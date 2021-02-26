Clear

5 things to know for February 26: Covid, stimulus, Syria, Saudi Arabia, gymnastics

Heavy rainfall is in store for parts of the East this weekend while heavy snow and wind impact the West Coast. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the impacts.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Dreaming of a four-day work week? This is what happened when one company gave it a go.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

President Biden marked 50 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US since he took office last month, a halfway point in his promise to get 100 million vaccine doses into arms in his first 100 days. The US has now given a total of 66.5 million vaccine doses, and a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, could be in play as soon as next week if the FDA authorizes its emergency use. A new survey found 55% of adults have either gotten a shot or want to as soon as possible, up from 47% in mid-January and 34% in early December. However, as always, experts are still cautious. That sharp decline in cases has now flattened to a plateau, and a fourth deadly surge is still possible as coronavirus variants spread and restrictions relax.

2. Stimulus

The Senate parliamentarian ruled against including the proposed minimum wage increase in the coronavirus stimulus bill, saying it would infringe upon the budgetary process known as reconciliation that Democrats are using to move the measure forward. That's a blow for progressives, but it does mean there is less division over the bill now, and it could be easier to pass in the Senate. The House is expected to pass the $1.9 trillion bill today. Everyone interested in actually getting this thing over the finish line wants it to happen before March 14, when federal unemployment benefits are set to expire.

3. Syria

The US military carried out air strikes on a site in Syria used by two Iranian-backed militia groups. The strikes mark the US military's first known action under Biden and were in response to rocket attacks on American forces in the region in the past two weeks. A February 15 rocket attack on coalition forces near the Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan killed a civilian contractor and injured nine others; Iran denied involvement in the attack. The US strikes come as Washington and Tehran position themselves for negotiations about Iran's nuclear program, potentially complicating an already fragile process.

4. Saudi Arabia

Any time now, the Biden administration will release a long-awaited US intelligence report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report is expected to further implicate Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Washington Post columnist's death. Biden spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the phone yesterday, implying the report's imminent release. Both sides said the call, which did not mention Khashoggi by name, went well. Democratic lawmakers are expected to introduce legislation today to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi's death, but for the White House, it's a delicate balance. Saudi Arabia is a US ally, one with close ties to former President Trump, and Biden is interested in revisiting expectations in the two countries' relationship.

5. US Gymnastics

John Geddert, who coached the 2012 US Olympic women's gymnastics team, killed himself yesterday after being charged with 24 felonies in connection with the abuse of young gymnasts. The 63-year-old was facing charges that included human trafficking and criminal sexual conduct, and had been expected to turn himself in yesterday afternoon. Geddert was the former owner of Michigan's famed Twistars Gymnastics Club, one of the places Larry Nassar, the disgraced former gymnastics physician, had admitted to sexually abusing young female athletes. Geddert was also a supporter of Nassar, who in 2018 was sentenced to up to 175 years for his decades of abuse. Sarah Klein, who has identified herself as the first to be abused by Nassar, said Geddert's suicide is an "escape from justice."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Twitter is considering letting users pay to subscribe to accounts they like

It's hard to imagine liking anyone that much on Twitter, but OK.

The Golden Globes are this weekend 

Break out your fancy TV-watchin' slippers for the start of awards season.

Mr. Potato Head is dropping the 'Mr.' and 'Mrs.' in favor of gender neutrality

We are, all of us, Potato Heads.

PepsiCo knows everyone is drinking cocktails at home. So, it's launching a booze mixer

Anything is a mixer if you commit to it.

Hungry teenage dinosaurs' eating habits could tell us a lot about dino diversity 

"Moooom, we're out of hadrosaurs again!"

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Bayard Rustin, activist, 1912-1987

An openly gay Black man during the Jim Crow era, Rustin faced prejudice even from within the civil rights movement. Still, he was the one to convince Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to adopt nonviolence as a protest tactic. Rustin's crowning achievement was organizing the March on Washington, which brought more than 200,000 peaceful protesters of different races and religions to the nation's capital in 1963. Rustin also became more outspoken about his sexuality later in life and has been hailed as an LGBTQ hero.

TODAY'S NUMBER

82,000

That's how many electric cars Hyundai is recalling to replace their batteries after 15 reports of fires involving the vehicles. Though the number of cars involved is relatively small, the recall is still one of the most expensive in history.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If they won't take the kids and the kids keep coming, what are we supposed to do?"

