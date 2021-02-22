Clear

NASA shares first video and audio, new images from Mars Perseverance rover

NASA's Perseverance rover captured video of its landing on Mars. Watch it here.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

During its harrowing descent to the surface of Mars last Thursday, NASA's Perseverance rover captured video that the agency is calling "How to Land on Mars." The video, along with other newly released footage, gives earthlings back home a better sense of the sights and sounds on the red planet.

Cameras on "Percy," as the rover is affectionately called at mission control, show for the first time the perspective of a spacecraft landing on Mars. The video begins 230 seconds after the rover entered the Martian atmosphere, with the inflation of the rover's parachute 7 miles above the Martian surface, and ends with the rover touching down on the surface.

The first audio of Mars was also picked up briefly by a microphone on the rover, which captured a few seconds of a Martian breeze and sounds of the rover operating once it reached the surface.

However, the microphone did not capture any "usable data" of the descent itself -- but it did survive the process.

The rover Twitter account also shared the sounds: "Now that you've seen Mars, hear it. Grab some headphones and listen to the first sounds captured by one of my microphones."

"This video of Perseverance's descent is the closest you can get to landing on Mars without putting on a pressure suit," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, in a statement.

"It should become mandatory viewing for young women and men who not only want to explore other worlds and build the spacecraft that will take them there, but also want to be part of the diverse teams achieving all the audacious goals in our future."

The team also shared Perseverance's first panorama of its landing site.

While previous spacecraft have sent back "movies," which are really just images stitched together in GIF form, Perseverance has cameras with video capability. Altogether, the rover has 23 cameras, which include zooming and color capabilities as well.

The rover and its attached helicopter, called Ingenuity, landed on Mars Thursday, February 18.

After landing, the rover relayed back data and images using NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been circling the planet since 2006.

The first black-and-white images of the rover's landing site were available almost immediately. Last Friday, the first color images were shared. The rover also sent back a never-before-seen view: What it looks like to land on Mars. This image is one still from the video that was shared Monday.

"For those who wonder how you land on Mars -- or why it is so difficult -- or how cool it would be to do so -- you need look no further," said acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk in a statement.

"Perseverance is just getting started, and already has provided some of the most iconic visuals in space exploration history. It reinforces the remarkable level of engineering and precision that is required to build and fly a vehicle to the Red Planet."

Engineers refer to landing on the surface of Mars as the "seven minutes of terror." The rover plummets down through the thin Martian atmosphere and lands itself, with no assistance from NASA, during this time due to a one-way 11-minute delay.

"Now we finally have a front-row view to what we call 'the seven minutes of terror' while landing on Mars," said Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in a statement. "From the explosive opening of the parachute to the landing rockets' plume sending dust and debris flying at touchdown, it's absolutely awe-inspiring."

In the video, a bevy of intriguing moments can be witnessed from the landing, something only ever seen from animations previously.

The video shows the heat shield dropping away, the gentle sway of the rover from the descent stage, the Martian surface as it comes into sharp detail, the swirl of dust on the red planet as the rover approaches and the "sky crane" maneuver that helps land rovers on the surface of Mars.

During the famed sky crane maneuver, nylon cords lowered the rover 25 feet below the descent stage. After the rover touched down on the Martian surface, the cords detached and the descent stage flew away and landed at a safe distance.

"We put the EDL camera system onto the spacecraft not only for the opportunity to gain a better understanding of our spacecraft's performance during entry, descent, and landing, but also because we wanted to take the public along for the ride of a lifetime -- landing on the surface of Mars," said Dave Gruel, lead engineer for Mars 2020 Perseverance's EDL camera and microphone subsystem at JPL, in a statement.

"We know the public is fascinated with Mars exploration, so we added the EDL Cam microphone to the vehicle because we hoped it could enhance the experience, especially for visually-impaired space fans, and engage and inspire people around the world."

The video ends with Perseverance's wheels literally landing on Mars and the descent stage flying off to a safe distance away.

"If this were an old Western movie, I'd say the descent stage was our hero riding slowly into the setting Sun, but the heroes are actually back here on Earth," said Matt Wallace, Mars 2020 Perseverance deputy project manager at JPL, in a statement. "I've been waiting 25 years for the opportunity to see a spacecraft land on Mars. It was worth the wait. Being able to share this with the world is a great moment for our team."

