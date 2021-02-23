Clear

5 things to know for February 23: SCOTUS, White House, Covid-19, US police, Australia

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement responding to the Supreme Court's ruling which will allow a New York prosecutor to obtain his tax returns for an investigation.

Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The IRS is extending federal tax filing and payment deadlines for everyone in Texas following the state's bout with devastating winter storms.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. SCOTUS

The Supreme Court has allowed the release of former President Trump's tax returns to a New York prosecutor, dealing a major blow to Trump, who has fought for years to keep his tax information under wraps. However, the tax returns are shielded from public disclosure because of grand jury secrecy rules. Subpoenaed documents, ranging from 2011 to 2019, relate to the Trump Organization's employment of Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen and hush money he allegedly paid two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office was initially looking into those claims but has broadened its investigation into the legality of Trump's tax deductions and what the Trump Organization told lenders and tax authorities about the value of its assets.

2. White House 

Confirmation battles are brewing over President Biden's remaining Cabinet picks, underscoring the razor-thin power balance in the Senate. The confirmation of Neera Tanden, Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, is in jeopardy after Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said he wouldn't support her. Interior secretary nominee Deb Haaland's confirmation hearing starts today, and her opposition to fossil fuels has made her persona non grata among Republicans and possibly some moderate Democrats. Xavier Becerra, chosen by the President to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has emerged as a lightning rod over his stance on the ever-divisive issues of abortion and Obamacare.

3. Coronavirus 

Flags around the US are flying at half-staff to mark the more than 500,000 people who have died on American soil as a result of Covid-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the travesty plainly, saying, "We've done worse than most any other country." Meanwhile, as England prepares to reopen, its chief medical officer said Covid-19 will likely be a problem "for the next few winters." It's a reminder that, like the flu, Covid-19 will still threaten even with widespread vaccinations. There are other health risks to consider as well: Japan has appointed a minister for loneliness to combat a rising suicide rate amid the pandemic. And in the US, clinics are springing up to treat sufferers of "long Covid," whose symptoms linger long after the infection has cleared.

4. Police violence 

Police in Aurora, Colorado, involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain had no legal basis to stop or detain him. This is the conclusion of an independent investigative report that criticizes officers and medical responders at the scene. McClain, a Black man, died three days after he was stopped by Aurora police, put in a carotid hold and injected with ketamine. No charges were brought against the officers because prosecutors said they couldn't prove they caused McClain's death or used unjustified force. Meanwhile, police are investigating the arrest of a Baton Rouge teenager last weekend after video posted online showed an officer pinning the 13-year-old to the ground with his arm under the boy's neck. The Louisiana city and police department have petitioned to allow the full body-worn camera video to be made public.

5. Australia

Facebook and the Australian government have been at odds for months over proposed legislation that would force tech platforms to pay publishers for news content. As a result, last week Facebook barred Australians from finding or sharing news on its service. The decision appeared to be the most restrictive move the company has ever taken against content publishers and forced the pages of media organizations and even some unrelated essential services to go dark. Now, Facebook will restore news pages after the government agreed to change the planned media code, allowing Facebook to retain greater control over what appears on its platform.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Taylor Swift rerecorded her 2008 hit, 'Love Story,' and now it's topping the country charts again 

She's a little bit country, a little bit pop.

Peloton is releasing a cheaper treadmill

And "cheaper" here means ... $2,500.

Daft Punk is splitting up after 28 years

Let's bow our helmets for a moment of silence.

Taco Bell is getting in on the chicken sandwich wars 

It's a taco? It's a chicken sandwich? There's bread? A ... tacowich

A tiny message in Edvard Munch's 'The Scream' was, in fact, written by the artist himself

"Can only have been painted by a madman." Well, it's good to know thyself.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Audre Lorde, poet, 1934-1992

"Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet." That's how Audre Lorde famously introduced herself. In her work, she called out racism and homophobia and chronicled her own emotional and physical battle with breast cancer. Her writing also humanized Black women in a way that was rare for her time. In her later years, she founded a small press to publish the work of Black feminists and served as the state poet laureate of New York.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"People said I was crazy because I was 15 years old and defiant and shouting, 'It's my constitutional right!'"

