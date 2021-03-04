Clear

Fauci calls loosening Covid-19 restrictions inexplicable as variants threaten another surge

CNN's Erin Burnett and Dr. Anthony Fauci discuss the governors of Texas and Mississippi deciding to ease their coronavirus restrictions, even completely lifting mask mandates, amid the pandemic.

Posted: Mar 4, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Mar 4, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

While tens of thousands of Americans are infected with the coronavirus each day and more research suggests variants threaten another surge, some state leaders are loosening Covid-19 restrictions against the recommendations of health experts.

The decision to rollback measures is "inexplicable," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"I understand the need to want to get back to normality, but you're only going to set yourself back if you just completely push aside the public health guidelines -- particularly when we're dealing with anywhere from 55 to 70,000 infections per day in the United States," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Erin Burnett.

The governors of Texas and Mississippi said Tuesday they were lifting mandates and allowing businesses to operate at full capacity, announcements that came in the midst of health experts warning that the spread of more transmissible variants risks sending infection rates soaring once again.

Of particular concern to health experts is the B.1.1.7 variant which was first identified in the UK and has now been found in 44 US states as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

Researchers the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine published evidence Wednesday that a person with that variant can infect 43-90% more people than the older versions of the virus.

In a statement, the Infectious Diseases Society of America said the US must continue to use masks, social distancing, hand washing and the avoidance of large gatherings.

"We can't forget the lessons this pandemic has taught us, or its terrible toll, and we must not relinquish the ground we've gained," said Dr. Barbara Alexander, the president of ISDA.

Even in states where leaders are no longer requiring those measures, US Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said individuals can decide to "do the right thing" about distancing and wearing masks.

States dropping mandates and expanding business capacity

Texas and Mississippi's announcements brought to 13 the number of states without statewide mask mandates.

With less than 7% of residents in his state fully vaccinated, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday lifting a statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to operate at 100% capacity, effective March 10.

"It is clear from the recoveries, the vaccinations, the reduced hospitalizations, and the safe practices that Texans are using, that state mandates are no longer needed. We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans," Abbott's Press Secretary Renae Eze told CNN in a statement.

The governor said county leaders may opt to use mitigation strategies if regional Covid-19 hospitalizations rise above 15% of bed capacity for seven days straight. But they cannot impose jail time for people who don't follow Covid-19 orders, nor can residents be penalized for not wearing masks, he said.

In Houston, the chief of staff of the United Memorial Medical Center said he told his staff to prepare for surges in patients because of the changes.

"If we open the state on the 10th, I'm telling you, before the end of March, we're going to have problems," Dr. Joseph Varon told CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday.

In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves said starting Wednesday the state would lift its county mask mandates and allow businesses to operate at full capacity.

"Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time," Reeves wrote about his decision on Twitter.

"I really do think that we, as a state, are getting too lax, too quickly. I pray that I'm wrong," said Shanne Pegues told CNN affiliate WLOX.

Mayors of some cities, including Jackson and Greenville, said they will keep enforcing citywide mask mandates.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also announced revisions to public health orders Tuesday, including dropping a 300-person limit for events at banquet centers. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a series of eased restrictions taking effect Friday, including expanded capacity for restaurants, retail, gyms, stadiums and other facilities.

And in Louisiana, the majority of businesses -- including restaurants and salons -- will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity starting Wednesday, while religious services will no longer have capacity limits, the governor said.

Health expert encourage public to accept Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A third vaccine entered the US market this week after the US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Health experts are excited about the new option, which they say is safe and effective as well as easily distributed due to its single-dose model and ability to be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures.

But some with the option to receive it have expressed hesitancy.

The public has heard that the shot is only 72% protective in the US, and the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are about 95% protective, some will think this is a "second class" vaccine. Experts say those numbers are highly misleading -- and are urging people to take whatever shot is first available to them.

"My big concern here is that the Johnson & Johnson is being labeled as the inferior vaccine," said Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst and former Baltimore public health commissioner, "when that's not a fair assessment to make."

With limitations on distribution and the race to vaccinate Americans before another surge, some people may get to choose their vaccine, while others may not, officials have said.

That is the right choice for the current emergency, a team of bioethicists wrote in a commentary in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"In most aspects of US health care, patient preferences are paramount, and currently Americans remain free to decline vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. But among the willing, a policy limiting choice among vaccines will bring efficiencies to the fair distribution of a critically scarce resource," they concluded.

High school students likely to be vaccinated in the fall

J&J has set its sights on exceeding its target of 100 million doses by the end of June, CEO Alex Gorsky said.

And experts have estimated that vaccines will be available to all US adults by May, but the question of when children can be vaccinated isn't clear.

