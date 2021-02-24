Clear

The two Americas of the Covid economy

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, explains how the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan could be adjusted to more effectively stimulate the economy.

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Do you read the following headline from CNN Business and get a little nervous? Housing market concerns begin to emerge

If the answer is yes, you're probably among the group that includes homeowners and investors -- and whose frustration with the pandemic has more to do with the way Covid is affecting the way you can live your life rather than with the way it has threatened your livelihood.

Don't worry too much about your home value quite yet. The cause for concern in the story was actually about a troubling warning from Home Depot, rather than any significant drop in house prices. And your 401k? Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's prediction that Biden would be able to sign a Covid relief bill by March 14 sent stocks up again.

Related: Should you rent or buy? Ask yourself these 3 questions

This is the strange state of the US economy in the time of Covid, where the housing market is bubbling along and the stock market continues to grow. A year into the pandemic, people who have money are not feeling the pinch, but those who don't are suffering greatly.

"America's unemployment problem is much worse than it seems," according to another CNN story Wednesday. This one compared the unemployment rates for White Americans to other groups and compared men to women.

Hurting workers of color: Although the national jobless rate dropped to 6.3% in January, unemployment is much lower for White workers — at 5.7% — than for other groups: The Black unemployment rate was 9.2% in January, and the Hispanic jobless rate was 8.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hurting women: The jobless rate for women over the age of 20 is the same as that for men: 6%. But this too doesn't tell the whole story. The pandemic has forced some women to drop out of the workforce to take on family care responsibilities, and they aren't counted in the unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, of the 140,000 jobs lost in the US in December, all were held by women.

Whose job is inequality?

How the Federal Reserve -- which sets US monetary policy but is not elected by voters -- should be approaching the issue of income inequality, and even whether it should be considering the issue of income inequality, was an issue when Chairman Jerome Powell testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

From CNN's Anneken Tappe: Sen. Pat Toomey, the ranking member of the committee, said at the hearing's start that he would prefer that the Fed did not stray from its core objectives of price stability and full employment to focus on racial inequality and climate change.

And while Powell acknowledged that fiscal policy, and not the blunt tools of monetary policy, are more appropriate to target issues of inequality, he continued to stress that added support for some groups is still necessary.

"The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly uncertain," Powell said in his prepared remarks to the committee.

What should be done about the unequal pandemic? The economists who worry about things are extremely worried about a lot of things. And realizing there are a number of different Americas feeling the pandemic in extremely different ways is key to understanding the need for that massive $1.9 trillion relief bill the Biden administration is pushing.

"We need to make sure that those most affected aren't permanently scarred by this crisis," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, herself a former Fed chair, told the New York Times Monday. She also acknowledged that $1,400 relief checks in the proposal are imperfect, but she's pushing them anyway.

"Success to me would be if we could get back to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment," Yellen said, although she also argued the Covid economy has also moved the goal posts on what that level might be.

Inflation or not? In economist circles, there's also a debate over whether Biden and Yellen's very large and expensive fix will have unintended consequences and overheat things.

Larry Summers, the longtime adviser to Democratic presidents who is not part of the Biden administration, has issued warning to that effect, arguing the huge stimulus could set off a generational inflation that makes it more expensive to live and do business.

Writing for CNN Opinion, the economist Joseph Stiglitz brushes those concerns aside. "Congress must pass this legislation or risk an anemic and devastatingly incomplete recovery," he wrote, and argued that if the economy rebounds more suddenly than expected, Congress should use that opportunity to revisit tax cuts pushed through during the Trump years that helped the wealthy and corporations more than anyone else. (Good luck getting 60 votes for that!)

Taxes will ultimately need to go up. Stiglitz again: "The average tax rate is too low to sustain the investments in infrastructure, technology and education that a prosperous 21st century economy needs."

150 corporate leaders endorse Biden plan. CNN's Phil Mattingly got the first look at a letter from some big names in business who backed the $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal:

The group of executives includes the top executives representing some of the powerful business interests in the US, ranging from bank and investment firms like Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, to technology companies like Google, Intel and IBM, to hospitality companies like Loews Hotels & Co. and airlines including American and United Airlines. Top executives from real estate, insurance and utility firms also signed on to the letter.

Tale of two chains. Finally, here's more evidence that the pandemic is permanently changing the way we do business (or hastening those changes). Fry's, the beloved West Coast electronics chain (where this writer bought computers once upon a time) shut its doors overnight.

