Clear

Mystery of 60-year-old Alaska tourist photos is solved

In 2008, Jennifer Skupin bought some slides at an Amsterdam flea market. They appeared to be taken in Alaska, decades ago. Now, after an international effort, several of the individuals behind the photos have come forward.

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Feb 23, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: Story by Francesca Street, CNN. Video by Sofia Couceiro, CNN. Graphics by Sarah-Grace Mankarious and Gabrielle Smith, CNN

It was an ordinary Friday for Susanna Stevens-Johnson. She woke up in snowy Mountain Village, on the Yukon Delta in Alaska, and checked her Facebook account.

An old school friend had posted a link to a just-published CNN Travel article showcasing beautiful color photos from mid-20th century Alaska under the headline: "Do you know the mystery behind these Alaska travel photos?"

A Yup'ik Alaskan who grew up in and around Mountain Village, Stevens-Johnson was intrigued. She clicked the link and read how German creative director Jennifer Skupin found a box of slides at a Dutch flea market back in 2008, digitized them, and discovered stunning shots taken across the then-newly inaugurated US state.

Skupin tried to identify people in the photos at the time, but had no luck. Over a decade later, she'd rediscovered the slides languishing in her closet.

Now, she hoped that by sharing the pictures with CNN, people in the images might recognize themselves or the photographer, who she reckoned was a Dutch traveler. Skupin asked anyone with information to comment on a Google Drive containing 200 photos of people, places and scenes.

After a quick glance through the gallery, Stevens-Johnson moved her attention to a sewing project, lining a down jacket with velveteen for her granddaughter.

It was only later, when her husband Peter came home and she told him about the article, that curiosity prompted her to take another look.

Stevens-Johnson clicked through the images, marveling as she recognized landscapes, old classmates, neighbors and friends. Many of the people in the photos are Yup'ik, part of Alaska's indigenous community.

Then she saw it. Her sister Marcia, instantly recognizable. Stevens-Johnson took a sharp intake of breath.

"I said, 'Well if she's in the picture, I've got to be in there somewhere.'"

She continued clicking through. Sure enough, two photos later, there she was -- pictured alongside Marcia, two other childhood friends, Irene Moses and Augusta Alstrom-Lang, and an older family friend called Agnes Eirvak-Devlin.

"I practically jumped off the couch and I exclaimed to Peter, 'This is me!' And I showed him the photo and he said, 'Yeah, that is you.' So, I was really excited."

Clicking back to the previous image, Stevens-Johnson realized she was also in that first photo with Marcia. Her head is bowed, so she's less immediately identifiable.

"I'm probably playing with the tip of my scarf because I was very shy then and I didn't like being photographed."

Stevens-Johnson, a graduate of the University of Alaska who taught elementary school for over three decades, was around 10 years old when these two photos were taken. She'll be 71 this year.

She sent the photo to her family and to Augusta Alstrom-Lang's daughter, and then spent hours combing through the Google Drive, adding comments and relishing this unexpected trip through time.

"I was so elated all weekend," she tells CNN Travel.

That Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of Stevens-Johnsons' mother's death, but the discovery of the photographs helped her through the day.

"It just kind of made the whole weekend real happy."

Capturing a moment

Jennifer Skupin's Google Drive was inundated with messages within hours of the CNN story publishing.

"I believe that's my aunt," read one comment. "That's my grandmother," said another.

Walkie Charles, an associate professor of Yup'ik, the language of the Yup'ik people, at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, stumbled across the photos on Facebook.

The 63-year-old is pictured in the collection aged 3, wearing a check jacket, alongside his sister, Mary Keyes.

The location of the photo, scrawled on the back of the slide, is pinpointed as Kwiguk, a village that Charles says was relocated downriver in 1964 due to threat of erosion, becoming Emmonak.

Clicking through the Google Drive was an emotional experience for Charles, as he saw faces of people who have since passed away.

