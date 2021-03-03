Clear
5 things to know for March 3: Covid-19, stimulus, White House, Russia, Afghanistan

As the rain in the Southeast wraps up, another system prepares to bring valley rain and mountain snow to the west. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri discusses the timing of the impacts.

March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb, or at least that's what they say. Wait, why do they say that?

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

Experts say we're beginning to see the light at the end of the long pandemic tunnel, but that could be thwarted if state leaders keep pushing to reopen too soon. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded a state mask mandate and will let businesses operate at 100% capacity starting in a week. Mississippi, Ohio and Louisiana are among other states set to lift safety precautions soon, too. President Biden reminded state leaders and residents to stay vigilant. Biden also bolstered the vaccine push under the Defense Production Act, announcing there would be enough doses for all US adults by the end of May. In Europe, the EU's coordinated vaccine strategy is splintering as participating countries look outside the bloc to China, Israel and Russia for vaccine help amid a rollout plagued with supply issues and contract squabbles.

2. Stimulus 

Republicans are gearing up for a messy fight as the stimulus bill faces a vote in the Senate. Their plan is to divide Democratic ranks over the more specific and controversial provisions in the bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says two such provisions, related to rail and bridge projects, will be stripped from the bill. Then, there's the looming $15 minimum wage addition, which the Senate parliamentarian said shouldn't be included. Some progressive senators are mulling withholding a vote on the bill unless it is in. Biden urged Democratic senators against accepting so-called poison pill provisions that would gut the basic tenets of the bill and keep it from being effective. Whatever happens, the next few days in the Senate will be long and laborious as Dems try to get it all done by that March 14 unemployment benefit deadline.

3. White House

The White House has pulled Neera Tanden's nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget after Tanden requested her name be withdrawn from consideration. This ends weeks of uncertainty and controversy surrounding her nomination. The former Hillary Clinton campaign aide and president of the Center for American Progress faced scrutiny during the confirmation process for past critical comments of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Her confirmation was already unlikely after key senators, including Democrat Joe Manchin, said they'd oppose it. Two other positions that have been confirmed: Cecilia Rouse, dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, will chair the Council of Economic Advisers. And Gina Raimondo, the first woman governor of Rhode Island, will serve as Biden's secretary of commerce.

4. Russia

The Biden administration has unleashed sanctions on Russian officials and entities in response to the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny. Among others, the sanctions target the head of Russia's security services, the FSB. The State Department also sanctioned the FSB as an entity, which according to department spokesperson "speaks to where we believe culpability lies." The US intelligence community has determined "with high confidence" that the FSB poisoned Navalny in August with the nerve agent Novichok. Navalny has now been detained in Russia since mid-January. The US' punitive actions were coordinated with the European Union, which also unveiled sanctions, and represent the first significant move against Moscow since Biden became President.

5. Afghanistan

Three women media workers were shot dead in Afghanistan yesterday. They're the latest victims in a wave of killings spreading fear among professionals in urban centers. Shootings and small bombs attached to vehicles have targeted journalists, civil society workers and mid-level government employees in Afghanistan in recent months as the government and Taliban negotiators try to broker a peace deal and the US withdraws some troops. The Afghan government and some foreign powers have blamed the attacks on the Taliban, which denies involvement. The US embassy condemned the latest slayings, saying the attacks are meant to intimidate and stifle freedom of speech.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Qantas launches 'Mystery Flights' to increase interest in travel

Maybe it's just us, but we like to know exactly where we're going when we get on a plane.

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot is pregnant with her third child

A new superhero is on the way! 

Instagram accidentally hid likes for some users

If someone posts something on Instagram and it doesn't get likes, was it ever really posted at all?

Amazon quietly changed its app icon after some unfavorable comparisons

Yeah ... one typically wants to avoid comparisons to Hitler.

Target saw more sales growth in 2020 than the last 11 years combined

Is it because we all roam the wide, fluorescent aisles and pretend, just for a little bit, that everything is normal again?

