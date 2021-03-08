Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What the Biden administration can do to fight child poverty

Article Image

A deeply-divided Senate passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill over the weekend, sending it back to the House for final approval. CNN's Lauren Fox reports on what changes the House must approve in order for the bill to be signed into law.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 10:01 PM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 10:01 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Suraj Patel and Joel Dodge

Juanita Dominguez (whose real name has been changed to protect her privacy) is an immigrant from Venezuela and a single mother of two living in Queens, New York. Dominguez was earning a comfortable salary of $70,000 as an engineer at a construction company until the pandemic hit and she was laid off.

It took three months for her to start receiving unemployment benefits. Meanwhile, her ex-husband stopped making child support payments, and with family court hearings significantly curtailed during the pandemic, Dominguez had little legal recourse.

"My first fear was, how am I going to buy food and make rent?" she remembered after she approached Urban Upbound (an organization Suraj has a volunteer board position with that provides financial counseling along with banking and job placement services to help end cycles of poverty in New York). With no income, she dipped into her savings and had no choice but to stop making student loan payments. She also maxed out five credit cards -- leaving her credit score shot -- just so her family could survive.

No family should have to live on the brink in the United States. We can help improve the financial security of families like Juanita's by providing direct monthly payments to families with children. The American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill which passed in the Senate on Saturday, includes a one-year child tax credit of $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each child under the age of 18. While this is a good first step, benefits for children must be made permanent.

Even before the pandemic, more than 4 in 10 children lived in households that struggle to meet basic expenses, and the United States has one of the highest child poverty rates of all developed countries, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Poverty can have a lifelong impact on kids, negatively affecting their learning and development, their physical brain composition, and their earnings in adulthood.

The Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem of child poverty. In New York, where we both live, roughly 2.1 million children no longer had access to free and reduced-price meal programs once schools shut down, leading the state to issue an additional $880 million in food assistance. Many students here and across the country are also falling behind in school -- or failing to show up entirely -- due to the lack of internet connection, laptops or stable home environments that allow them to fully engage in online learning.

But this child poverty crisis existed long before the pandemic hit. It's in part a case of our misbegotten political priorities. Currently less than 10% of the federal budget is spent on children, even though government investment in children generally pays for itself and then some.

The crisis is also a product of simple economics: Having children increases the risk that a family will fall into poverty: more children mean more mouths to feed. And because many parents have children relatively early on in their working lives their lower salaries leave them less able to pay for the new expenses that come with child rearing. Without government support, many young families are scraping by with no financial security.

This mirrors the problem the elderly faced after the Great Depression. According to the Social Security Administration, more than half of the elderly in America lacked sufficient income to be self-supporting in 1934. The government responded to that social crisis by creating Social Security to provide the elderly with a decent and dignified retirement.

We ought to do the same at the other end of life. That's why, when I ran for Congress last year, I wrote and championed a policy that would streamline our complicated child benefits policy into a single Universal Child Dividend that functions as Social Security for children. This would have provided $500 a month for every child until the age of five and then $350 a month until the age of age 18 without conditions or qualification requirements.

Encouragingly, similar proposals have since gained traction in Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney proposed a monthly child allowance program in February, while the American Rescue Plan is headed to the House for final approval on Tuesday before President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

The relief bill would provide significant help for millions of families, but it could be improved to have a greater impact. The government should offering extra help to families with young children and increase the benefits to $500 per month (up from $300 a month for children under 6 under the new relief bill). This money should also be deposited immediately into new individual bank accounts automatically set up for all Americans by the Federal Reserve -- as Sen. Sherrod Brown has proposed -- so parents would not have to wait for checks to arrive in the mail or direct deposits to clear. The bank accounts would also allow parents to spend the money without any fees or minimum balance requirements. Most importantly, the child tax credit should be made permanent.

For families like Juanita's, the benefit just might change the trajectory of her children's lives. "My older son needs a tutor for physics and math," she told us. The benefit would eventually cover the costs of college applications and SAT prep too.

"Security is everything," she said. "Financial security helps me be confident; it helps my family grow." This is the moment for our political leaders to step up to provide the economic security that children and families need to thrive.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Paris
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Mostly clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Food Drive to help combat hunger

Image

New Program Coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU, Men's Basketball Coach Greg Lansing Part Ways After 11 Seasons

Image

International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

Image

This week is Vehicle Safety Recall Week

Image

Work picks back up on Washington road project

Image

Local Organization Encouraged by Meghan Markle's Bravery

Image

Local health department looks back on a year of having COVID-19 in its county

Image

$1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Plan in Final Stages of Approval

Image

CDC releases highly anticipated guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1198257

Reported Deaths: 23015
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4788849453
DuPage778821205
Will65885913
Lake60155934
Kane51237723
Winnebago28470444
Madison28259466
St. Clair25752471
McHenry24669266
Champaign18282128
Peoria17017267
Sangamon16285223
McLean14738160
Tazewell13677241
Rock Island13203287
Kankakee12605190
Kendall1120687
LaSalle10924222
Macon9531186
Vermilion8646119
DeKalb8372115
Adams8041114
Williamson6866121
Whiteside5958150
Boone594571
Clinton558389
Coles525192
Grundy520963
Ogle507575
Knox5026133
Jackson462360
Effingham450869
Macoupin438580
Henry436058
Marion4280113
Livingston426979
Franklin416766
Stephenson412276
Monroe409287
Jefferson3998117
Randolph398580
Woodford370960
Morgan361877
Montgomery354370
Lee338343
Christian333669
Bureau333577
Logan331554
Perry307457
Fayette307152
Fulton290346
Iroquois278962
Jersey249947
Douglas247733
McDonough234040
Saline233948
Lawrence231924
Union220738
Shelby216334
Crawford201324
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike170150
Wayne169249
Clark168831
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
Jo Daviess161622
White161425
Ford160446
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar155638
Moultrie150324
Clay143642
Greene138732
Johnson135512
Piatt134314
Wabash130512
Mason129041
Mercer128933
Massac128535
De Witt128422
Cumberland120418
Jasper111317
Menard10448
Marshall85115
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54323
Edwards52810
Henderson50414
Calhoun4822
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4384
Putnam4223
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL20
Unassigned02251

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667262

Reported Deaths: 12737
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion913541660
Lake48729891
Allen36175646
Hamilton32489398
St. Joseph30361514
Elkhart25536420
Vanderburgh21343382
Tippecanoe20240205
Johnson16485363
Porter16077281
Hendricks15955302
Clark12079182
Madison11810323
Vigo11699234
Monroe10440164
Delaware9899179
LaPorte9838201
Howard9127203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7531147
Hancock7471134
Warrick7456153
Floyd7269173
Wayne6661192
Grant6465158
Boone618691
Morgan6135129
Dubois5942112
Dearborn551570
Cass5489100
Marshall5456105
Henry544395
Noble513878
Jackson465967
Shelby463591
Lawrence4197113
Gibson405585
Harrison404065
Clinton397653
Montgomery391984
DeKalb388278
Miami358463
Knox357886
Whitley352438
Huntington350877
Steuben340455
Putnam334660
Wabash333976
Ripley328062
Adams326349
Jasper319343
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272756
Decatur271688
Greene262680
Posey261732
Wells259175
Scott252150
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings216944
Washington213327
Sullivan203839
Fountain202842
Starke190051
Owen184254
Fulton179937
Jay178828
Carroll176919
Perry174136
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161543
Franklin160135
Tipton150041
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96832
Brown95340
Crawford92613
Benton92513
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0427