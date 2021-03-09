Clear

5 things to know for March 9: Covid-19, voting rights, Congress, Asia-Pacific, China

Record warmth across the Midwest with temperatures normally seen in mid-May, not early March. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Will you get a third stimulus payment? Time to check your eligibility.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The CDC has released highly anticipated new guidelines for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19, saying it is safe for them to gather together without masks indoors and to visit with unvaccinated people in certain circumstances. The new guidance was met with joy and renewed hope that a return to normalcy is around the corner. However, ex-CDC chief Dr. Tom Frieden cautioned that we shouldn't give up on safety measures yet, saying, "You don't declare victory in the third quarter." WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a similar worldwide warning, saying, "There are no shortcuts" to recovery. After all, one coronavirus variant is now spreading exponentially through the US, experts say. Meanwhile, it looks like the House will now vote tomorrow on the massive coronavirus relief package.

2. Voting rights

The battle over voting rights continues as states move forward with controversial bills. In Georgia, the state Senate passed an election bill, backed by Republicans, that would repeal no-excuse absentee voting and make other sweeping changes in the critical swing state. Voting rights groups say such measures target Black voters and recall tactics used in the Jim Crow era, like limiting registration days and ballot drop boxes. In Iowa, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that limits early voting days and Election Day voting and makes it harder for voters to return absentee ballots. However, over the weekend President Biden signed an executive order expanding voting access and requiring federal agencies to promote voter registration. Congressional Democrats are also pushing a large ethics and election bill.

3. Congress

Five Republican senators have announced they will not run for reelection next November, deepening the ideological divide between traditional GOP lawmakers and those unfailingly loyal to former President Trump (all the outgoing senators are seen as in the former camp). The latest is Roy Blunt. Chuck Grassley, who has been in the Senate for more than four decades, is also mulling his future. Meanwhile, liberal Democrats are continuing their yearslong push to overhaul the Senate's hallowed filibuster. Their plan includes changing the 60-vote requirement to break the legislative stalling tactic. But to get anything changed, they'd need unanimity in their ranks, which will take some convincing. For the record, Biden (a former senator) has said he's not in favor of ending the filibuster.

4. Asia-Pacific summit

Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will meet in a virtual summit this week, marking the first time talks have been held among the heads of state of the four-member Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or simply, Quad). While not a formal military alliance like NATO, the Quad is seen by some as a potential counterweight to growing Chinese influence and alleged aggression in the Asia-Pacific region. Beijing, on the other hand, sees it as an anti-China bloc. All the participating countries have had strained relations with China, either over trade or disputed regions. On the military side of things, cooperation among the Quad has been increasing over the past year through bilateral agreements and joint military drills.

5. China

The Chinese government's alleged actions in Xinjiang have violated every single provision in the United Nations' Genocide Convention, according to an independent report by more than 50 global experts in human rights, war crimes and international law. This is the first independent report into genocide allegations in the region, where up to 2 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are believed to have been placed in a sprawling network of detention centers. The report alleges evidence of China's "intent to destroy" the Uyghur people. Nations, including the US under the Trump administration, have named China's actions as genocide, elevating international dialogue about the situation. China has denied human rights abuse allegations, saying the centers are necessary to prevent religious extremism and terrorism.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

These sea slugs can self-decapitate and grow a new body

Show-offs. 

Cameron Diaz's wine is so popular she wants to ship it straight to your house 

No reason to put on shoes (or pants, for that matter) for a good glass of red.

Bruno Mars is asking the Grammys to let his band Silk Sonic perform 

C'mon. Let this little-known artist give it a shot. He may have potential.

Here's how you can prepare for daylight saving time this weekend

You know, instead of rolling out of bed Sunday morning confused and cursing all your clocks.

Unilever will stop calling certain hair and skin types 'normal' in inclusivity push

What exactly is normal hair or skin, anyway?

TODAY'S NUMBER

17 million

That's how many people watched Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah on Sunday, a staggering number that underscores just how culturally relevant the conversation has become. The interview, in which the couple alleged racism and neglect, has plunged the royal family into crisis.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Each of these women have led careers demonstrating incomparable skill, integrity and duty to country. And at every step, they've also helped push open the doors of opportunity to women in our military, blazing the trail, a little wider, a little brighter, for all proud women following their path and looking to their example."

