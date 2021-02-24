Clear

5 things to know for February 24: Covid, Capitol riot, Rochester, White House, China

Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals what he considers to be his lowest point in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobless rate in the US is dropping, but the Federal Reserve is looking beyond that number to see just how much the economy -- and hard-working Americans -- are still struggling under persistent pandemic woes.

1. Coronavirus

Global virus cases have been declining for six straight weeks, according to the World Health Organization. Still, the world last week saw 2.4 million new cases and 66,000 new deaths. In the US, a trio of major drug companies has promised a total of 240 million vaccine doses by the end of March, enough to fully vaccinate about a third of the US population. A fourth vaccine could also pass FDA scrutiny by April. Russia has opened seven vaccine production centers around the country, and China may be on the brink of approving another vaccine as well. This is all good news, but experts still worry about all those coronavirus variants and say such cases could lead to another surge in the US in coming weeks. But hopefully, any spike would subside by summer.

2. Capitol riot

The Senate held its first public hearing on January's Capitol riot. At the center of the scrutiny was a bombshell FBI memo sent one day before the insurrection with an explicit warning about potential violence. Officials like ex-US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and the then-House sergeant-at-arms were asked why such a warning didn't merit a stronger response and why a request for National Guard assistance was so slow to be answered. Sund said he and other leaders didn't see the memo before the attack. Today, a House subcommittee is set to hear testimony to assess the damage from the insurrection. According to at least one official's testimony, the price tag for damage and increased Capitol Hill security is already $30 million.

3. Police violence 

Dozens of protesters gathered in Rochester, New York, after a grand jury voted not to indict any officers involved in the March death of Daniel Prude. The 41-year-old Black man was having a mental health episode when officers handcuffed him, covered his head and held him on the ground. His death a week later was one of several that spurred worldwide racial justice protests last year. New York's attorney general says a judge granted her request to release the grand jury minutes to the public. In Northern California, a new episode of pain is unfolding: The family of 30-year-old Angelo Quinto has filed a wrongful death claim, saying Quinto died days after police officers kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly five minutes to subdue him during a mental health episode in December.

4. White House 

The Senate has confirmed Tom Vilsack as President Biden's agriculture secretary, sending the former Iowa governor to the same Cabinet position he served for the entirety of the Obama administration. Today, two key Senate committees are expected to vote on whether to advance a more controversial pick: Neera Tanden, Biden's Office of Management and Budget director nominee. Tanden has angered Republicans with her outspoken tweets and has sparred with some progressives, so it's unclear whether she'll have enough votes to get over the line. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are gearing up to fight Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. Many are hoping to cast it as an example of liberal overreach. But if it passes -- and works -- they could end up with egg on their faces.

5. China

Hong Kong's government has moved to introduce new requirements for public officials, including that they swear loyalty oaths and embrace Beijing's rule over the city. Anyone who fails to take the oath or is deemed to have done so in an insincere fashion would be immediately disqualified from office and banned from running in elections for the next five years, a top official said. The new rule could shred the last vestiges of democracy in the self-governing city. Similar loyalty tests have already been used to disqualify multiple pro-democracy candidates and remove democratically elected lawmakers.

Tiger Woods had a rod inserted in his leg during an emergency surgery after a high-speed crash

Voices from the sports world and beyond are sending the golf champ wishes for a safe and speedy recovery.

Mandy Moore welcomes a baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Congrats! This is the multi-talented actress-singer's first child.

The Postal Service unveiled its new delivery vehicle, and it's a radical change

And ... tall! 

Some TV shows are telling stories about the pandemic. Some viewers wish they wouldn't

We came here for ESCAPISM, not a constant reminder of our crushing reality!

University of Michigan says it shut down a campus library for 2 days after discovering venomous spiders

"Sorry, I couldn't do my homework, Professor. I was driven out of the library by venomous spiders." Well, that's a new one. 

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Howard Thurman, pastor and academic, 1899-1981

Thurman was a pastor, professor and mystic whose groundbreaking book, "Jesus and the Disinherited," was a condemnation of a form of Christianity that Thurman said was far too often "on the side of the strong and the powerful against the weak and oppressed." The book was a profound influence on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s faith and activism. Thurman was also the first African American pastor to travel to India and meet Mohandas Gandhi.