A Homeland Security official, who told CNN concern is growing as an increasing number of unaccompanied children arrive at the southern US border. Shelter capacities are capped because of coronavirus restrictions, leaving the feds to scramble to find space to house them.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

How 3D puzzles are made 

All right folks, it's the weekend. Time to PARTY! And by party, we mean settle down with a puzzle and a cup of tea or something. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Homeless weather the storm

Image

Crime Stoppers: Burglary on East Woodsmall Drive

Image

Two arrested after stolen guns and drugs found during traffic stop

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, rather breezy. High: 52°

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

WRV Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox Wood Memorial

Image

Linton North Putnam

Image

Northview Bloomington South

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1181144

Reported Deaths: 22607
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4722069317
DuPage763981190
Will64655885
Lake59119918
Kane50439711
Winnebago28263436
Madison27835453
St. Clair25283463
McHenry24190263
Champaign18020123
Peoria16848260
Sangamon16072216
McLean14538156
Tazewell13458239
Rock Island13030286
Kankakee12438189
Kendall1098684
LaSalle10746218
Macon9417185
Vermilion8528114
DeKalb8226112
Adams7994114
Williamson6778119
Boone591271
Whiteside5907147
Clinton556389
Coles517090
Grundy508462
Knox5013131
Ogle498773
Jackson459460
Effingham448569
Macoupin434079
Henry431956
Marion4255111
Livingston416475
Franklin413965
Stephenson407875
Monroe405183
Jefferson3969115
Randolph395778
Woodford365260
Morgan357976
Montgomery347367
Lee334243
Logan330453
Christian329466
Bureau329173
Fayette306552
Perry303357
Fulton284044
Iroquois276660
Jersey248946
Douglas242632
McDonough231440
Lawrence228824
Saline228447
Union218436
Shelby213034
Crawford200321
Bond190224
Cass187822
Pike168750
Clark168029
Hancock166729
Wayne166748
Warren166443
Richland163438
Jo Daviess160522
White160125
Washington157823
Ford157045
Carroll156934
Edgar154037
Moultrie148722
Clay142641
Greene137631
Johnson134712
Piatt131814
Wabash129812
De Witt127722
Mercer127632
Mason127541
Massac125832
Cumberland118618
Jasper110517
Menard10348
Marshall83414
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6755
Pulaski6705
Brown6606
Stark53722
Edwards52310
Henderson49814
Calhoun4782
Scott4481
Alexander4478
Gallatin4364
Putnam4133
Hardin34412
Pope2823
Out of IL00
Unassigned02201

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 659127

Reported Deaths: 12494
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion903271628
Lake48239872
Allen35663632
Hamilton31929395
St. Joseph29721510
Elkhart25306412
Vanderburgh21173377
Tippecanoe19873199
Johnson16290355
Porter15896268
Hendricks15765300
Clark11885179
Madison11704315
Vigo11538229
Monroe10285159
Delaware9815178
LaPorte9732195
Howard9030195
Kosciusko8529108
Bartholomew7412147
Hancock7392128
Warrick7389147
Floyd7172165
Wayne6616189
Grant6411157
Morgan6054124
Boone605388
Dubois5885111
Dearborn542366
Henry540792
Marshall5406104
Cass539699
Noble508176
Jackson463664
Shelby459390
Lawrence4165111
Gibson401081
Harrison397061
Clinton393753
Montgomery384283
DeKalb384078
Knox355784
Miami355663
Whitley347835
Huntington341276
Steuben337155
Wabash329776
Putnam327359
Ripley325661
Adams321549
Jasper314243
White296151
Jefferson293370
Daviess284696
Fayette270856
Decatur269788
Greene260679
Posey260131
Wells256574
Scott249649
LaGrange240570
Clay239744
Randolph225276
Spencer216630
Jennings214144
Washington209327
Sullivan202639
Fountain200942
Starke186950
Owen181853
Fulton177737
Jay177328
Carroll176118
Perry173035
Orange170750
Rush164322
Vermillion159541
Franklin158835
Tipton145841
Parke138415
Pike127432
Blackford120327
Pulaski106444
Newton96431
Brown94839
Benton91613
Crawford90413
Martin80014
Switzerland7527
Warren75212
Union66910
Ohio52911
Unassigned0429