Clear

Mysteries of massive holes forming in Siberian permafrost unlocked by scientists

Another massive crater appeared violently and explosively in the Siberian tundra in 2020, leaving a gaping circular scar in the empty and eerie landscape. It was the 17th hole to appear in the Russian Arctic since the first was spotted in 2013.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Katie Hunt, CNN

The massive crater appeared violently and explosively in the Siberian tundra last year -- a powerful blowout of methane gas throwing ice and rock hundreds of feet away and leaving a gaping circular scar in the empty and eerie landscape.

It was the 17th hole to appear in the remote Yamal and Gyda peninsulas in the Russian Arctic since the first was spotted in 2013, mystifying scientists. The craters are thought to be linked to climate change. Drone photography, 3D modeling and artificial intelligence are helping to reveal their secrets.

"The new crater is uniquely well preserved, as surface water hadn't yet accumulated in the crater when we surveyed it, which allowed us to study a 'fresh' crater, untouched by degradation," said Evgeny Chuvilin, lead research scientist at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology's Center for Hydrocarbon Recovery in Moscow.

It was also the first time researchers have been able to fly a drone deep into a crater -- reaching 10 to 15 meters below ground, allowing them to capture the shape of the underground cavity where methane had built up.

Chuvilin was part of a team of Russian scientists who visited the crater in August 2020. Their findings were published in the journal Geosciences last week.

Climate change

The drone took around 80 images, allowing the researchers to build a 3D model of the crater, which is 30 meters deep -- imagine three buses end to end.

Study author Igor Bogoyavlensky, of the Oil and Gas Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, served as the drone pilot and said he had to lie down on the edge of the 10-story deep crater and dangle his arms over the edge to control the drone.

"Three times we got close to losing it, but succeeded in getting the data for the 3D model," he said.

The model, which showed unusual grottoes or caverns in the lower part of the crater, largely confirmed what scientists had hypothesized: Methane gas builds in a cavity in the ice, causing a mound to appear at ground level. The mound grows in size before blowing out ice and other debris in an explosion and leaving behind the massive crater.

What's still unclear is the source of the methane. It could come from deep layers within the Earth or closer to the surface -- or a combination of the two.

Permafrost is a huge natural reservoir of methane, a potent greenhouse gas much more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat and warming the planet. Warmer summers -- the Arctic is warming two times faster than the global average -- have weakened the permafrost layer, which acts as a cap, making it easier for gas to escape. Some experts estimate that soils in the permafrost region hold twice as much carbon as the atmosphere does, making the region extremely important in the fight against climate change.

"Climate change, of course, has an impact on the probability of gas blowout craters appearing in the Arctic permafrost," Chuvilin said.

With the use of satellite imagery, the researchers were also able to pinpoint when the crater formed. They believe the mound would have exploded at some point between May 15 and June 9, 2020. The crater was first spotted during a helicopter flight on July 16, 2020.

The timing was not random, according to Chuvilin. "This is the time of the year when there's a lot of solar energy influx, which causes the snow to melt and the upper layers of the ground to heat up, and that causes changes in their properties and behavior."

While these craters have appeared in a very sparsely populated region, they do pose risks to Indigenous people and to oil and gas infrastructure. The holes are usually found by accident during helicopter flights or by reindeer herders.

Mapping and predicting crater blowouts

While 17 craters have been documented so far, it's not known how many there are in total or when the next one could blow out.

Scientists don't yet have good tools for detecting and mapping the gas emission craters, although a team at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts is trying to change that.

To log changes in the Arctic landscape, and perhaps ultimately predict where the next blowout crater might occur, the researchers have devised an algorithm to quantify changes to features such as the height of mounds and the expansion or shrinking of lakes on the Yamal and Gyda peninsulas.

The scientists' model correctly predicted all seven craters that had been reported by scientists by 2017 and revealed the formation of three new ones.

The researchers also found that the craters are just one unsettling sign that the northernmost reaches of our planet are undergoing radical changes.