Cameras on the back shell, descent stage and several on the rover itself captured these different perspectives throughout landing.

An image captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been circling Mars since 2006, shows where the rover and its components landed on the red planet.

The mission team is going through checkouts with the rover and its helicopter to ensure that all of the components, including its science instruments, are functioning. The rover will also capture its first weather report using its Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer instrument.

The mission scientists are analyzing images sent back by the rover to determine Perseverance's path once it begins to explore.

"We're just beginning to do amazing things on the surface of Mars," Gruel said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Partly Cloudy, Cold Breeze
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

United Way works to help get kids ready for kindergarten

Image

IHSAA Girls State Finals Media Day

Image

The latest on an abused puppy

Image

Snow More: As the snow melts, what is next?

Image

Illinois Public Safety

Image

Ivy Tech lands new nursing apprenticeship program

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snowmen bring cheer to local nursing home

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1174330

Reported Deaths: 22466
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4699359254
DuPage758261183
Will64251882
Lake58711914
Kane50134706
Winnebago28157430
Madison27664449
St. Clair25097463
McHenry24003261
Champaign17848123
Peoria16733259
Sangamon15960216
McLean14438156
Tazewell13345239
Rock Island12969285
Kankakee12341188
Kendall1090683
LaSalle10648215
Macon9379185
Vermilion8467114
DeKalb8153111
Adams7952113
Williamson6748119
Boone589771
Whiteside5865146
Clinton554489
Coles514090
Grundy503962
Knox4991125
Ogle495473
Jackson457360
Effingham447769
Macoupin431478
Henry429656
Marion4244110
Livingston412774
Franklin411865
Stephenson404773
Monroe402580
Randolph394977
Jefferson3944115
Woodford362060
Morgan356276
Montgomery344867
Lee330043
Logan329452
Christian327562
Bureau326673
Fayette305952
Perry301757
Fulton282144
Iroquois276560
Jersey247345
Douglas239332
McDonough230340
Lawrence227824
Saline226546
Union218234
Shelby211434
Crawford199521
Bond188824
Cass187322
Pike167549
Clark166729
Hancock166229
Wayne166248
Warren166143
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159322
White159325
Washington157023
Carroll156034
Ford155344
Edgar153537
Moultrie148222
Clay142141
Greene137531
Johnson133611
Piatt130114
Wabash129512
De Witt127122
Mason127041
Mercer127032
Massac124532
Cumberland118118
Jasper110217
Menard10288
Marshall83114
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6755
Pulaski6685
Brown6576
Stark53522
Edwards52310
Henderson4938
Calhoun4732
Scott4461
Alexander4428
Gallatin4334
Putnam4093
Hardin34212
Pope2793
Out of IL10
Unassigned02197

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 655541

Reported Deaths: 12372
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion899231619
Lake48028859
Allen35439630
Hamilton31754388
St. Joseph29424507
Elkhart25229411
Vanderburgh21067371
Tippecanoe19701196
Johnson16220348
Porter15808264
Hendricks15679294
Clark11806179
Madison11657311
Vigo11476227
Monroe10194157
Delaware9781178
LaPorte9707194
Howard9003191
Kosciusko8503107
Warrick7357144
Hancock7348127
Bartholomew7339147
Floyd7129163
Wayne6579187
Grant6388155
Boone602188
Morgan6021124
Dubois5859106
Henry538491
Dearborn538265
Marshall5380104
Cass534399
Noble505375
Jackson461462
Shelby457390
Lawrence4147111
Gibson399581
Harrison394560
Clinton391752
DeKalb381177
Montgomery379983
Knox354384
Miami353461
Whitley345135
Huntington336876
Steuben334955
Wabash327675
Ripley324960
Putnam324558
Adams319249
Jasper312342
White294151
Jefferson291870
Daviess284095
Fayette269855
Decatur269288
Posey259331
Greene259278
Wells254474
Scott247546
LaGrange239970
Clay238243
Randolph224975
Spencer215630
Jennings213144
Washington207027
Sullivan201838
Fountain200040
Starke185750
Owen181552
Jay177128
Fulton176138
Carroll175118
Perry172035
Orange170550
Rush163522
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145341
Parke137715
Pike127132
Blackford120027
Pulaski105342
Newton96431
Brown94239
Benton90913
Crawford89813
Martin79814
Switzerland7507
Warren74412
Union66810
Ohio52511
Unassigned0425