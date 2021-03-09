Clear

End-of-life doulas help people die comfortably. In a pandemic, they're more important than ever

Virginia Chang is a certified end-of-life doula who coaches her patients through death. When Marcia Minunni's sister was sick, Chang was there for them both.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Maria Morava and Scottie Andrew, CNN Video by Mackenzie Happe, CNN

Alua Arthur wasn't looking for death.

At 34, she was trying hard to stay alive. Clinical depression had forced a leave of absence from her job as a lawyer, and she was traveling on a bus in Cuba when it met her: A woman, only two years older than her, dying of uterine cancer.

The two sat and talked for the seven hours to the woman's destination, and then for seven more when she decided to skip her stop.

Their conversation was about the end of life. It was the first time, the woman told Arthur, that someone had spoken with her about her disease and the possibility of dying.

"I tried to put myself in her shoes," Arthur told CNN. "I was like, 'If depression kills me, then what would I have made of my life?'"

Her answer came after returning from the trip: She would make her life about death.

Now, nine years later, Arthur works as a death doula and founder of Going with Grace, an organization that helps ailing people and their families prepare for death.

Death doulas belong to an emerging field

A doula is an ancient Greek term meaning a female helper.

The term has been adopted in childbirth settings to mean a person who provides non-medical support to a woman during pregnancy and childbirth.

But another type of doula has emerged -- this time at the other end of life.

And although death doulas are not a new idea, they belong to a relatively new profession.

The International End of Life Doula Association (INELDA), a pioneering organization in the field, was founded in 2015 to certify, support and research end-of-life doulas and their fields of practice.

Henry Fersko-Weiss, co-founder of the association, told CNN there are at least 20 individuals and organizations training death doulas in the US -- and he believes the field is steadily growing.

"There are tens of thousands who have been taught doula work," he said. "The percentage of people who come to serve the dying as practicing death doulas has been increasing steadily."

And they do it all

A death doula's work could mean logistical planning for the before, during and after of death; conducting rituals or comforting practices; helping the dying person reflect on their life and values; and explaining the bodily functions of dying to caregivers.

But there are intangibles, too -- only understood by hearing the stories of caregivers.

When her sister was dying in 2018, Marcia Minunni told CNN that Virginia Chang, a certified end-of-life doula and founder of Till The Last doula services, was a caring, honest presence.

A presence that her sister, though known for keeping "boundaries and borders up," immediately let in to her final moments.

"Was it the softness of (Chang's) voice, or the quiet of her presence, or perhaps the willingness of her kindness?" Minunni wrote in a letter to Chang after her sister's death. "I remember that day as if it was yesterday."

Minunni said her sister's body would relax around Chang, who would read poetry to her.

She died with Rumi poems, Frank Sinatra playing over an iPad and her hand on her sister's knee.

"How comforting is that?" Minunni said, and added: "(Chang) didn't have to physically be there for that ... human voice is just as important as touch."

Doulas have had to get creative during the pandemic

As Covid-19 has estranged loved ones from their family members at death, so too has it estranged death doulas from the primary field of their work: the bedside.

The pandemic has limited many doula services to remote-only interaction.

"I think it's unfortunate that we can't be bedside, because it can be very helpful to have an objective, third party ... presence during a very intense emotional time," Chang told CNN. "During Covid-19, these emotions and the intensity is only heightened because of the isolation."

But doulas are making it work.

They have to, given the demand for their services has spiked in light of Covid-19.

Arthur said her workload has quadrupled -- and for this, she's had to get creative.

Doulas at Going with Grace are using video calling to scan bodies or listen to breathing, she said. Logistically, they are creating Amazon carts to easily get families what they need after the death.

Some doulas, though, have shifted their focus to supporting caregivers.

Many people have become caregivers unexpectedly to loved ones suffering from the virus, or from illnesses that make the virus more lethal.

"We're hearing these numbers of people dead, which just sound like the most ridiculous numbers," Arthur said. "And we're forgetting that they are all somebody's mother, brother, sister, teacher ... while the numbers sound high, that means there's many more people who are grieving."

It's not the only crisis they're facing

It wasn't just the pandemic. 2020 was a year of grief in more ways than one.

