Clear

'Self-serving': UK media tabloids hit back at Meghan and Harry's interview

More than 17 million viewers tuned into Harry and Meghan's special with Oprah Winfrey. CNN's Brian Stelter compares how the US and UK's coverage of the two-hour bombshell event differed.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

British tabloids are hammering Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband Prince Harry after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan revealed during the sit-down conversation that life within the royal family was so isolating, lonely and lacking in support that she had experienced suicidal thoughts. She also said that individuals within the institution had raised concerns about the color of their son Archie's skin.

Even before the interview — Meghan's first since she and her husband announced plans to step back from senior roles in the British royal family — the UK media had been criticizing the event. The relationship between the couple and the country's press, and particularly newspaper tabloids, has long been tumultuous.

The Daily Mail ran wall-to-wall coverage of the interview, and tried to fit all of the bombshells into a single headline this way: "Meghan claims she was suicidal when she was 5 months pregnant, Kate made HER cry and Royals refused to make Archie a prince because they were worried how 'dark' he would be, as Harry reveals their new baby will be a GIRL." The website was dominated with coverage, including at least 13 articles about the interview that included photos.

The interview aired Sunday on CBS during primetime US hours, and 1 a.m. local UK time.

The tabloid's website also included a prominent banner that read: "I WANTED TO KILL MYSELF," and featured a clip playing on loop from the interview, which showed Meghan saying, with subtitles: "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Another article on the website ripped into the couple's discussion during the interview about life in the United States, where they are raising chickens.

"Back to basics at their $14.5 million mansion," read one headline.

Monday's print edition of the Daily Mail, meanwhile, highlighted the allegations about concerns of Archie's skin color: "MEGHAN ACCUSES PALACE OF RACISM," the front page of Monday's edition of the Daily Mail read. While other news outlets used images provided by Harpo Productions, Winfrey's production company, the Daily Mail chose a closely cropped image focused on Meghan's face.

The deluge of stories on the Daily Mail homepage follows a dismissive pre-interview banner headline earlier on Sunday, in which the outlet attempted to lambast the CBS special as "a sideshow."

Other newspapers were also quick to weigh in on the potential fallout of the interview.

"Meghan Markle may never return to Britain after angering Royal Family with bombshell Oprah interview," The Sun newspaper wrote, referring to Meghan's name before marriage. It cited "insiders [who] fear she and Prince Harry could have burnt their bridges by failing to tell family members what was in the two-hour chat before it was shown."

The publication has come up with a new nickname for Meghan amid her rift with the royal family: "Megxile." Previously, British tabloids have labeled the couple's decision to step away from their royal duties "Megxit," a riff on the term used to describe the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.

"Queen: Duty and family unite us," read the front page of the Daily Express newspaper. "That's public service for you, Harry and Meghan ... NOT a self-serving TV chat with Oprah."

Even ahead of the program, British tabloids came armed for the occasion, which was among the biggest royal interviews in decades.

On Monday, the Daily Mirror's print edition will point to Princes "Charles & William's 'immense sadness'" amid "Oprah interview fallout," Sky News reported.

Both the duke and duchess have increasingly opened up about the harsh media scrutiny they have received.

Last month, Prince Harry told late night talk show host James Corden that his experiences had prompted him to take a step back from the royal family. "We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," he said.

And in April of last year, Harry and Meghan said they would cut off all dealings with four of the United Kingdom's biggest tabloid newspapers after years of strained relations. The couple has also tussled with the media in court.

In the interview with Oprah on Sunday, Meghan said that it had become painfully clear that there were double standards in how the media covered her and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and wife to Prince William, who is second in the line of succession to the British throne.

"I can see now what layers were at play there. And again, they really seemed to want a narrative of a hero and a villain," said Meghan.

Coverage of the interview with Meghan and Harry was not limited to the tabloids. British morning shows and broadsheets also featured excerpts prominently on Monday.

How to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

-- Brian Stelter contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 65°
Paris
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny, Warm, and Breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local charity is looking for volunteers

Image

Monday: Sunny, much warmer. High: 66

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, much warmer. High: 66

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

TH Sharpshooters Home Opener

Image

Rose Baseball Opens with Split

Image

Lansing's Future in Question

Image

traffic alert on monday

Image

chicken noodle soup dinner supports band

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1198257

Reported Deaths: 23015
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4788849453
DuPage778821205
Will65885913
Lake60155934
Kane51237723
Winnebago28470444
Madison28259466
St. Clair25752471
McHenry24669266
Champaign18282128
Peoria17017267
Sangamon16285223
McLean14738160
Tazewell13677241
Rock Island13203287
Kankakee12605190
Kendall1120687
LaSalle10924222
Macon9531186
Vermilion8646119
DeKalb8372115
Adams8041114
Williamson6866121
Whiteside5958150
Boone594571
Clinton558389
Coles525192
Grundy520963
Ogle507575
Knox5026133
Jackson462360
Effingham450869
Macoupin438580
Henry436058
Marion4280113
Livingston426979
Franklin416766
Stephenson412276
Monroe409287
Jefferson3998117
Randolph398580
Woodford370960
Morgan361877
Montgomery354370
Lee338343
Christian333669
Bureau333577
Logan331554
Perry307457
Fayette307152
Fulton290346
Iroquois278962
Jersey249947
Douglas247733
McDonough234040
Saline233948
Lawrence231924
Union220738
Shelby216334
Crawford201324
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike170150
Wayne169249
Clark168831
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
Jo Daviess161622
White161425
Ford160446
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar155638
Moultrie150324
Clay143642
Greene138732
Johnson135512
Piatt134314
Wabash130512
Mason129041
Mercer128933
Massac128535
De Witt128422
Cumberland120418
Jasper111317
Menard10448
Marshall85115
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54323
Edwards52810
Henderson50414
Calhoun4822
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4384
Putnam4223
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL20
Unassigned02251

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667262

Reported Deaths: 12737
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion913541660
Lake48729891
Allen36175646
Hamilton32489398
St. Joseph30361514
Elkhart25536420
Vanderburgh21343382
Tippecanoe20240205
Johnson16485363
Porter16077281
Hendricks15955302
Clark12079182
Madison11810323
Vigo11699234
Monroe10440164
Delaware9899179
LaPorte9838201
Howard9127203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7531147
Hancock7471134
Warrick7456153
Floyd7269173
Wayne6661192
Grant6465158
Boone618691
Morgan6135129
Dubois5942112
Dearborn551570
Cass5489100
Marshall5456105
Henry544395
Noble513878
Jackson465967
Shelby463591
Lawrence4197113
Gibson405585
Harrison404065
Clinton397653
Montgomery391984
DeKalb388278
Miami358463
Knox357886
Whitley352438
Huntington350877
Steuben340455
Putnam334660
Wabash333976
Ripley328062
Adams326349
Jasper319343
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272756
Decatur271688
Greene262680
Posey261732
Wells259175
Scott252150
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings216944
Washington213327
Sullivan203839
Fountain202842
Starke190051
Owen184254
Fulton179937
Jay178828
Carroll176919
Perry174136
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161543
Franklin160135
Tipton150041
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96832
Brown95340
Crawford92613
Benton92513
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0427