One photo in particular had a special resonance. He recognized his brother, who died young in 1973, as a boy, standing beside a dog sled with a bucket of snow, ready to melt for household cleaning and bathing.

"We don't have any photos of my brother when he was little, or even when he was older," says Charles. "And so that captured our hearts so, so dearly."

Charles was speaking to CNN Travel from his office at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Also on the video call was Jennifer Skupin, finder of the photos.

"Jennifer, it was meant to be that you found this," says Charles. "Little did you know that that story that was contained in these slides would be so emotionally charged, they would shake a part of the world that you have never even heard of."

The photos, says Charles, offer the younger generation of Yup'ik people a glimpse of their communities in days past. Color photography was rare in the 1950s and 60s and the photographs are high quality.

"You could almost touch these people," says Charles.

Alaska became a state in 1959. The photos in the collection were taken on the cusp of, and just after, statehood.

Charles says another important detail regarding the photos' context is the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which took a deadly toll on Alaska's rural villages.

"My generation are the children of the survivors," says Charles. His own grandparents, on both sides, died during the outbreak.

The community was also impacted by Tuberculosis in the mid-20th century. Some of the photos appear to show a drive for TB testing and vaccinations.

"These photos present the resilience of the survivors and the hope for the new generation to move forward with a new vision, new sense of life, and a lust for challenge," says Charles.

"Most of the stories/histories were taken away by the pandemic and TB epidemic, but these photos show the beginning of a new story."

In Yup'ik culture, when someone in the community dies, their soul is passed on to a recently born baby. This newborn also takes the name of the deceased elder.

This adds another layer of meaning to the photographs for many, says Charles.

"For this generation, to see those older photos of older people and say, 'I'm named after this person, I have never had a photo, I've never seen a photo of this person.' It's finally connecting."

Charles says he recognizes some 100 people in the slides, around half of whom have since died. He's commented on many of the photos on Skupin's Google Drive with names, information and locations.

The mid-1970s were a turning point in Alaska's recognition of its indigenous people, language and culture, says Charles.

During his career, Charles worked as a teacher, elementary education curriculum writer and now works at the University of Alaska, where he received his PhD.

"I head the Yup'ik Eskimo program," he says. "It's the only bachelor's degree program in the world in an indigenous language."

"And it all started in Kwiguk. It all started in in Emmonak. And it all started from those photos."

Delightful discovery

Abby Augustine, who was just a baby in the early 1960s, is pictured in two photos in the collection. She's being held by her mother, surrounded by her three sisters, Mary Richmond, Agnes Hoffman and Emily Crane. Like Walkie Charles, Augustine was born in Kwiguk and grew up in Emmonak.

Discovering the photos was a delight, Augustine tells CNN Travel. Her mother has since passed away, and seeing the photo was "like she visited us."

"My daughter is super delighted to see a baby picture of me as we barely had any," she adds.

"They're all in black and white or a little bit tattered. And to see this in color, and in such, crisp clearness compared to the ones we have. It's like an eye opener."

Augustine also stumbled across the CNN Travel story on Facebook.

"I didn't expect much while I was scrolling through the pictures, and then I started recognizing a few pictures from our area. And I was like, 'Oh, how nice.' And then kept scrolling. And then I ran across our photo."

Augustine was in shock. She was sure it was her family, but she didn't want to get ahead of herself -- what if she was wrong?

She sent the first photo to her sister Mary, who is also in the picture, and was a little older at the time.

"Is this us?" asked Abby Augustine.

"I think so," Mary said.

But, just to be sure, they also sent it to Agnes, their oldest sister, who is dressed in pink in the photo.

Agnes agreed. It was their family.

There are two versions of the photo in the collection; one is a little more close-up, with baby Abby smiling.

The photo, Augustine says, looks like it was taken in the summer. She reckons her father and brothers were out fishing for king salmon, and that's why they're not present.