President Biden, announcing his nomination of two women generals to positions as four-star combatant commanders. If Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost is confirmed as commander of US Transportation Command and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson is confirmed as commander of US Southern Command, they would become the second and third women to lead a Combatant Command.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Hey everybody, look at these cool mushrooms!

Australian naturalist and fungi photographer Stephen Axford shows off some of the wildest, most colorful (and sometimes kind of scary?) mushrooms he's ever seen. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Warm and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, still warm and breezy. High: 67

Image

Greg Lansing

Image

Local Food Drive to help combat hunger

Image

New Program Coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU, Men's Basketball Coach Greg Lansing Part Ways After 11 Seasons

Image

International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

Image

This week is Vehicle Safety Recall Week

Image

Work picks back up on Washington road project

Image

Local Organization Encouraged by Meghan Markle's Bravery

Image

Local health department looks back on a year of having COVID-19 in its county

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1199441

Reported Deaths: 23021
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4793619456
DuPage779601205
Will65970913
Lake60237934
Kane51287723
Winnebago28477443
Madison28296466
St. Clair25781471
McHenry24699266
Champaign18292128
Peoria17029267
Sangamon16306223
McLean14757160
Tazewell13688241
Rock Island13214287
Kankakee12610190
Kendall1121487
LaSalle10928222
Macon9574186
Vermilion8651119
DeKalb8381115
Adams8039114
Williamson6879121
Whiteside5961150
Boone595171
Clinton558189
Coles525792
Grundy522263
Ogle508075
Knox5028133
Jackson463060
Effingham450869
Macoupin438680
Henry436258
Marion4282113
Livingston427279
Franklin416866
Stephenson412776
Monroe409188
Jefferson4002117
Randolph398780
Woodford371960
Morgan361977
Montgomery354670
Lee338343
Bureau334377
Christian334170
Logan331654
Perry307857
Fayette307052
Fulton290546
Iroquois279162
Jersey250047
Douglas248133
McDonough234140
Saline234148
Lawrence231824
Union220638
Shelby216534
Crawford201424
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike169950
Wayne169249
Clark169031
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
White161725
Jo Daviess161622
Ford160546
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar156838
Moultrie150424
Clay143742
Greene138832
Johnson135512
Piatt134514
Wabash130512
Mason129141
Mercer129033
Massac128635
De Witt128422
Cumberland120518
Jasper111417
Menard10468
Marshall85215
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54423
Edwards52810
Henderson50614
Calhoun4832
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4404
Putnam4243
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL10
Unassigned02253

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667736

Reported Deaths: 12744
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion914111660
Lake48769893
Allen36211646
Hamilton32522398
St. Joseph30414514
Elkhart25548420
Vanderburgh21347382
Tippecanoe20259205
Johnson16497363
Porter16097281
Hendricks15967302
Clark12093182
Madison11815323
Vigo11702234
Monroe10445164
Delaware9903179
LaPorte9850201
Howard9134203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7533147
Hancock7476134
Warrick7459153
Floyd7271173
Wayne6666192
Grant6467158
Boone619591
Morgan6142129
Dubois5947112
Dearborn551770
Cass5493100
Marshall5457105
Henry544495
Noble514078
Jackson465967
Shelby463691
Lawrence4198113
Gibson406185
Harrison404165
Clinton398153
Montgomery392284
DeKalb388478
Miami358563
Knox357886
Whitley352838
Huntington351377
Steuben340656
Putnam335060
Wabash334076
Ripley328263
Adams327049
Jasper319643
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272956
Decatur271688
Greene263080
Posey261832
Wells259276
Scott252350
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings217044
Washington213527
Sullivan203839
Fountain202942
Starke190251
Owen184454
Fulton180037
Jay178828
Carroll177019
Perry174236
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161643
Franklin160235
Tipton150341
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96932
Brown95340
Benton92613
Crawford92613
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0429