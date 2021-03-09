Clear

The US pandemic at one year: Looking back at the week everything changed, and looking forward

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta looks back at where the country was a year ago in the Covid-19 pandemic when he predicted possible quarantines, closed schools and limited interactions.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

This week's news coverage of the coronavirus will toggle between retrospectives about the one-year anniversary of the pandemic and forward-looking reports about vaccines and variants. I have compiled what some news outlets are doing to mark the moment, but first, here is a flashback to twelve months ago.

What this week last year felt like

March 9, 2020 was a Monday, the start of a new workweek. It was the day when CNN began to use the term pandemic to describe the outbreak. Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained that day that the WHO and CDC hadn't taken the step yet, but it was necessary. "Now is the time to prepare for what may be ahead," he said, previewing closed schools and canceled events.

That same day, Fox's Sean Hannity accused the media of "scaring the living hell out of people" and said "I see it, again, as like, let's bludgeon Trump with this new hoax."

On March 10 the cancellations accelerated. Conferences and concerts were postponed. The US was in the midst of what one reporter called a "low-key slowdown." The New York Times' banner headline said "MARKETS SPIRAL AS GLOBE SHUDDERS OVER VIRUS."

On March 11 the WHO began to call it a pandemic. The US slowdown turned into a full-blown shutdown. Bloomberg Businessweek published a prescient cover calling 2020 "the lost year" due to coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus. The NBA suspended its season. President Trump gave a prime time speech and made things worse.

On March 12 the New York Post's front page said the world had "TURNED UPSIDE DOWN." New York Times editor Dean Baquet told his newsroom that this was the biggest story since 9/11. News outlets shifted into public service mode. The AP said that people around the world "became increasingly closed off from one another." Almost every media company postponed almost everything.

On March 13 -- appropriately, Friday the 13th -- more companies implemented work from home plans. Even more events were put on hold. Stocks continued to plummet. The crisis overwhelmed the news nervous system. New York felt different. We were all in this together. Trump said "I don't take responsibility at all." A New York magazine headline warned: "This will get worse."

One year later, "trying to make sense of what it all means."

The past twelve months have answered the question raised by The Atlantic's Ed Yong in July 2018: "The Next Plague Is Coming. Is America Ready?"

I checked in on Sunday with The Atlantic's Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who said, "Our writers, including Ed, Sarah Zhang, James Hamblin, Zeynep Tufekci and so many others, have been helping our readers make the smartest decisions -- on the individual level, and on the institutional and governmental level -- for a long time now, and this week we'll be trying to calculate the awful losses of this past year, and trying to make sense of what it all means."

Paying tribute

President Joe Biden is using his first prime time address on Thursday to commemorate the one year since the pandemic shut down most of the country. Here's a look at what some major media outlets are doing:

-- "CBS Sunday Morning" featured four stories about the anniversary on Sunday.

-- The New York Times national desk is publishing the "Who I Lost" project.

-- HBO will premiere "Covid Diaries NYC" on Tuesday. The documentary features five young filmmakers telling "the stories of their families during the first wave" of the pandemic.

-- GBH News, based in Boston, will air a day of special programming on Wednesday, marking the day a state of emergency was declared in Massachusetts.

-- MSNBC will air an hour-long long edition of Nicolle Wallace's daily "Lives Well Lived" segment remembering Covid-19 victims Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

-- NBC and MSNBC will both air special reports from the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday: Chris Hayes will anchor "All In America: The Year We Meet Again" at 8 p.m. and Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will helm "Covid One Year Later: Life After Lockdown" at 10 p.m.

-- ABC will air a special "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the "Coronaversary Show," on Thursday night. Kimmel's guests are Pete Buttigieg and Joel McHale.

-- Fox News will air segments titled "COVID - 1 Year Later" across its programming slate.

-- "The Brian Lehrer Show" on WNYC will air "Reading Their Names," a 90-minute special, on Tuesday, March 16. Per the station, 484 listeners will read the names of 1,780 people who died from the virus.

-- Later that week, Lehrer's show will electronically bury a "2020 time capsule" hard drive. Submissions are still being accepted here.

Sunday front pages marked the moment

Benjy Renton compiled some of the US front pages that looked back on the past year. The Tribune-Review in Pennsylvania headlined it "The deadliest year: What have we learned?" The Day in New London, Connecticut said "pandemic deaths leave an unfillable void" above sketches of some of the local lives lost. And The Tri-City Herald in Kennewick, Washington ran the names of every confirmed Covid-19 death in the region on the front page.