Last summer, when Arthur was reviewing applications for her doula training course, an answer to a question she always asks -- about the last death the applicant had witnessed -- struck her.

"George Floyd," they wrote.

"That shook me to my core," Arthur said. "It brought into really sharp focus that people watched somebody die ... the trauma, the pain, the grief ... I think a lot of what we saw afterward, the protests, were a really strong grief response."

A year of grief ultimately brought people face-to-face with mortality, Chang said, countering an American taboo around death.

"People woke up and said 'Hey, this is not the way we want to die,'" she said.

With this new social awareness, she sees opportunity even at the grief-ridden nexus of crises.

"What we're seeing is a healthcare movement occurring simultaneously with a social movement," she said. "And those have always been ... times of great change and awareness in our society."

"All people deserve to die with dignity," she said. "All people deserve to die with care."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Paris
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Warm and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate shots fired call

Image

Vigo County School Corporation projects move forward

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, still warm and breezy. High: 67

Image

Greg Lansing

Image

Local Food Drive to help combat hunger

Image

New Program Coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU, Men's Basketball Coach Greg Lansing Part Ways After 11 Seasons

Image

International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

Image

This week is Vehicle Safety Recall Week

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1199441

Reported Deaths: 23021
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4793619456
DuPage779601205
Will65970913
Lake60237934
Kane51287723
Winnebago28477443
Madison28296466
St. Clair25781471
McHenry24699266
Champaign18292128
Peoria17029267
Sangamon16306223
McLean14757160
Tazewell13688241
Rock Island13214287
Kankakee12610190
Kendall1121487
LaSalle10928222
Macon9574186
Vermilion8651119
DeKalb8381115
Adams8039114
Williamson6879121
Whiteside5961150
Boone595171
Clinton558189
Coles525792
Grundy522263
Ogle508075
Knox5028133
Jackson463060
Effingham450869
Macoupin438680
Henry436258
Marion4282113
Livingston427279
Franklin416866
Stephenson412776
Monroe409188
Jefferson4002117
Randolph398780
Woodford371960
Morgan361977
Montgomery354670
Lee338343
Bureau334377
Christian334170
Logan331654
Perry307857
Fayette307052
Fulton290546
Iroquois279162
Jersey250047
Douglas248133
McDonough234140
Saline234148
Lawrence231824
Union220638
Shelby216534
Crawford201424
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike169950
Wayne169249
Clark169031
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
White161725
Jo Daviess161622
Ford160546
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar156838
Moultrie150424
Clay143742
Greene138832
Johnson135512
Piatt134514
Wabash130512
Mason129141
Mercer129033
Massac128635
De Witt128422
Cumberland120518
Jasper111417
Menard10468
Marshall85215
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54423
Edwards52810
Henderson50614
Calhoun4832
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4404
Putnam4243
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL10
Unassigned02253

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667736

Reported Deaths: 12744
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion914111660
Lake48769893
Allen36211646
Hamilton32522398
St. Joseph30414514
Elkhart25548420
Vanderburgh21347382
Tippecanoe20259205
Johnson16497363
Porter16097281
Hendricks15967302
Clark12093182
Madison11815323
Vigo11702234
Monroe10445164
Delaware9903179
LaPorte9850201
Howard9134203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7533147
Hancock7476134
Warrick7459153
Floyd7271173
Wayne6666192
Grant6467158
Boone619591
Morgan6142129
Dubois5947112
Dearborn551770
Cass5493100
Marshall5457105
Henry544495
Noble514078
Jackson465967
Shelby463691
Lawrence4198113
Gibson406185
Harrison404165
Clinton398153
Montgomery392284
DeKalb388478
Miami358563
Knox357886
Whitley352838
Huntington351377
Steuben340656
Putnam335060
Wabash334076
Ripley328263
Adams327049
Jasper319643
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272956
Decatur271688
Greene263080
Posey261832
Wells259276
Scott252350
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings217044
Washington213527
Sullivan203839
Fountain202942
Starke190251
Owen184454
Fulton180037
Jay178828
Carroll177019
Perry174236
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161643
Franklin160235
Tipton150341
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96932
Brown95340
Benton92613
Crawford92613
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0429