Another photo in the collection might be Augustine's uncle, Evan Nanuq Benedict. She's not sure, but it definitely looks like him.

Augustine is pleased to see photographs in the collection celebrating the Yup'ik culture and traditions, from ice fishing to traditional dances.

"We still practice Eskimo dancing, by the way, traditional Eskimo dancing, so that was beautiful to see," she says.

Like Charles and Stevens-Johnson, Augustine worked as an educator. She's passionate about maintaining the Yup'ik language.

Reading the original CNN Travel story, Augustine was intrigued by the mystery surrounding the photographer's identity.

"I got real curious," she says.

A teacher friend of Augustine's got in touch with her when the photos went live. This friend's father traveled a lot and was a keen photographer, so the friend wondered if her dad might have taken the photos. This family were based in Alaska, but later moved to the Netherlands.

As for Walkie Charles, he's unsure who the photographer was.

"It was only outsiders who, back then, had photos, or cameras, and so it was very rare for us to capture those special moments," he says.

But Stevens-Johnson, who was 10 years old at the time, says she recalls the photographer, who would've stood out as an unexpected visitor to rural Alaska.

"If he was walking around the village taking photos, of course, we children in the village, we would follow anyone who came to the village."

Mystery photographer

In one of the photographs of Stevens-Johnson -- the one she didn't immediately recognize, where her head is bent down -- there's a KLM bag in the corner of the image.

Jacques Condor, 91, who lived in Anchorage in the late '50s and early 1960s, thinks this is the key to the story.

"These photos are not a mystery to me," he says.

Condor, who is half Native American and half French Canadian, was assistant director of Greater Anchorage Incorporated in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

In the late 1950s, Alaska became, "the air crossroads of the world" as Condor puts it.

He points to the opening shot in the collection, of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and recalls "airlines from Italy, France, Netherlands, Germany, Japan stopping over between London and Asia by way of Anchorage."

Condor and his colleagues befriended many of the airline crews.

"They would stay with us and we'd go salmon fishing."

He met his flight attendant wife, who was Japanese, during this period.

He produced the Fur Rendezvous, an annual winter festival held in Anchorage, and the Miss Alaska pageant.

One year, Condor asked major airlines to nominate an employee to represent their country in one of his pageants and says Dutch carrier KLM sent a chief flight attendant called Marie Louise Crefcoeur, who he thinks may have been the photographer.

"She traveled all over the state as far, as she could go, along with other members of the KLM crew that she enthusiastically encouraged to travel," he tells.

Condor befriended Crefcouer, hosting her at his house and joining some of excursions around Alaska. She was a keen photographer, he recalls.

Condor also thinks recognizes Crefcouer in a few of the pictures, including one of a woman crouching in snow, holding what appears to be a blue, white-rimmed KLM bag. Crefcouer gave him such a bag, says Condor.

"To the best of my memory of people, faces and places from events that happened 60-plus years ago, that is Marie Louise," he says.

Discussions about Crefcoeur on the Google Drive led to a commentator unearthing a Dutch newspaper article from the period, which discusses this KLM flight attendant and her love of travel.

KLM told CNN it was unable to confirm the claim.

While the photographer's identity remains unknown, for Jennifer Skupin, her project has been a success.

"It's become quite secondary, who the photographer is, although it's still very interesting to find out," she tells CNN Travel.

"I think I feel now more connected to the people who recognize themselves."

Almost a month after the article was first published, the Google Drive continues to get new comments, with individuals recognizing loved ones for the first time.

For the people in the photos, the rediscovered collection has even greater importance in present circumstances.

"It's brought people together. Especially during this time where we cannot see each other," says Charles. His voice cracks, and he takes a moment to compose himself.