The current state of play

In "the fight against the deadly coronavirus, we're finally moving a few steps forward," Ana Cabrera said on CNN Sunday afternoon. "But every day we see unfortunate things around the country that threaten to take us a few steps back," from the easing of restrictions to the spread of variants.

"We are so close," Dr. Leana Wen told Cabrera. The vaccines are miraculous: "We are at the point now of reaching almost 3 million vaccinations a day." Supply will soon catch up to demand and vaccine hesitancy will be the primary problem, Wen predicted. "We need to illustrate to people the freedoms that will come their way very soon once they are vaccinated," she said, "but we also have to keep up these measures in the meantime."

Every day, a little more light

Some hours it seems like every other post in my social media feeds is from a newly vaccinated friend-of-a-friend. But it's important to keep in mind that, as CNN's Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan wrote, "we're still months away from most Americans getting vaccinated."

Getting back to pre-pandemic "normalcy" is not an off-on light switch. "Think of it more like we are turning up the light on a dimmer switch," Dr. Jonathan Reiner told Don Lemon. "It's been really dark and now it is going to get progressively more light." Every day, he said, a little more light: "We are going to see that over the next several months. I'm sure of it."

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Paris
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Warm and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate shots fired call

Image

Vigo County School Corporation projects move forward

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, still warm and breezy. High: 67

Image

Greg Lansing

Image

Local Food Drive to help combat hunger

Image

New Program Coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU, Men's Basketball Coach Greg Lansing Part Ways After 11 Seasons

Image

International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

Image

This week is Vehicle Safety Recall Week

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1199441

Reported Deaths: 23021
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4793619456
DuPage779601205
Will65970913
Lake60237934
Kane51287723
Winnebago28477443
Madison28296466
St. Clair25781471
McHenry24699266
Champaign18292128
Peoria17029267
Sangamon16306223
McLean14757160
Tazewell13688241
Rock Island13214287
Kankakee12610190
Kendall1121487
LaSalle10928222
Macon9574186
Vermilion8651119
DeKalb8381115
Adams8039114
Williamson6879121
Whiteside5961150
Boone595171
Clinton558189
Coles525792
Grundy522263
Ogle508075
Knox5028133
Jackson463060
Effingham450869
Macoupin438680
Henry436258
Marion4282113
Livingston427279
Franklin416866
Stephenson412776
Monroe409188
Jefferson4002117
Randolph398780
Woodford371960
Morgan361977
Montgomery354670
Lee338343
Bureau334377
Christian334170
Logan331654
Perry307857
Fayette307052
Fulton290546
Iroquois279162
Jersey250047
Douglas248133
McDonough234140
Saline234148
Lawrence231824
Union220638
Shelby216534
Crawford201424
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike169950
Wayne169249
Clark169031
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
White161725
Jo Daviess161622
Ford160546
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar156838
Moultrie150424
Clay143742
Greene138832
Johnson135512
Piatt134514
Wabash130512
Mason129141
Mercer129033
Massac128635
De Witt128422
Cumberland120518
Jasper111417
Menard10468
Marshall85215
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54423
Edwards52810
Henderson50614
Calhoun4832
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4404
Putnam4243
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL10
Unassigned02253

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667736

Reported Deaths: 12744
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion914111660
Lake48769893
Allen36211646
Hamilton32522398
St. Joseph30414514
Elkhart25548420
Vanderburgh21347382
Tippecanoe20259205
Johnson16497363
Porter16097281
Hendricks15967302
Clark12093182
Madison11815323
Vigo11702234
Monroe10445164
Delaware9903179
LaPorte9850201
Howard9134203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7533147
Hancock7476134
Warrick7459153
Floyd7271173
Wayne6666192
Grant6467158
Boone619591
Morgan6142129
Dubois5947112
Dearborn551770
Cass5493100
Marshall5457105
Henry544495
Noble514078
Jackson465967
Shelby463691
Lawrence4198113
Gibson406185
Harrison404165
Clinton398153
Montgomery392284
DeKalb388478
Miami358563
Knox357886
Whitley352838
Huntington351377
Steuben340656
Putnam335060
Wabash334076
Ripley328263
Adams327049
Jasper319643
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272956
Decatur271688
Greene263080
Posey261832
Wells259276
Scott252350
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings217044
Washington213527
Sullivan203839
Fountain202942
Starke190251
Owen184454
Fulton180037
Jay178828
Carroll177019
Perry174236
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161643
Franklin160235
Tipton150341
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96932
Brown95340
Benton92613
Crawford92613
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0429