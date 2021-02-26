Clear

'They get a free shot': England rugby coach Eddie Jones on the pitfalls of social media

England rugby coach Eddie Jones explains how his love for coaching has kept him in the game for so long and identifies coaches from other sports that he admires.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Don Riddell and George Ramsay, CNN

Throughout his coaching career, Eddie Jones has heeded advice he was given by former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

"He just said: 'Don't read anything,'" Jones, head coach of England's rugby team since 2015, tells CNN Sport.

"I really don't read any commentary on the game. I just refuse to read it, I don't take it into consideration at all."

It's perhaps a piece of advice that has contributed to the feisty, head-strong persona that Jones has built up on the way to becoming one of rugby's most recognizable coaches.

It's also a message that he may be passing on to some of his players, particularly when it comes to what's written about them online and on social media.

"We had a young player the other day ... a bloke sends him a message saying: 'You were the reason why you lost to Scotland,'" explains Jones, referring to his team's defeat by Scotland during the opening weekend of this year's Six Nations.

"(It was) just out of the blue. And then he started sending difficult comments to him. It made the young guy angry.

"You're trying to get the players to understand that the only voices that really matter are the voices within the team, the noise within the team, not the noise outside the team. But it's difficult for these young guys."

Wales internationals George North and Alex Cuthbert have both spoken about the impact of abuse on social media -- the former saying it's something he "deal(s) with on a daily basis" -- while ex-England international James Haskell has called for users to have to provide a passport number in order to set up an account.

It's an issue that persists across many sports. In a report by football anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, social media was identified as a "battleground of hate" as fans have been kept away from stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the report did note a reduction in complaints relating to abuse towards footballers on social media between the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, believed to be due to increased awareness around reporting abuse.

Earlier this month, Instagram announced tougher measures to combat online abuse on its platform, including further controls to reduce the abuse people see in their direct messages (DMs).

The platform also told CNN that between July and September 2020, it took action on 6.5 million pieces of hate speech, including in DMs, 95% of which was found before anyone had reported it.

"I think ultimately it has to be about the individual coping with it, because social media is not going to change and there are going to be cowards out there that send derogatory comments on players," says Jones, who was speaking as an ambassador for Umbro.

"I heard a great podcast with Ron Adams, the Golden State Warriors assistant coach, and he equated social media to the people who used to write on the wall in toilets. And it is -- they get a free shot."

Jones' coaching career has seen him land international jobs with Australia, Japan, England and as an assistant with South Africa.

The 61-year-old has coached at three World Cup finals, most recently in 2019. His time with England is his longest stint with a team, overseeing three Six Nations titles in five years and 17 consecutive wins between 2016 and 2017.

There have been setbacks, too, including a string of defeats in 2018, the disappointment of losing the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa and, most recently, a first home defeat against Scotland since 1983.

READ: Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir on battling MND with a smile

According to Jones, it's the range of emotions he's experienced throughout his career that has kept him in the game for so long.

"I still get anxious now. And I think if I didn't get anxious now, I'd give away coaching," he says.

"You're also excited, too, because you know if they play well, you've been able with the players to create something good for that week. So it's that mixture, you basically bounce from one to the other.

"I think the older you get, the more you're able to keep more even keeled about it in terms of leading up to the game and post the game, which is also massively important."

When it comes to coaches he admires, Jones singles out Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians, who has just won his first Super Bowl as head coach aged 68, among others.

"You've got Steve Kerr who is doing a great job at the Golden State Warriors," says Jones. "And then in football, you've got Pep (Guardiola) -- I think what he's done with Man City ... come back and play some fantastic football is a hallmark of a great manager.

"I'm in awe of those football managers in the Premier League -- the pressure they're under and the consistency of the games they play.

"You look at Jurgen Klopp at the moment," added Jones, referring to the Liverpool managerr. "Four weeks ago, he was the greatest football manager in the world. And now they've lost (several) games and people are saying to him: 'Do you need a break?'"

Among the standout games from Jones' England side are a 32-20 win over an in-form Ireland in Dublin and a World Cup semifinal victory against the All Blacks, both in 2019.

The "ultimate motivation," Jones says, is to coach a team "that's impossible to play against -- that whenever you have the ball the opposition can't get the ball off you ... When they get the ball, you put so much pressure on them, you get the ball back."

He adds: "Imagine coaching a game of rugby where you do that for 80 minutes. The great teams like the All Blacks were probably always able to do that for certain periods of the game, but not for the full 80."

Itoje for Lions captain?