"I haven't seen my family since the pandemic began. This is bringing family together, bringing community together in ways that we otherwise would not be able to."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Paris
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Middle and High School students going back to in-person learning

Image

Officials are warning residents to stay off the ice

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 52

Image

Vincennes Rivet South Knox

Image

Sullivan Bloomfield

Image

Grocery store workers receive recognition from the Food Industry Association

Image

Rural hospitals come together to offer support to one another

Image

Climate Change

Image

Local resident is eager to get the vaccine

Image

Crawford Memorial Hospital gets access to antibody therapy for COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1175568

Reported Deaths: 22506
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4703919278
DuPage760091185
Will64320882
Lake58770915
Kane50182707
Winnebago28179430
Madison27687450
St. Clair25135463
McHenry24021261
Champaign17874123
Peoria16748260
Sangamon15991216
McLean14452156
Tazewell13368239
Rock Island12983285
Kankakee12360188
Kendall1091983
LaSalle10665216
Macon9380185
Vermilion8476114
DeKalb8161111
Adams7954113
Williamson6754119
Boone590171
Whiteside5865146
Clinton554889
Coles514290
Grundy505162
Knox4992125
Ogle495473
Jackson457560
Effingham447869
Macoupin431878
Henry429756
Marion4249110
Livingston413275
Franklin412065
Stephenson405273
Monroe402880
Randolph394977
Jefferson3947115
Woodford362760
Morgan356676
Montgomery345367
Lee330343
Logan329652
Christian328264
Bureau326873
Fayette305952
Perry302057
Fulton282244
Iroquois276460
Jersey247445
Douglas240232
McDonough230340
Lawrence228524
Saline226746
Union218034
Shelby211434
Crawford199621
Bond188824
Cass187522
Pike167649
Clark166729
Hancock166429
Warren166243
Wayne166248
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159522
White159525
Washington157023
Carroll156134
Ford155844
Edgar153537
Moultrie148322
Clay142141
Greene137631
Johnson133611
Piatt130214
Wabash129512
De Witt127122
Mercer127132
Mason127041
Massac124532
Cumberland118118
Jasper110117
Menard10298
Marshall83214
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6755
Pulaski6685
Brown6576
Stark53522
Edwards52210
Henderson4928
Calhoun4732
Scott4471
Alexander4428
Gallatin4334
Putnam4093
Hardin34212
Pope2793
Out of IL00
Unassigned02203

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 656358

Reported Deaths: 12407
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion900421622
Lake48076866
Allen35494631
Hamilton31799389
St. Joseph29489510
Elkhart25250411
Vanderburgh21086375
Tippecanoe19729196
Johnson16239351
Porter15826264
Hendricks15701294
Clark11826179
Madison11669311
Vigo11491228
Monroe10240158
Delaware9785178
LaPorte9716194
Howard9013192
Kosciusko8504107
Warrick7362144
Bartholomew7359147
Hancock7353127
Floyd7135163
Wayne6582187
Grant6391156
Morgan6030124
Boone602988
Dubois5862106
Dearborn539366
Henry538892
Marshall5384104
Cass534799
Noble506075
Jackson461663
Shelby457690
Lawrence4149111
Gibson399781
Harrison395160
Clinton392053
DeKalb381477
Montgomery380483
Knox354484
Miami353861
Whitley345535
Huntington337676
Steuben335355
Wabash328575
Putnam325560
Ripley325160
Adams319949
Jasper312642
White294551
Jefferson292570
Daviess284296
Fayette270155
Decatur269288
Greene259478
Posey259431
Wells254874
Scott248046
LaGrange240170
Clay238844
Randolph225076
Spencer215830
Jennings213344
Washington207127
Sullivan201938
Fountain200240
Starke185950
Owen181652
Jay177328
Fulton176438
Carroll175618
Perry172135
Orange170550
Rush163722
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145441
Parke137815
Pike127132
Blackford120027
Pulaski105642
Newton96431
Brown94239
Benton91113
Crawford89813
Martin79914
Switzerland7507
Warren74512
Union66810
Ohio52611
Unassigned0425