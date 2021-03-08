Clear

Why you should wear a face mask even if your state doesn't require it

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen reacts to newly released CDC guidelines for individuals fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Health experts have long argued that face masks are critical to slowing the spread of the coronavirus and ending the pandemic. But some elected officials and their constituents still refuse to wear them.

Last week, President Joe Biden criticized states, including Texas and Mississippi, for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, including mask mandates. He accused governors in those states of "Neanderthal thinking."

At least fifteen states -- representing 30% of the country -- don't require face masks.

With more than 500,000 Americans dead and new emerging variants of the virus, health experts warn that such policies could prolong the pandemic and result in more lives lost.

"We are not out of the woods. We haven't reached the end of the pandemic," said CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen. "It's counterproductive and truly infuriating these governors are treating this as if the pandemic is over. It's not true."

"We could be at the precipice of a fourth surge, and we have a way to prevent it and that's keeping up our precautions for a while longer," she said.

Here are five reasons why experts say you should wear a face mask, even if your state doesn't require it:

Masks save lives

The science is clear: Wearing face masks saves lives.

Numerous studies have shown that masks are the single most effective way to protect yourself and others from contracting the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

In counties that require masks, Covid-19 case and death rates slow down, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Mask mandates were associated with a 0.7 percentage point decrease in daily rates of Covid-19 deaths up to 20 days after implementation and decreases of up to 1.9 percentage points up to 100 days later, according to new research published Friday by the CDC.

"Masks are a two-way street. Masks protect you and me" by preventing the spread of droplets and aerosol that may contain the virus, the CDC says in its mask guidance.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has even started wearing two masks.

"There are many people who take the commonsense approach," he told CNN. "If you're talking about a physical barrier -- and as the CDC recommends you want at least two layers within the mask as a physical barrier -- and you feel maybe more of a physical barrier would be better, there's nothing wrong with people wearing two masks. I often, myself, wear two masks."

The CDC last week released new data suggesting that double masking can significantly improve protection.

Layering a cloth mask over a medical procedural mask, such as a disposable blue surgical mask, can block 92.5% of potentially infectious particles from escaping by creating a tighter fit and eliminating leakage, researchers said.

Masks can help protect pandemic gains

The United States has made a lot of progress in the fight against Covid-19, including the development of safety protocols, enhanced treatment plans and vaccines.

The rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased in many states since January, and nearly 90 million doses of vaccines have already been administered.

But abandoning face masks now could reverse those gains, health experts warn.

With tens of thousands of Americans still being infected daily, and more transmissible variants discovered, it's more important than ever to wear face masks and follow other safety guidelines.

"Please hear me clearly: At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

"I am really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from Covid-19," she said. "Please stay strong in your conviction. Continue wearing your well-fitting mask and taking the other public health prevention actions that we know work."

Masks safeguard even the vaccinated

Health experts say that vaccinated people should continue wearing face masks, for their protection and the safety of others.

None of the three authorized vaccines -- Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson -- are 100% effective. Continuing to wear a face mask after receiving a vaccine could provide additional personal protection.

It could also help stop the spread of Covid-19. That's because the vaccines are effective at preventing symptomatic illness and severe disease. But it's not clear they prevent people from becoming asymptomatic carriers and spreading it to others.

Wen said Americans will need to continue wearing masks until we reach herd immunity.

"It's estimated that about 70% of Americans must be vaccinated before we get to herd immunity through vaccination. That's the point where enough people have the immune protection that the virus won't spread anymore," she said. "This means about 230 million Americans must receive the vaccine."

Masks are a sign of respect

In states without mask mandates, people who wear them can feel out of place.

They should continue wearing them anyway, health officials say, not as a political statement, but as a sign of respect to vulnerable community members.

Many people, including seniors and the immunocompromised, face a much higher risk of severe illness and even death from Covid-19. Wearing a mask shows that you care about their well-being.

"This is not about politics," Wen said in July. "This is about each of us showing that we care about one another, that we respect one another."

Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Medical Center, echoed her sentiment.

"I think beyond simply the viral transmission, wearing a mask can just be a symbol," he said. "It can show people that you are committed to the cause, that you're committed to fighting Covid-19 as a community...committed to protecting other people's lives and their children's lives and their families' lives...committed to having a strong economy open when we're fully ready."

