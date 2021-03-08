Clear

New body cam video shows man telling officers 'I can't breathe' before he died in 2017

Joseph Perez's final moments, caught by a Fresno Police officer's bodycam in 2017, were released under federal court order. The family, who has filed a lawsuit against law enforcement officers, paramedics and others, requested the video's release.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Sarah Moon, Cheri Mossburg and Dakin Andone, CNN

Newly-released police body camera footage shows a California man telling Fresno police officers, county sheriff's deputies and paramedics that he can't breathe as they restrain him in the moments before he died in 2017.

In an introduction to the edited video released Friday, former Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall said 41-year-old Joseph Perez was contacted by officers from the Fresno Police Department in May 2017 after they saw him acting erratically and believed he needed help. Perez was not cooperative, prompting officers to restrain him face down on the pavement for his own safety as they waited for paramedics to arrive, Hall said.

Paramedics eventually arrived on scene and decided to restrain Perez, who was lying face down, to a backboard. A Fresno officer was asked to sit on the backboard for about a minute while paramedics strapped Perez to the backboard.

Perez lost consciousness, Hall said. Paramedics attempted to save his life in the ambulance, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Perez's family has filed a lawsuit against law enforcement officers, paramedics and others. The defendants have denied the allegations in court documents. The death was ruled a homicide by the county coroner, an attorney for the family told CNN.

The body camera footage was posted on the Fresno Police Department's YouTube channel Friday under a federal court order. The family had previously requested its release, but it was delayed after American Ambulance, a California EMS that serves Fresno County, objected. In an introduction to the video, Hall said he had been in favor of releasing the video in late July 2020 "in the spirit of transparency."

"Despite the Defendants' efforts to keep this footage confidential, truth and transparency have prevailed," Neil Gehlawat, an attorney for Perez's family, said in a statement. "The Perez family is deeply troubled by the circumstances leading to Joseph's death, especially in light of the police violence epidemic plaguing the country."

A spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and the coroner declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation. American Ambulance has not responded to CNN's requests for comment. However, in a statement to CNN affiliate KFSN, the company said its mission was to "care for people."

"Regardless of who the patient may be, our goal is always to administer excellent care and to treat everyone with the same level of dignity and respect," the statement said. "Our job is simply to help people and save lives. This was as true for Joseph Perez as it is for anyone else."

'I can't breathe'

On May 10, 2017, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a resident who said a man was erratically running into a busy street. In audio of the call, included in Friday's video, a man is heard describing Perez as "running sideways" and "just acting real, real strange."

Three Fresno police officers who were unaware of the 911 call came upon Perez by chance and stopped, seeing that he needed help. According to Hall, the officers thought the man "was possibly on drugs, alcohol or suffering from some sort of mental distress."

Perez had a history of contact with law enforcement, Hall said. The previous day, he'd been discharged from a hospital after a mental health evaluation by other Fresno police officers, though this was unknown to the officers at the time of the fatal incident, Hall said.

Perez became uncooperative after officers approached him and he was handcuffed for his own safety, Hall said. Deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff's Department soon arrived, and officials from both agencies requested an ambulance, according to Hall.

Sheriff's deputies and police officers tried to calm Perez, but he "continued to be uncooperative and physically combative," Hall said. Authorities laid him face down on the sidewalk while waiting for emergency medical personnel, but Perez started "grinding his forehead into the sidewalk," he said.

In the body cam footage released Friday, authorities are heard repeatedly asking Perez to calm down. Perez is heard screaming and cursing.

"Please help me," Perez is heard saying.

Paramedics from American Ambulance arrive on scene, and a blue plastic backboard is seen being placed on Perez's back. An officer is instructed by a paramedic to sit on it while emergency personnel finish securing him.

As officers struggle to restrain him, Perez is heard crying out, "oh god" and "I can't breathe."

"Sit on that board," a paramedic tells an officer.

According to Hall, the officer sat on the backboard on Perez's buttocks for one minute and 15 seconds before the paramedic told the officer to get up. Paramedics then took Perez away in the ambulance, but he was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center.

4 agencies investigated incident

The Fresno County Coroner's Office ruled Perez's death a homicide caused by "compression asphyxia," Gehlawat said. In his statement, he said "compression asphyxia during restraint is all too common and we hope to expose this pervasive tactic used by law enforcement officers across the country."