$7,700

That's how much a Chinese court ordered a husband to pay his wife as compensation for housework she shouldered during their five-year marriage. The landmark divorce ruling has sparked a debate in China about the value of unpaid domestic work.

"There is no going back. No matter what we do now, it's too late to avoid climate change. And the poorest and most vulnerable -- those with the least security -- are now certain to suffer."

David Attenborough, broadcaster and naturalist, who delivered a stark warning about the climate crisis to the UN Security Council

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 1177241

Reported Deaths: 22528
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4709339291
DuPage761561188
Will64432882
Lake58864915
Kane50242708
Winnebago28194431
Madison27715451
St. Clair25173463
McHenry24076261
Champaign17908123
Peoria16772260
Sangamon16028216
McLean14485156
Tazewell13397239
Rock Island12991285
Kankakee12383188
Kendall1093783
LaSalle10681216
Macon9386185
Vermilion8487114
DeKalb8165111
Adams7970113
Williamson6763119
Boone590471
Whiteside5881146
Clinton555189
Coles515990
Grundy506762
Knox5010131
Ogle497373
Jackson458560
Effingham448169
Macoupin432178
Henry430456
Marion4253111
Livingston414475
Franklin412665
Stephenson406273
Monroe403280
Jefferson3953115
Randolph395177
Woodford363360
Morgan356776
Montgomery346067
Lee332443
Logan329952
Christian328565
Bureau327373
Fayette306152
Perry302357
Fulton283044
Iroquois276560
Jersey247945
Douglas241032
McDonough230440
Lawrence228524
Saline227046
Union218134
Shelby211834
Crawford200021
Bond189124
Cass187522
Pike168249
Clark167329
Hancock166529
Warren166243
Wayne166248
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159822
White159525
Washington157223
Carroll156434
Ford156344
Edgar153737
Moultrie148622
Clay142241
Greene137631
Johnson133911
Piatt130714
Wabash129612
Mercer127532
De Witt127322
Mason127141
Massac124932
Cumberland118318
Jasper110217
Menard10318
Marshall83114
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6745
Pulaski6675
Brown6586
Stark53522
Edwards52210
Henderson4958
Calhoun4752
Scott4481
Alexander4428
Gallatin4354
Putnam4093
Hardin34412
Pope2803
Out of IL00
Unassigned02198

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 657037

Reported Deaths: 12450
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion901321624
Lake48105871
Allen35552632
Hamilton31839393
St. Joseph29538510
Elkhart25261412
Vanderburgh21115377
Tippecanoe19765197
Johnson16242352
Porter15838267
Hendricks15723296
Clark11843179
Madison11672314
Vigo11503228
Monroe10248158
Delaware9788178
LaPorte9720194
Howard9017194
Kosciusko8514107
Bartholomew7373147
Warrick7369146
Hancock7362128
Floyd7139164
Wayne6586188
Grant6395157
Morgan6040124
Boone603388
Dubois5868111
Dearborn540266
Henry539492
Marshall5390104
Cass537199
Noble506775
Jackson462063
Shelby458490
Lawrence4154111
Gibson399681
Harrison395160
Clinton392353
DeKalb382078
Montgomery381583
Knox354484
Miami354063
Whitley346235
Huntington338176
Steuben335955
Wabash328775
Putnam325959
Ripley325161
Adams320249
Jasper312943
White295351
Jefferson292770
Daviess284296
Fayette270255
Decatur269388
Greene259978
Posey259731
Wells255374
Scott248446
LaGrange240170
Clay238944
Randolph225076
Spencer215830
Jennings213544
Washington207727
Sullivan202038
Fountain200341
Starke185950
Owen181652
Jay177328
Fulton176437
Carroll175618
Perry172435
Orange170450
Rush163922
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145441
Parke137915
Pike127232
Blackford120027
Pulaski105643
Newton96431
Brown94639
Benton91113
Crawford90113
Martin80114
Switzerland7507
Warren74612
Union66810
Ohio52711
Unassigned0425