Claudette Colvin, who in 1955 refused to give up her seat on a bus to a White person in Montgomery, Alabama, months before Rosa Parks' famous defiance. Colvin's is one of the stories highlighted in "History Refocused," CNN's new series that discusses parts of America's past you should have heard about but probably didn't.

TODAY'S NUMBER

75

That's the forecast temperature -- in degrees Fahrenheit -- in Dallas this afternoon, a full 77 degrees warmer than it was this time last week, when temperatures dipped below zero.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Patience can lead to great (little) things 

Micromosaics are as they sound: tiny, painstakingly crafted works of art. And they require more than a steady hand to create. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1175568

Reported Deaths: 22506
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4703919278
DuPage760091185
Will64320882
Lake58770915
Kane50182707
Winnebago28179430
Madison27687450
St. Clair25135463
McHenry24021261
Champaign17874123
Peoria16748260
Sangamon15991216
McLean14452156
Tazewell13368239
Rock Island12983285
Kankakee12360188
Kendall1091983
LaSalle10665216
Macon9380185
Vermilion8476114
DeKalb8161111
Adams7954113
Williamson6754119
Boone590171
Whiteside5865146
Clinton554889
Coles514290
Grundy505162
Knox4992125
Ogle495473
Jackson457560
Effingham447869
Macoupin431878
Henry429756
Marion4249110
Livingston413275
Franklin412065
Stephenson405273
Monroe402880
Randolph394977
Jefferson3947115
Woodford362760
Morgan356676
Montgomery345367
Lee330343
Logan329652
Christian328264
Bureau326873
Fayette305952
Perry302057
Fulton282244
Iroquois276460
Jersey247445
Douglas240232
McDonough230340
Lawrence228524
Saline226746
Union218034
Shelby211434
Crawford199621
Bond188824
Cass187522
Pike167649
Clark166729
Hancock166429
Warren166243
Wayne166248
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159522
White159525
Washington157023
Carroll156134
Ford155844
Edgar153537
Moultrie148322
Clay142141
Greene137631
Johnson133611
Piatt130214
Wabash129512
De Witt127122
Mercer127132
Mason127041
Massac124532
Cumberland118118
Jasper110117
Menard10298
Marshall83214
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6755
Pulaski6685
Brown6576
Stark53522
Edwards52210
Henderson4928
Calhoun4732
Scott4471
Alexander4428
Gallatin4334
Putnam4093
Hardin34212
Pope2793
Out of IL00
Unassigned02203

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 656358

Reported Deaths: 12407
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion900421622
Lake48076866
Allen35494631
Hamilton31799389
St. Joseph29489510
Elkhart25250411
Vanderburgh21086375
Tippecanoe19729196
Johnson16239351
Porter15826264
Hendricks15701294
Clark11826179
Madison11669311
Vigo11491228
Monroe10240158
Delaware9785178
LaPorte9716194
Howard9013192
Kosciusko8504107
Warrick7362144
Bartholomew7359147
Hancock7353127
Floyd7135163
Wayne6582187
Grant6391156
Morgan6030124
Boone602988
Dubois5862106
Dearborn539366
Henry538892
Marshall5384104
Cass534799
Noble506075
Jackson461663
Shelby457690
Lawrence4149111
Gibson399781
Harrison395160
Clinton392053
DeKalb381477
Montgomery380483
Knox354484
Miami353861
Whitley345535
Huntington337676
Steuben335355
Wabash328575
Putnam325560
Ripley325160
Adams319949
Jasper312642
White294551
Jefferson292570
Daviess284296
Fayette270155
Decatur269288
Greene259478
Posey259431
Wells254874
Scott248046
LaGrange240170
Clay238844
Randolph225076
Spencer215830
Jennings213344
Washington207127
Sullivan201938
Fountain200240
Starke185950
Owen181652
Jay177328
Fulton176438
Carroll175618
Perry172135
Orange170550
Rush163722
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145441
Parke137815
Pike127132
Blackford120027
Pulaski105642
Newton96431
Brown94239
Benton91113
Crawford89813
Martin79914
Switzerland7507
Warren74512
Union66810
Ohio52611
Unassigned0425