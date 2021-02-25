Clear

5 things to know for February 25: Covid, stimulus, immigration, Australia, CIA probe

Heavy rain set to soak the Mid-South through the Tennessee Valley. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has where the potential for flooding is through the weekend.

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Feb 25, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

GameStop traders are at it again. Company shares surged more than 100% yesterday and were halted twice for volatility before the closing bell.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

The FDA says Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine meets the requirements for emergency use authorization, potentially setting up a much-needed third vaccine option in the US. A committee will meet Friday to discuss next steps in making the vaccine available to the public. As more people get vaccinated, a new analysis shows a lack of equity among priority groups is leaving those most vulnerable to Covid-19, like people with specific health issues or in disadvantaged areas, without protection. In New York City, two separate teams of researchers have found yet another worrying coronavirus variation that carries mutations that help it evade the body's natural immune response and the effects of monoclonal antibody treatments.

2. Stimulus

The stimulus bill is headed to a House floor vote as early as tomorrow, and Republicans are still set to mount an opposition despite findings from a recent poll that 7 of 10 Americans support it. They'd be arguing against legislation intended to help speed the delivery of vaccines; send direct payments of up to $1,400; extend key pandemic unemployment programs; provide aid to struggling small business owners; and dedicate nearly $130 billion for K-12 schools to reopen. Right now, all eyes are on Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who is set to decide whether the bill can include the provision of a $15 minimum wage. The parliamentarian, by the way, is a legal adviser to the Senate who interprets the body's rules and procedures.

3. Immigration 

Lawyers are slowly making progress in locating and reuniting children and families separated at the southern US border as part of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. A month ago, the parents of 611 children had yet to be located. Now, that number is down to 506. President Biden this month signed an executive order establishing a new task force designed to identify and reunify these separated families. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has lifted an order that temporarily banned certain immigrant visas during the pandemic and will begin admitting some of the hundreds of migrants held in deplorable conditions in tent camps as part of a policy requiring them to stay in Mexico until their US court dates. Both these decisions are reversals of controversial Trump-era policies.

4. Australia

Australia has passed a new law that will force tech companies to pay publishers for news content. You may remember Facebook recently balked at the idea and even temporarily took down news content on its platform in the country. After the parties haggled over details, the law went forward. Now, the stage is set for other countries to adopt similar measures. Under the law, tech giants like Google and Facebook must compensate news outlets for content featured in spaces like Google News Showcase and Facebook News. Tech companies generally hate the rule, saying it could threaten business models. Supporters say it keeps tech companies from siphoning cash away from traditional news organizations by using their content for free.

5. Invisible attacks probe

The CIA has set up its first-ever task force to focus on suspected microwave attacks on US intelligence officers in the last few years, CNN has learned. About 40 US government officials across multiple agencies have been victims of debilitating invisible attacks in Russia, Cuba, China and other places around the globe. The mysterious nature of these attacks, thought to be caused by directed microwave radiation, have left victims with traumatic brain injuries and other lasting side effects while providing little in the way of evidence to hold those behind the attacks accountable. This new momentum comes after recently declassified reports that suggest the initial investigation into the attacks may have been mismanaged.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Everything to know about Paramount+, ViacomCBS' new streaming service

Something new to add to your already-infinite streaming options.

Lockdown has made London a boomtown for rats

The true rulers of the city have risen.

E-scooters embrace AI to cut down on pedestrian collisions

Have you ever been on one? Those things are SCARY. 

Dunkin' is now selling avocado toast

Breakfast is about to get more bougie. 

Among the TSA's top 10 catches of 2020: A dead shark

Remember to travel light, folks! Just the essentials: clothes, toiletries and a trusty preserved shark specimen for good luck.

JUST IN ...

Brisbane 2032?

The International Olympic Committee announced that the Australian city of Brisbane is the "preferred host" for the 2032 Summer Olympics, a move the IOC says is designed to bring "stability" to the Games following the delay of the 2020 Tokyo edition.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, attorney and economist, 1898-1989

Alexander was the first Black person in the nation to earn a Ph.D. in economics, in 1921. She also earned a law degree and became the first Black woman to pass the Pennsylvania bar. US Presidents took notice. In 1947, Harry Truman named her to his Committee on Civil Rights, whose report became a blueprint for the civil rights movement. Some 30 years later, Jimmy Carter appointed her chair of the White House Conference on Aging.