Some 5% of the 327,000 square kilometers the team surveyed saw abrupt changes in landscape between 1984 and 2017. These changes included ground collapses, the formation of new lakes and disappearance of others, plus the erosion of river bends, according to the research, which published in the Geosciences journal in January.

"These craters represent a ... process that was previously unknown to scientists," said Sue Natali, Arctic program director at the Woodwell Climate Research Center and coauthor of the study, in a statement.

"The craters and other abrupt changes occurring across the Arctic landscape are indicative of a rapidly warming and thawing Arctic, which can have severe consequences for Arctic residents and globally."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Paris
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Sunny, Warm, and Breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Sunny, much warmer. High: 66

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, much warmer. High: 66

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

TH Sharpshooters Home Opener

Image

Rose Baseball Opens with Split

Image

Lansing's Future in Question

Image

traffic alert on monday

Image

chicken noodle soup dinner supports band

Image

vu concert

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1198257

Reported Deaths: 23015
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4788849453
DuPage778821205
Will65885913
Lake60155934
Kane51237723
Winnebago28470444
Madison28259466
St. Clair25752471
McHenry24669266
Champaign18282128
Peoria17017267
Sangamon16285223
McLean14738160
Tazewell13677241
Rock Island13203287
Kankakee12605190
Kendall1120687
LaSalle10924222
Macon9531186
Vermilion8646119
DeKalb8372115
Adams8041114
Williamson6866121
Whiteside5958150
Boone594571
Clinton558389
Coles525192
Grundy520963
Ogle507575
Knox5026133
Jackson462360
Effingham450869
Macoupin438580
Henry436058
Marion4280113
Livingston426979
Franklin416766
Stephenson412276
Monroe409287
Jefferson3998117
Randolph398580
Woodford370960
Morgan361877
Montgomery354370
Lee338343
Christian333669
Bureau333577
Logan331554
Perry307457
Fayette307152
Fulton290346
Iroquois278962
Jersey249947
Douglas247733
McDonough234040
Saline233948
Lawrence231924
Union220738
Shelby216334
Crawford201324
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike170150
Wayne169249
Clark168831
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
Jo Daviess161622
White161425
Ford160446
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar155638
Moultrie150324
Clay143642
Greene138732
Johnson135512
Piatt134314
Wabash130512
Mason129041
Mercer128933
Massac128535
De Witt128422
Cumberland120418
Jasper111317
Menard10448
Marshall85115
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54323
Edwards52810
Henderson50414
Calhoun4822
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4384
Putnam4223
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL20
Unassigned02251

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667262

Reported Deaths: 12737
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion913541660
Lake48729891
Allen36175646
Hamilton32489398
St. Joseph30361514
Elkhart25536420
Vanderburgh21343382
Tippecanoe20240205
Johnson16485363
Porter16077281
Hendricks15955302
Clark12079182
Madison11810323
Vigo11699234
Monroe10440164
Delaware9899179
LaPorte9838201
Howard9127203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7531147
Hancock7471134
Warrick7456153
Floyd7269173
Wayne6661192
Grant6465158
Boone618691
Morgan6135129
Dubois5942112
Dearborn551570
Cass5489100
Marshall5456105
Henry544395
Noble513878
Jackson465967
Shelby463591
Lawrence4197113
Gibson405585
Harrison404065
Clinton397653
Montgomery391984
DeKalb388278
Miami358463
Knox357886
Whitley352438
Huntington350877
Steuben340455
Putnam334660
Wabash333976
Ripley328062
Adams326349
Jasper319343
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272756
Decatur271688
Greene262680
Posey261732
Wells259175
Scott252150
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings216944
Washington213327
Sullivan203839
Fountain202842
Starke190051
Owen184254
Fulton179937
Jay178828
Carroll176919
Perry174136
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161543
Franklin160135
Tipton150041
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96832
Brown95340
Crawford92613
Benton92513
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0427