As England coach, Jones has overseen the development of a number of star players, notably Maro Itoje, to whom he handed an England debut in 2016.

Itoje's performances since have seen him come into contention to captain the British and Irish Lions -- a team put together every four years comprising of the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales -- against South Africa later this year.

It would be a notable appointment as Itoje, who has Nigerian parentage, would become the Lions' first Black captain.

"I think that'll be a real step forward because rugby has been quite a stereotypical white, public school game," says Jones.

"But you can see our team now, I think at the World Cup in 2019 at least 30% of our players were mixed race. And you can see that the national team in England particularly is reflecting society's diversity.

"If you saw that in the Lions I think that's another great step forward."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Homeless weather the storm

Image

Crime Stoppers: Burglary on East Woodsmall Drive

Image

Two arrested after stolen guns and drugs found during traffic stop

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, rather breezy. High: 52°

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

WRV Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox Wood Memorial

Image

Linton North Putnam

Image

Northview Bloomington South

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1181144

Reported Deaths: 22607
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4722069317
DuPage763981190
Will64655885
Lake59119918
Kane50439711
Winnebago28263436
Madison27835453
St. Clair25283463
McHenry24190263
Champaign18020123
Peoria16848260
Sangamon16072216
McLean14538156
Tazewell13458239
Rock Island13030286
Kankakee12438189
Kendall1098684
LaSalle10746218
Macon9417185
Vermilion8528114
DeKalb8226112
Adams7994114
Williamson6778119
Boone591271
Whiteside5907147
Clinton556389
Coles517090
Grundy508462
Knox5013131
Ogle498773
Jackson459460
Effingham448569
Macoupin434079
Henry431956
Marion4255111
Livingston416475
Franklin413965
Stephenson407875
Monroe405183
Jefferson3969115
Randolph395778
Woodford365260
Morgan357976
Montgomery347367
Lee334243
Logan330453
Christian329466
Bureau329173
Fayette306552
Perry303357
Fulton284044
Iroquois276660
Jersey248946
Douglas242632
McDonough231440
Lawrence228824
Saline228447
Union218436
Shelby213034
Crawford200321
Bond190224
Cass187822
Pike168750
Clark168029
Hancock166729
Wayne166748
Warren166443
Richland163438
Jo Daviess160522
White160125
Washington157823
Ford157045
Carroll156934
Edgar154037
Moultrie148722
Clay142641
Greene137631
Johnson134712
Piatt131814
Wabash129812
De Witt127722
Mercer127632
Mason127541
Massac125832
Cumberland118618
Jasper110517
Menard10348
Marshall83414
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6755
Pulaski6705
Brown6606
Stark53722
Edwards52310
Henderson49814
Calhoun4782
Scott4481
Alexander4478
Gallatin4364
Putnam4133
Hardin34412
Pope2823
Out of IL00
Unassigned02201

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 659127

Reported Deaths: 12494
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion903271628
Lake48239872
Allen35663632
Hamilton31929395
St. Joseph29721510
Elkhart25306412
Vanderburgh21173377
Tippecanoe19873199
Johnson16290355
Porter15896268
Hendricks15765300
Clark11885179
Madison11704315
Vigo11538229
Monroe10285159
Delaware9815178
LaPorte9732195
Howard9030195
Kosciusko8529108
Bartholomew7412147
Hancock7392128
Warrick7389147
Floyd7172165
Wayne6616189
Grant6411157
Morgan6054124
Boone605388
Dubois5885111
Dearborn542366
Henry540792
Marshall5406104
Cass539699
Noble508176
Jackson463664
Shelby459390
Lawrence4165111
Gibson401081
Harrison397061
Clinton393753
Montgomery384283
DeKalb384078
Knox355784
Miami355663
Whitley347835
Huntington341276
Steuben337155
Wabash329776
Putnam327359
Ripley325661
Adams321549
Jasper314243
White296151
Jefferson293370
Daviess284696
Fayette270856
Decatur269788
Greene260679
Posey260131
Wells256574
Scott249649
LaGrange240570
Clay239744
Randolph225276
Spencer216630
Jennings214144
Washington209327
Sullivan202639
Fountain200942
Starke186950
Owen181853
Fulton177737
Jay177328
Carroll176118
Perry173035
Orange170750
Rush164322
Vermillion159541
Franklin158835
Tipton145841
Parke138415
Pike127432
Blackford120327
Pulaski106444
Newton96431
Brown94839
Benton91613
Crawford90413
Martin80014
Switzerland7527
Warren75212
Union66910
Ohio52911
Unassigned0429