Fry's is a weird example since it's a private company and isn't seeking to restructure. From CNN's report:

"The company, which had 31 stores across nine US states, said in a statement on its website that it 'made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently' because of changing consumer shopping habits and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

Compare that to Kohl's, the discount chain that is trying all sorts of things to bring in more shoppers, including allowing people to return Amazon purchases in certain Kohl's locations. That hasn't worked and activist investors want changes.

Strange unrelated Fed story. The computer system by which banks and the Fed send trillions of dollars each day was down. "Operational error" was blamed. Read more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Breezy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Track athlete looks forward to competing again

Image

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects

Image

Drivers are taking advantage of the nice weather at Crew Carwash

Image

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects

Image

Governor Holcomb extends COVID-19 executive orders; State Health Officials make progress with vaccin

Image

Crane Army Ammunition Activity plans public meeting

Image

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low: 28°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Paycheck Protection program help and changes

Image

One city in the Wabash Valley is receiving $2.6 million in federal funding

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1177241

Reported Deaths: 22528
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4709339291
DuPage761561188
Will64432882
Lake58864915
Kane50242708
Winnebago28194431
Madison27715451
St. Clair25173463
McHenry24076261
Champaign17908123
Peoria16772260
Sangamon16028216
McLean14485156
Tazewell13397239
Rock Island12991285
Kankakee12383188
Kendall1093783
LaSalle10681216
Macon9386185
Vermilion8487114
DeKalb8165111
Adams7970113
Williamson6763119
Boone590471
Whiteside5881146
Clinton555189
Coles515990
Grundy506762
Knox5010131
Ogle497373
Jackson458560
Effingham448169
Macoupin432178
Henry430456
Marion4253111
Livingston414475
Franklin412665
Stephenson406273
Monroe403280
Jefferson3953115
Randolph395177
Woodford363360
Morgan356776
Montgomery346067
Lee332443
Logan329952
Christian328565
Bureau327373
Fayette306152
Perry302357
Fulton283044
Iroquois276560
Jersey247945
Douglas241032
McDonough230440
Lawrence228524
Saline227046
Union218134
Shelby211834
Crawford200021
Bond189124
Cass187522
Pike168249
Clark167329
Hancock166529
Warren166243
Wayne166248
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159822
White159525
Washington157223
Carroll156434
Ford156344
Edgar153737
Moultrie148622
Clay142241
Greene137631
Johnson133911
Piatt130714
Wabash129612
Mercer127532
De Witt127322
Mason127141
Massac124932
Cumberland118318
Jasper110217
Menard10318
Marshall83114
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6745
Pulaski6675
Brown6586
Stark53522
Edwards52210
Henderson4958
Calhoun4752
Scott4481
Alexander4428
Gallatin4354
Putnam4093
Hardin34412
Pope2803
Out of IL00
Unassigned02198

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 657037

Reported Deaths: 12450
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion901321624
Lake48105871
Allen35552632
Hamilton31839393
St. Joseph29538510
Elkhart25261412
Vanderburgh21115377
Tippecanoe19765197
Johnson16242352
Porter15838267
Hendricks15723296
Clark11843179
Madison11672314
Vigo11503228
Monroe10248158
Delaware9788178
LaPorte9720194
Howard9017194
Kosciusko8514107
Bartholomew7373147
Warrick7369146
Hancock7362128
Floyd7139164
Wayne6586188
Grant6395157
Morgan6040124
Boone603388
Dubois5868111
Dearborn540266
Henry539492
Marshall5390104
Cass537199
Noble506775
Jackson462063
Shelby458490
Lawrence4154111
Gibson399681
Harrison395160
Clinton392353
DeKalb382078
Montgomery381583
Knox354484
Miami354063
Whitley346235
Huntington338176
Steuben335955
Wabash328775
Putnam325959
Ripley325161
Adams320249
Jasper312943
White295351
Jefferson292770
Daviess284296
Fayette270255
Decatur269388
Greene259978
Posey259731
Wells255374
Scott248446
LaGrange240170
Clay238944
Randolph225076
Spencer215830
Jennings213544
Washington207727
Sullivan202038
Fountain200341
Starke185950
Owen181652
Jay177328
Fulton176437
Carroll175618
Perry172435
Orange170450
Rush163922
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145441
Parke137915
Pike127232
Blackford120027
Pulaski105643
Newton96431
Brown94639
Benton91113
Crawford90113
Martin80114
Switzerland7507
Warren74612
Union66810
Ohio52711
Unassigned0425