Clear

Reporters Without Borders files criminal complaint against Saudi crown prince

Ben Hubbard, Author of "MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salman", reacts to America's approach to the Saudi Crown Prince after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley and Frederik Pleitgen, CNN Business

Reporters Without Borders has filed a criminal complaint in Germany accusing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi officials of committing crimes against humanity in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the detention of 34 other journalists.

The Paris-based media advocacy group said in a statement that it had filed the complaint with a federal court in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Monday and was requesting that prosecutors open a formal investigation. The court confirmed to CNN Business that it had received the complaint.

According to Reporters Without Borders, the complaint accuses the crown prince and four other Saudi officials of having "organizational or executive responsibility" for the killing of Khashoggi, as well as involvement in "developing a state policy to attack and silence journalists."

Saudi officials did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment on the Reporters Without Borders complaint.

Khashoggi, a US resident and columnist for the Washington Post, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Last week, the United States released an intelligence report concluding that bin Salman approved the operation to capture or kill the Saudi journalist.

Saudi Arabia rejected the allegations. The Saudi Foreign Ministry released a statement following the report's publication saying the country "completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom's leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions."

The crown prince has denied that he ordered Khashoggi's murder but has said that he bears responsibility.

"This was a heinous crime," he said in an interview with CBS in 2019. "But I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government."

The murder of Khashoggi and the detentions "reveal a system that threatens the life and liberty of any journalist in Saudi Arabia — in particular those who speak out publicly against the Saudi government," Reporters Without Borders said in a statement. Saudi Arabia is ranked 170 out of 180 countries in the group's World Press Freedom Index.

"Those responsible for the persecution of journalists in Saudi Arabia, including the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, must be held accountable for their crimes," Reporters Without Borders secretary general Christophe Deloire said in the statement. "While these serious crimes against journalists continue unabated, we call on the German prosecutor to take a stand and open an investigation into the crimes we have revealed."

Reporters Without Borders said that Germany's judiciary is the "best suited system" to receive its complaint because its courts have standing to investigate some international crimes and has "already shown readiness and willingness to prosecute international criminals."

In June 2019, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, found that it was "inconceivable" the Saudi royal heir wasn't aware of the operation. In September 2020, a Saudi court sentenced eight suspects to prison, a sentence Callamard called a "parody of justice."

Last week, Callamard called on the United States to fully declassify its findings on Khashoggi's "brutal extrajudicial execution," and said that since his remains have yet to be located, the international crime of enforced disappearance continues.

"His loved ones continue to be subjected to further suffering until Saudi Arabia discloses what was done with his remains," she said.

— Will Godley, Sarah El Sirgany and Nic Robertson contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Paris
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Severe Weather Preparedness Week for Illinois

Image

Rise in cases of child abuse and neglect

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 47

Image

Two women facing charges in Capitol violence appear virtually for court

Image

Offering women the much needed care they deserve

Image

House passes stimulus bill

Image

Overnight: Clear and cold. Low: 22°

Image

Recent Trends in the Local Real Estate Market

Image

Dangers at Wallace Ave.

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1187757

Reported Deaths: 22759
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4748859369
DuPage768711196
Will65092894
Lake59589923
Kane50800717
Winnebago28351440
Madison28026455
St. Clair25497467
McHenry24336265
Champaign18115126
Peoria16906262
Sangamon16152218
McLean14621157
Tazewell13538240
Rock Island13069286
Kankakee12502189
Kendall1107786
LaSalle10810219
Macon9461185
Vermilion8568116
DeKalb8276112
Adams8006114
Williamson6800121
Whiteside5930147
Boone592671
Clinton557189
Coles520391
Grundy512563
Ogle502173
Knox5018132
Jackson461160
Effingham449469
Macoupin435279
Henry433057
Marion4262111
Livingston420677
Franklin414666
Stephenson409875
Monroe406683
Jefferson3980115
Randolph396378
Woodford367960
Morgan358876
Montgomery350068
Lee335343
Logan330953
Bureau330873
Christian330568
Fayette306452
Perry305857
Fulton285344
Iroquois277161
Jersey249646
Douglas245033
McDonough232840
Lawrence230024
Saline229847
Union218537
Shelby214034
Crawford200723
Bond191024
Cass189022
Pike169250
Clark168630
Wayne167448
Hancock167229
Warren166444
Richland163538
White160925
Jo Daviess160522
Ford158745
Washington158423
Carroll157634
Edgar154337
Moultrie149424
Clay142941
Greene137932
Johnson134712
Piatt132814
Wabash130012
Mason128641
De Witt128022
Mercer128033
Massac127233
Cumberland119218
Jasper111017
Menard10388
Marshall83915
Hamilton78815
Schuyler6775
Pulaski6696
Brown6636
Stark54122
Edwards52310
Henderson49814
Calhoun4782
Scott4491
Alexander4488
Gallatin4374
Putnam4163
Hardin34512
Pope2823
Out of IL00
Unassigned02223

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 662213

Reported Deaths: 12595
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion907061645
Lake48425878
Allen35861636
Hamilton32099397
St. Joseph29996512
Elkhart25386415
Vanderburgh21247378
Tippecanoe20024201
Johnson16349360
Porter15975270
Hendricks15825300
Clark11965181
Madison11746318
Vigo11612229
Monroe10333161
Delaware9838179
LaPorte9772196
Howard9056197
Kosciusko8562110
Bartholomew7456147
Warrick7416151
Hancock7409131
Floyd7207169
Wayne6633191
Grant6427157
Morgan6092125
Boone609088
Dubois5910111
Dearborn547467
Cass544499
Marshall5425104
Henry542393
Noble509378
Jackson464767
Shelby460690
Lawrence4184112
Gibson401281
Harrison399864
Clinton395853
Montgomery387083
DeKalb385278
Knox357485
Miami357463
Whitley349436
Huntington344476
Steuben338355
Wabash331476
Putnam330559
Ripley327161
Adams323549
Jasper316143
White297352
Jefferson294973
Daviess285396
Fayette271956
Decatur270888
Greene261280
Posey260931
Wells258275
Scott250350
Clay241444
LaGrange240870
Randolph225576
Spencer217330
Jennings215244
Washington211227
Sullivan203439
Fountain201542
Starke188151
Owen182153
Fulton178237
Jay177828
Carroll176518
Perry173235
Orange171250
Rush164822
Vermillion160542
Franklin159435
Tipton146441
Parke139316
Pike127632
Blackford120627
Pulaski106444
Newton96531
Brown95039
Benton92013
Crawford90713
Martin80114
Warren75814
Switzerland7548
Union67110
Ohio53711
Unassigned0433