TODAY'S NUMBER

168

That's how many Confederate symbols were renamed or removed from US public spaces in 2020 in the midst of a national reckoning with racism. The number, tallied by the Southern Poverty Law Center, includes statues, flags and monuments, as well as city seals, official state holidays and names of schools, streets and other public areas.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"While I'm here, while for some reason there's a TV camera on me, I might as well use it to the best of my ability."

Naomi Osaka, tennis star and nominee for the 2020 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award, given to outstanding activists and advocates in sport. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion at 23, has been vocal about using her platform to fight racial injustice.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It's so ... beautiful

As I'm of Polish heritage, my husband showed me this video yesterday, and now I'm furious I can't have this gorgeous, delicious-looking cheese in front of me right now. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1179250

Reported Deaths: 22575
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4716859307
DuPage762871189
Will64552883
Lake58996917
Kane50335709
Winnebago28221434
Madison27777451
St. Clair25223463
McHenry24128263
Champaign17960123
Peoria16812260
Sangamon16050216
McLean14500156
Tazewell13425239
Rock Island13011285
Kankakee12408188
Kendall1094884
LaSalle10706218
Macon9395185
Vermilion8503114
DeKalb8209111
Adams7980113
Williamson6768119
Boone590871
Whiteside5897146
Clinton555689
Coles516290
Grundy507162
Knox5011131
Ogle498073
Jackson459260
Effingham448269
Macoupin432979
Henry431056
Marion4253111
Livingston415175
Franklin413465
Stephenson407175
Monroe403881
Jefferson3965115
Randolph395677
Woodford363660
Morgan357376
Montgomery346767
Lee332843
Logan330352
Christian328765
Bureau327873
Fayette306352
Perry302757
Fulton283344
Iroquois276460
Jersey248345
Douglas241832
McDonough231040
Lawrence228624
Saline228147
Union218436
Shelby212234
Crawford200021
Bond189724
Cass187722
Pike168349
Clark167529
Hancock166729
Warren166343
Wayne166348
Richland163338
Jo Daviess160222
White159925
Washington157423
Carroll156634
Ford156645
Edgar154037
Moultrie148622
Clay142541
Greene137631
Johnson134512
Piatt131214
Wabash129712
De Witt127522
Mercer127532
Mason127341
Massac125332
Cumberland118318
Jasper110517
Menard10318
Marshall83214
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6765
Pulaski6705
Brown6596
Stark53522
Edwards52210
Henderson49714
Calhoun4782
Scott4481
Alexander4448
Gallatin4364
Putnam4103
Hardin34412
Pope2803
Out of IL70
Unassigned02201

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 658043

Reported Deaths: 12467
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion902221628
Lake48163871
Allen35614632
Hamilton31884394
St. Joseph29615510
Elkhart25291412
Vanderburgh21148377
Tippecanoe19815197
Johnson16262353
Porter15867268
Hendricks15744297
Clark11860179
Madison11688315
Vigo11520228
Monroe10267158
Delaware9800178
LaPorte9725194
Howard9024194
Kosciusko8519107
Bartholomew7394147
Warrick7380147
Hancock7379128
Floyd7149165
Wayne6597189
Grant6406157
Morgan6044124
Boone604188
Dubois5876111
Dearborn541266
Henry539892
Marshall5397104
Cass538999
Noble507575
Jackson462663
Shelby458890
Lawrence4161111
Gibson400581
Harrison395960
Clinton393353
DeKalb382878
Montgomery382883
Miami355163
Knox354484
Whitley347235
Huntington339276
Steuben336355
Wabash329575
Putnam326559
Ripley325261
Adams320749
Jasper313643
White295651
Jefferson293270
Daviess284496
Fayette270555
Decatur269688
Greene260278
Posey260031
Wells256074
Scott248947
LaGrange240270
Clay239444
Randolph225076
Spencer216130
Jennings214044
Washington208727
Sullivan202239
Fountain200641
Starke186450
Owen181652
Fulton177437
Jay177328
Carroll175718
Perry172635
Orange170450
Rush164222
Vermillion159040
Franklin158435
Tipton145641
Parke138415
Pike127232
Blackford120327
Pulaski106243
Newton96431
Brown94839
Benton91213
Crawford90113
Martin80014
Switzerland7527
Warren74712
Union66810
Ohio52811
Unassigned0428