are down, then you have the allure of the view — without the actual view."

View, which is 12 years old and has more than 500 employees, is debuting on the Nasdaq at a time when investors are looking for ways to bet on solutions to the climate crisis. Major banks are promising to align their lending activities with the Paris climate agreement and solar and wind companies are booming.

View says its products reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by blocking more than 90% of solar radiation from entering buildings.

"To get to net zero, you can load up the roof with renewables [like solar panels], but the majority still has to come from conserving energy in buildings," Mulpuri said. "You need to do that without penalizing the quality of life of people. You can't just say, 'Suck it up. Turn up the thermostat.' We can deliver on the path to net zero while making it more comfortable and better for your health."

Cantor Fitzgerald believes in smart windows enough to bring View public in a merger that was announced in November. At the time, Howard Lutnick, Cantor's chairman and CEO, hailed View's glass as a "gamechanger that will revolutionize the real estate experience," saying it will eventually mean "buildings will no longer need blinds and shades."

Debt has more than quadrupled since late 2018

But View faces real obstacles ahead.

First, the company needs to figure out how to scale its product by rapidly building out manufacturing capabilities. And that process will require hefty investments — hence taking the company public.

"It's about how fast we can build out our own capabilities," Mulpuri said. "We're just getting started and it's a $1 trillion market."

Mulpuri said the plan is to use the proceeds from the SPAC and PIPE (private investment in public equity) to add manufacturing capacity and invest in research and development.

View also plans to use the cash influx to repay its debt, which has more than quadrupled since the end of 2018 to $262 million, according to slides presented to investors.

And View also needs to find a path to profitability after losing an estimated $87 million last year. The company's revenue is projected to spike 138% in 2021, but it still expects to lose $52 million this year.

SPACs aren't for everyone

View is the latest company to join the SPAC boom.

Special purpose acquisition corporations, also known as blank-check companies, are shells that exist solely to bring private companies public. These alternatives to traditional IPOs were once reserved for the backwaters of Wall Street but major companies including DraftKings and Virgin Galactic have gone the SPAC route.

"In the past, people generally looked down on them. But over the last year SPACs and sponsors have become more mainstream," Mulpuri said. "We chose this route because we have a demonstrable need for capital."

SPACs have raised vast amounts of money and recently celebrities including Alex Rodriguez, Ciara Wilson, Serena Williams and Shaquille O'Neal have gotten into the act.

Mulpuri warned that startups without proven products could hit turbulence — and hurt investors — if they go public via a SPAC before they're ready.

"Some people will get burned in the process," he said. "With anything that gets overhyped, these things have a chance to cause some trouble in the future."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Paris
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Warm and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate shots fired call

Image

Vigo County School Corporation projects move forward

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, still warm and breezy. High: 67

Image

Greg Lansing

Image

Local Food Drive to help combat hunger

Image

New Program Coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU, Men's Basketball Coach Greg Lansing Part Ways After 11 Seasons

Image

International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

Image

This week is Vehicle Safety Recall Week

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1199441

Reported Deaths: 23021
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4793619456
DuPage779601205
Will65970913
Lake60237934
Kane51287723
Winnebago28477443
Madison28296466
St. Clair25781471
McHenry24699266
Champaign18292128
Peoria17029267
Sangamon16306223
McLean14757160
Tazewell13688241
Rock Island13214287
Kankakee12610190
Kendall1121487
LaSalle10928222
Macon9574186
Vermilion8651119
DeKalb8381115
Adams8039114
Williamson6879121
Whiteside5961150
Boone595171
Clinton558189
Coles525792
Grundy522263
Ogle508075
Knox5028133
Jackson463060
Effingham450869
Macoupin438680
Henry436258
Marion4282113
Livingston427279
Franklin416866
Stephenson412776
Monroe409188
Jefferson4002117
Randolph398780
Woodford371960
Morgan361977
Montgomery354670
Lee338343
Bureau334377
Christian334170
Logan331654
Perry307857
Fayette307052
Fulton290546
Iroquois279162
Jersey250047
Douglas248133
McDonough234140
Saline234148
Lawrence231824
Union220638
Shelby216534
Crawford201424
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike169950
Wayne169249
Clark169031
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
White161725
Jo Daviess161622
Ford160546
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar156838
Moultrie150424
Clay143742
Greene138832
Johnson135512
Piatt134514
Wabash130512
Mason129141
Mercer129033
Massac128635
De Witt128422
Cumberland120518
Jasper111417
Menard10468
Marshall85215
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54423
Edwards52810
Henderson50614
Calhoun4832
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4404
Putnam4243
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL10
Unassigned02253

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667736

Reported Deaths: 12744
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion914111660
Lake48769893
Allen36211646
Hamilton32522398
St. Joseph30414514
Elkhart25548420
Vanderburgh21347382
Tippecanoe20259205
Johnson16497363
Porter16097281
Hendricks15967302
Clark12093182
Madison11815323
Vigo11702234
Monroe10445164
Delaware9903179
LaPorte9850201
Howard9134203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7533147
Hancock7476134
Warrick7459153
Floyd7271173
Wayne6666192
Grant6467158
Boone619591
Morgan6142129
Dubois5947112
Dearborn551770
Cass5493100
Marshall5457105
Henry544495
Noble514078
Jackson465967
Shelby463691
Lawrence4198113
Gibson406185
Harrison404165
Clinton398153
Montgomery392284
DeKalb388478
Miami358563
Knox357886
Whitley352838
Huntington351377
Steuben340656
Putnam335060
Wabash334076
Ripley328263
Adams327049
Jasper319643
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272956
Decatur271688
Greene263080
Posey261832
Wells259276
Scott252350
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings217044
Washington213527
Sullivan203839
Fountain202942
Starke190251
Owen184454
Fulton180037
Jay178828
Carroll177019
Perry174236
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161643
Franklin160235
Tipton150341
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96932
Brown95340
Benton92613
Crawford92613
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0429