The family is "disturbed that the involved officers, deputies, and paramedics are still employed by their respective agencies and have not been prosecuted," the attorney said.

In Friday's video, Hall said "Perez was found to have a level of methamphetamine in his system that was 24 times the toxic level at the time of his death," and that it was a contributing factor.

Hall said the incident was "thoroughly investigated" by four different agencies, including the police department, the sheriff's office, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office and the City of Fresno's Office of Independent Review.

"All four agencies concluded that the officers and deputies did not use excessive force and their actions were within policy, and that both the sheriff's department and the police department were following directions from emergency medical staff on scene," Hall said.

"On behalf of myself and the entire Fresno Police Department, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of Joseph Perez for their loss," he said.

The Perez family's case is set to go to trial in May 2022.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Mostly clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

Image

This week is Vehicle Safety Recall Week

Image

Work picks back up on Washington road project

Image

Local Organization Encouraged by Meghan Markle's Bravery

Image

Local health department looks back on a year of having COVID-19 in its county

Image

$1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Plan in Final Stages of Approval

Image

CDC releases highly anticipated guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Image

Monday Night: Clear, cool. Low: 39

Image

Local charity is looking for volunteers

Image

Monday: Sunny, much warmer. High: 66

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1198257

Reported Deaths: 23015
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4788849453
DuPage778821205
Will65885913
Lake60155934
Kane51237723
Winnebago28470444
Madison28259466
St. Clair25752471
McHenry24669266
Champaign18282128
Peoria17017267
Sangamon16285223
McLean14738160
Tazewell13677241
Rock Island13203287
Kankakee12605190
Kendall1120687
LaSalle10924222
Macon9531186
Vermilion8646119
DeKalb8372115
Adams8041114
Williamson6866121
Whiteside5958150
Boone594571
Clinton558389
Coles525192
Grundy520963
Ogle507575
Knox5026133
Jackson462360
Effingham450869
Macoupin438580
Henry436058
Marion4280113
Livingston426979
Franklin416766
Stephenson412276
Monroe409287
Jefferson3998117
Randolph398580
Woodford370960
Morgan361877
Montgomery354370
Lee338343
Christian333669
Bureau333577
Logan331554
Perry307457
Fayette307152
Fulton290346
Iroquois278962
Jersey249947
Douglas247733
McDonough234040
Saline233948
Lawrence231924
Union220738
Shelby216334
Crawford201324
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike170150
Wayne169249
Clark168831
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
Jo Daviess161622
White161425
Ford160446
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar155638
Moultrie150324
Clay143642
Greene138732
Johnson135512
Piatt134314
Wabash130512
Mason129041
Mercer128933
Massac128535
De Witt128422
Cumberland120418
Jasper111317
Menard10448
Marshall85115
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54323
Edwards52810
Henderson50414
Calhoun4822
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4384
Putnam4223
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL20
Unassigned02251

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667262

Reported Deaths: 12737
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion913541660
Lake48729891
Allen36175646
Hamilton32489398
St. Joseph30361514
Elkhart25536420
Vanderburgh21343382
Tippecanoe20240205
Johnson16485363
Porter16077281
Hendricks15955302
Clark12079182
Madison11810323
Vigo11699234
Monroe10440164
Delaware9899179
LaPorte9838201
Howard9127203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7531147
Hancock7471134
Warrick7456153
Floyd7269173
Wayne6661192
Grant6465158
Boone618691
Morgan6135129
Dubois5942112
Dearborn551570
Cass5489100
Marshall5456105
Henry544395
Noble513878
Jackson465967
Shelby463591
Lawrence4197113
Gibson405585
Harrison404065
Clinton397653
Montgomery391984
DeKalb388278
Miami358463
Knox357886
Whitley352438
Huntington350877
Steuben340455
Putnam334660
Wabash333976
Ripley328062
Adams326349
Jasper319343
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272756
Decatur271688
Greene262680
Posey261732
Wells259175
Scott252150
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings216944
Washington213327
Sullivan203839
Fountain202842
Starke190051
Owen184254
Fulton179937
Jay178828
Carroll176919
Perry174136
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161543
Franklin160135
Tipton150041
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96832
Brown95340
Crawford92613
Benton92513
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0427