TODAY'S NUMBER

10,000

That's how many minors and vulnerable people may have been abused by French Catholic clergy since 1950, according to an independent investigation set up by the church in France. In 2019, Pope Francis issued global rules for reporting sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, mandating for the first time that all dioceses set up systems for reporting abuse and cover-ups.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been accused by three women of unwanted advances. Cuomo drew criticism for his apology, in which he said he has "teased people" and "never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable."

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Inside a royal doll house

If the tiny bound books don't enchant you, the tiny gardens will. (Click here to view.)

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1189326

Reported Deaths: 22803
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4753869400
DuPage770251198
Will65201895
Lake59682924
Kane50879719
Winnebago28357440
Madison28063455
St. Clair25526468
McHenry24404265
Champaign18154126
Peoria16928262
Sangamon16170218
McLean14633158
Tazewell13567240
Rock Island13083286
Kankakee12518189
Kendall1109586
LaSalle10823219
Macon9469185
Vermilion8586118
DeKalb8284112
Adams8011114
Williamson6816121
Whiteside5931147
Boone592671
Clinton557589
Coles521391
Grundy514763
Ogle502573
Knox5019132
Jackson461860
Effingham449869
Macoupin436079
Henry433457
Marion4262111
Livingston422577
Franklin415066
Stephenson409875
Monroe407183
Jefferson3980116
Randolph396378
Woodford368260
Morgan359676
Montgomery351168
Lee336243
Bureau331573
Christian331568
Logan330953
Fayette306452
Perry306057
Fulton286144
Iroquois277861
Jersey249747
Douglas246133
McDonough232840
Saline230747
Lawrence230124
Union219138
Shelby214334
Crawford201123
Bond191224
Cass189222
Pike169350
Clark168730
Wayne168249
Hancock167629
Warren166444
Richland163538
White161225
Jo Daviess160622
Ford159145
Washington158623
Carroll157834
Edgar154737
Moultrie149724
Clay143042
Greene137932
Johnson134712
Piatt133014
Wabash130112
Mason128641
De Witt128222
Mercer128033
Massac127433
Cumberland119418
Jasper111017
Menard10388
Marshall84115
Hamilton78815
Schuyler6775
Pulaski6706
Brown6666
Stark54122
Edwards52410
Henderson49814
Calhoun4792
Alexander4509
Scott4491
Gallatin4374
Putnam4183
Hardin34612
Pope2823
Out of IL40
Unassigned02220

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 662750

Reported Deaths: 12623
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion907691647
Lake48461880
Allen35897638
Hamilton32121398
St. Joseph30032513
Elkhart25403417
Vanderburgh21261379
Tippecanoe20050203
Johnson16362360
Porter15987270
Hendricks15835300
Clark11976181
Madison11756319
Vigo11625230
Monroe10343163
Delaware9842179
LaPorte9778197
Howard9059198
Kosciusko8567111
Bartholomew7464147
Warrick7422151
Hancock7409132
Floyd7217170
Wayne6640192
Grant6432157
Boone610088
Morgan6096125
Dubois5916111
Dearborn548368
Cass545099
Marshall5427104
Henry542593
Noble509778
Jackson465067
Shelby460790
Lawrence4186113
Gibson401381
Harrison400464
Clinton396153
Montgomery387283
DeKalb385878
Miami357563
Knox357485
Whitley349537
Huntington345777
Steuben338855
Wabash331876
Putnam330559
Ripley327162
Adams323549
Jasper316643
White297352
Jefferson295074
Daviess285496
Fayette271956
Decatur270988
Greene261580
Posey261231
Wells258375
Scott250850
Clay241644
LaGrange240970
Randolph225476
Spencer218030
Jennings215344
Washington211627
Sullivan203339
Fountain201642
Starke188251
Owen182353
Fulton179037
Jay177928
Carroll176518
Perry173235
Orange171250
Rush165122
Vermillion160842
Franklin159435
Tipton146741
Parke139316
Pike127832
Blackford120627
Pulaski106644
Newton96532
Brown95139
Benton92213
Crawford90713
Martin80114
Warren75814
Switzerland7548
Union67210
Ohio53711
Unassigned0431