Masks will help the US return to normal

The pandemic has cut people off from family, friends, work, school, religious services and more.

Refusing to wear a mask won't bring any of that back. All it does is further delay our return to normalcy and make life a lot more dangerous, experts say.

"People say, 'When is it going to get back to normal and I don't have to wear my mask anymore?'" Wen said. "That's not the right way to think about this. We want our businesses to come back, we want our churches to be open for in-person service and our schools open for in-person learning. We need masks to do that."

Wen said it all begins with our mindset. The faster we realize that masks don't limit, but enable, us to return to normal, the quicker we'll get there.

She said mask wearers and non-wearers ultimately want the same thing: for the country to return to normal.

"We are so close to the finish line, and that's the most tragic part of it all. If you just hang in there for a bit longer, we'll put an end to this pandemic," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Mostly clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

Image

This week is Vehicle Safety Recall Week

Image

Work picks back up on Washington road project

Image

Local Organization Encouraged by Meghan Markle's Bravery

Image

Local health department looks back on a year of having COVID-19 in its county

Image

$1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Plan in Final Stages of Approval

Image

CDC releases highly anticipated guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Image

Monday Night: Clear, cool. Low: 39

Image

Local charity is looking for volunteers

Image

Monday: Sunny, much warmer. High: 66

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1198257

Reported Deaths: 23015
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4788849453
DuPage778821205
Will65885913
Lake60155934
Kane51237723
Winnebago28470444
Madison28259466
St. Clair25752471
McHenry24669266
Champaign18282128
Peoria17017267
Sangamon16285223
McLean14738160
Tazewell13677241
Rock Island13203287
Kankakee12605190
Kendall1120687
LaSalle10924222
Macon9531186
Vermilion8646119
DeKalb8372115
Adams8041114
Williamson6866121
Whiteside5958150
Boone594571
Clinton558389
Coles525192
Grundy520963
Ogle507575
Knox5026133
Jackson462360
Effingham450869
Macoupin438580
Henry436058
Marion4280113
Livingston426979
Franklin416766
Stephenson412276
Monroe409287
Jefferson3998117
Randolph398580
Woodford370960
Morgan361877
Montgomery354370
Lee338343
Christian333669
Bureau333577
Logan331554
Perry307457
Fayette307152
Fulton290346
Iroquois278962
Jersey249947
Douglas247733
McDonough234040
Saline233948
Lawrence231924
Union220738
Shelby216334
Crawford201324
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike170150
Wayne169249
Clark168831
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
Jo Daviess161622
White161425
Ford160446
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar155638
Moultrie150324
Clay143642
Greene138732
Johnson135512
Piatt134314
Wabash130512
Mason129041
Mercer128933
Massac128535
De Witt128422
Cumberland120418
Jasper111317
Menard10448
Marshall85115
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54323
Edwards52810
Henderson50414
Calhoun4822
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4384
Putnam4223
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL20
Unassigned02251

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667262

Reported Deaths: 12737
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion913541660
Lake48729891
Allen36175646
Hamilton32489398
St. Joseph30361514
Elkhart25536420
Vanderburgh21343382
Tippecanoe20240205
Johnson16485363
Porter16077281
Hendricks15955302
Clark12079182
Madison11810323
Vigo11699234
Monroe10440164
Delaware9899179
LaPorte9838201
Howard9127203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7531147
Hancock7471134
Warrick7456153
Floyd7269173
Wayne6661192
Grant6465158
Boone618691
Morgan6135129
Dubois5942112
Dearborn551570
Cass5489100
Marshall5456105
Henry544395
Noble513878
Jackson465967
Shelby463591
Lawrence4197113
Gibson405585
Harrison404065
Clinton397653
Montgomery391984
DeKalb388278
Miami358463
Knox357886
Whitley352438
Huntington350877
Steuben340455
Putnam334660
Wabash333976
Ripley328062
Adams326349
Jasper319343
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272756
Decatur271688
Greene262680
Posey261732
Wells259175
Scott252150
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings216944
Washington213327
Sullivan203839
Fountain202842
Starke190051
Owen184254
Fulton179937
Jay178828
Carroll176919
Perry174136
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161543
Franklin160135
Tipton150041
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96832
Brown95340
Crawford92613
Benton92513
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0427