Clear

These Texas chains will still require masks once the state's mandate is lifted

Texas and Mississippi's governors announced they are lifting mask mandates and allowing businesses to open at full capacity, a move which worries health experts amid the Covid-19 pandemic. CNN's Lucy Kafanov has the latest.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

The end of mask mandates in Texas and Mississippi has created a dilemma for businesses: Keep such safety rules in place to protect against Covid-19 spread, as leading health officials advise, or follow the two states' decisions and loosen restrictions.

Leading US grocery chains, pharmacies, retailers and auto manufacturers, including Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, Best Buy, Macy's JCPenney, Toyota, GM and others, say they will continue to require mask wearing at their stores and facilities by both employees and customers. There are exceptions, however, and some business advocates are concerned that the end of these states' mask mandates will create new challenges for companies and their workers.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves both announced Tuesday that their states will lift mask requirements that have been in place for months to protect against Covid-19. The announcements come as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop across the country and more Americans get vaccinated. However, health experts say relaxing restrictions now could lead to another surge, especially with variants spreading.

"We will continue to enforce our COVID safety practices we've had in place since we returned to work last spring," GM spokesperson Patrick Morrissey said in an email. The company has 13,500 employees in Texas. "This will ensure we adequately protect our employees and continue to meet OSHA workplace protection standards."

Kroger "will continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the [Covid-19] vaccine," a spokesperson said in an email.

Not all chains are taking this approach.

Texas grocer H-E-B has never had a mask requirement for its customers, instead deferring to local and state ordinances. Now that the state will no longer require masks in public settings, H-E-B will follow that direction except in areas where masks are mandated by local officials.

"H-E-B will still require all our [employees] and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores," Dya Campos, a spokesperson for H-E-B, said in an email.

Albertsons also said it will require its workers in Texas to wear masks, but is changing the policy for customers in the state.

"We will encourage face coverings, but will not mandate, and will be updating our signage accordingly," said Christine Wilcox, spokesperson for Albertsons, in an email.

Mask wearing has been a contentious issue throughout the pandemic. Retail workers, restaurant staff and other frontline workers have often been thrust into the role of carrying out their employers' mask rules with customers, sometimes with violent consequences. In the early months of the pandemic, a Family Dollar security officer was shot and killed after telling a customer to wear a mask and in Los Angeles, a Target security guard was left with a broken arm from a fight with two unmasked customers.

Jason Brewer, spokesperson for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents top retailers, said ending state mask mandates is a "mistake" and "premature." It will put retail chains and their workers in a vulnerable position of enforcing mask rules once again, he warned.

"Going backwards on safety measures will unfairly put retail employees back in the role of enforcing guidelines still recommended by the CDC and other public health advocates," Brewer said in an email. "It could also jeopardize the safety of pharmacies and grocers that are gearing up as vaccination centers."

The Texas Restaurant Association, which represents restaurants in the state, also worries that the end of the mask mandate could expose workers to confrontations with customers who refuse to wear one.

"It's absolutely a concern," Kelsey Erickson Streufert, vice president of government relations, said on a call with reporters Tuesday. "Earlier in the pandemic, we did hear several stories of customers becoming angry and potentially even threatening with restaurant employees who were, frankly, just trying to do their jobs and keep people safe."

The group will work with restaurant owners and employees on strategies to communicate mask policies to customers, Erickson Streufert said, and encourage restaurants to post signs at the entrance to their dining areas alerting customers of their mask policies.

CNN's Amir Vera, Vanessa Yurkevich and Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this article.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 58°
Paris
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 60°
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 60°
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 60°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tiny Home Village Coming to Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

What you need to know to prepare for a severe thunderstorm

Image

Police investigate incident outside Planet Fitness

Image

Arrest made in shooting at Rodeway Inn

Image

Authorities are looking for an escaped offender from the home detention program in Clay County.

Image

President Biden challenges states to vaccinate educators

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer! High: 60

Image

Shoals Orleans

Image

Barr-Reeve Washington Catholic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1189326

Reported Deaths: 22803
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4753869400
DuPage770251198
Will65201895
Lake59682924
Kane50879719
Winnebago28357440
Madison28063455
St. Clair25526468
McHenry24404265
Champaign18154126
Peoria16928262
Sangamon16170218
McLean14633158
Tazewell13567240
Rock Island13083286
Kankakee12518189
Kendall1109586
LaSalle10823219
Macon9469185
Vermilion8586118
DeKalb8284112
Adams8011114
Williamson6816121
Whiteside5931147
Boone592671
Clinton557589
Coles521391
Grundy514763
Ogle502573
Knox5019132
Jackson461860
Effingham449869
Macoupin436079
Henry433457
Marion4262111
Livingston422577
Franklin415066
Stephenson409875
Monroe407183
Jefferson3980116
Randolph396378
Woodford368260
Morgan359676
Montgomery351168
Lee336243
Bureau331573
Christian331568
Logan330953
Fayette306452
Perry306057
Fulton286144
Iroquois277861
Jersey249747
Douglas246133
McDonough232840
Saline230747
Lawrence230124
Union219138
Shelby214334
Crawford201123
Bond191224
Cass189222
Pike169350
Clark168730
Wayne168249
Hancock167629
Warren166444
Richland163538
White161225
Jo Daviess160622
Ford159145
Washington158623
Carroll157834
Edgar154737
Moultrie149724
Clay143042
Greene137932
Johnson134712
Piatt133014
Wabash130112
Mason128641
De Witt128222
Mercer128033
Massac127433
Cumberland119418
Jasper111017
Menard10388
Marshall84115
Hamilton78815
Schuyler6775
Pulaski6706
Brown6666
Stark54122
Edwards52410
Henderson49814
Calhoun4792
Alexander4509
Scott4491
Gallatin4374
Putnam4183
Hardin34612
Pope2823
Out of IL40
Unassigned02220

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 662750

Reported Deaths: 12623
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion907691647
Lake48461880
Allen35897638
Hamilton32121398
St. Joseph30032513
Elkhart25403417
Vanderburgh21261379
Tippecanoe20050203
Johnson16362360
Porter15987270
Hendricks15835300
Clark11976181
Madison11756319
Vigo11625230
Monroe10343163
Delaware9842179
LaPorte9778197
Howard9059198
Kosciusko8567111
Bartholomew7464147
Warrick7422151
Hancock7409132
Floyd7217170
Wayne6640192
Grant6432157
Boone610088
Morgan6096125
Dubois5916111
Dearborn548368
Cass545099
Marshall5427104
Henry542593
Noble509778
Jackson465067
Shelby460790
Lawrence4186113
Gibson401381
Harrison400464
Clinton396153
Montgomery387283
DeKalb385878
Miami357563
Knox357485
Whitley349537
Huntington345777
Steuben338855
Wabash331876
Putnam330559
Ripley327162
Adams323549
Jasper316643
White297352
Jefferson295074
Daviess285496
Fayette271956
Decatur270988
Greene261580
Posey261231
Wells258375
Scott250850
Clay241644
LaGrange240970
Randolph225476
Spencer218030
Jennings215344
Washington211627
Sullivan203339
Fountain201642
Starke188251
Owen182353
Fulton179037
Jay177928
Carroll176518
Perry173235
Orange171250
Rush165122
Vermillion160842
Franklin159435
Tipton146741
Parke139316
Pike127832
Blackford120627
Pulaski106644
Newton96532
Brown95139
Benton92213
Crawford90713
Martin80114
Warren75814
Switzerland7548
Union67210
Ohio53711
Unassigned0431