"Right now, we project that the clinical trials will give us information that by the time we get to the fall, high school students will be able to be vaccinated," Fauci said Wednesday. "I'm not sure if it's going to be by the first day of school, but sometime in the fall."

Their younger siblings will have to hold out a little bit longer, he explained, during a livestreamed town hall event with members of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

"The way the program is now scheduled, children who are elementary school, 6 to 12, that group of individuals ... those individuals will not be able to be vaccinated until their trials are finished, which will likely be at the earliest, the end of this year," Fauci said. "More likely the first quarter of 2022."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Paris
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
A Starry, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RP Cascade

Image

North Central Eminence

Image

Bloomfield Clay City

Image

Northview West Vigo

Image

Give to Blue day

Image

Riverwalk coming to Newton, Illinois

Image

Vaccines now available for Hoosiers 50 and older; Mass Vaccination Sites in the works

Image

Rapper Nelly Will Be Coming to Terre Haute - here's where he will perform

Image

How long will the nice weather stick around? Kevin explains

Image

Food and fuel

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1189326

Reported Deaths: 22803
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4753869400
DuPage770251198
Will65201895
Lake59682924
Kane50879719
Winnebago28357440
Madison28063455
St. Clair25526468
McHenry24404265
Champaign18154126
Peoria16928262
Sangamon16170218
McLean14633158
Tazewell13567240
Rock Island13083286
Kankakee12518189
Kendall1109586
LaSalle10823219
Macon9469185
Vermilion8586118
DeKalb8284112
Adams8011114
Williamson6816121
Whiteside5931147
Boone592671
Clinton557589
Coles521391
Grundy514763
Ogle502573
Knox5019132
Jackson461860
Effingham449869
Macoupin436079
Henry433457
Marion4262111
Livingston422577
Franklin415066
Stephenson409875
Monroe407183
Jefferson3980116
Randolph396378
Woodford368260
Morgan359676
Montgomery351168
Lee336243
Bureau331573
Christian331568
Logan330953
Fayette306452
Perry306057
Fulton286144
Iroquois277861
Jersey249747
Douglas246133
McDonough232840
Saline230747
Lawrence230124
Union219138
Shelby214334
Crawford201123
Bond191224
Cass189222
Pike169350
Clark168730
Wayne168249
Hancock167629
Warren166444
Richland163538
White161225
Jo Daviess160622
Ford159145
Washington158623
Carroll157834
Edgar154737
Moultrie149724
Clay143042
Greene137932
Johnson134712
Piatt133014
Wabash130112
Mason128641
De Witt128222
Mercer128033
Massac127433
Cumberland119418
Jasper111017
Menard10388
Marshall84115
Hamilton78815
Schuyler6775
Pulaski6706
Brown6666
Stark54122
Edwards52410
Henderson49814
Calhoun4792
Alexander4509
Scott4491
Gallatin4374
Putnam4183
Hardin34612
Pope2823
Out of IL40
Unassigned02220

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 662750

Reported Deaths: 12623
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion907691647
Lake48461880
Allen35897638
Hamilton32121398
St. Joseph30032513
Elkhart25403417
Vanderburgh21261379
Tippecanoe20050203
Johnson16362360
Porter15987270
Hendricks15835300
Clark11976181
Madison11756319
Vigo11625230
Monroe10343163
Delaware9842179
LaPorte9778197
Howard9059198
Kosciusko8567111
Bartholomew7464147
Warrick7422151
Hancock7409132
Floyd7217170
Wayne6640192
Grant6432157
Boone610088
Morgan6096125
Dubois5916111
Dearborn548368
Cass545099
Marshall5427104
Henry542593
Noble509778
Jackson465067
Shelby460790
Lawrence4186113
Gibson401381
Harrison400464
Clinton396153
Montgomery387283
DeKalb385878
Miami357563
Knox357485
Whitley349537
Huntington345777
Steuben338855
Wabash331876
Putnam330559
Ripley327162
Adams323549
Jasper316643
White297352
Jefferson295074
Daviess285496
Fayette271956
Decatur270988
Greene261580
Posey261231
Wells258375
Scott250850
Clay241644
LaGrange240970
Randolph225476
Spencer218030
Jennings215344
Washington211627
Sullivan203339
Fountain201642
Starke188251
Owen182353
Fulton179037
Jay177928
Carroll176518
Perry173235
Orange171250
Rush165122
Vermillion160842
Franklin159435
Tipton146741
Parke139316
Pike127832
Blackford120627
Pulaski106644
Newton96532
Brown95139
Benton92213
Crawford90713
Martin80114
Warren75814
Switzerland7548
Union67210
Ohio53711
Unassigned0431