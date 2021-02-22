Clear

Yes, Donald Trump is in very *real* legal jeopardy

The Supreme Court cleared the way for a New York prosecutor to obtain Donald Trump's tax returns, dealing a massive loss to the former president who has fiercely fought to shield his financial papers from prosecutors.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The Supreme Court's rejection of Donald Trump's attempts to keep his tax returns out of the hands of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is a potent reminder of this fact: The former President is in real legal jeopardy -- on a number of fronts.

In the narrowest aperture what the court's ruling means is that Vance -- and the grand jury he has empaneled to look into hush money payments made in the run-up to the 2016 election to two women alleging affairs with Trump -- will get a look at Trump's most carefully guarded secret: His financial documents.

Which is a blow for Trump -- especially given a) how hard he fought the release of these documents, which include years of tax returns, to Vance and b) what we already know about Trump's involvement in the hush money scheme.

In federal search warrant documents released in July 2019, Trump is named for his involvement in the hush money payments. As CNN's Kara Scannell and Marshall Cohen wrote at the time:

"The documents are the first time that the US authorities have identified Trump by name and allege his involvement at key steps in the campaign finance scheme. Authorities had previously referred to Trump in court filings as 'Individual 1,' the person who directed [Michael] Cohen to make the payments. Trump has publicly denied making the payments. Cohen pleaded guilty to two campaign finance crimes, among others, and is serving a three year prison sentence."

Cohen, who served as Trump's personal lawyer and fixer for years before turning on him, testified under oath in front of Congress in February 2019 that Trump had personally instructed him to pay Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal for their silence and that there was "no doubt in his mind" that the candidate knew what he was doing.

We know very few details -- beyond that he is looking into the hush money payments -- about Vance's investigation. "The work continues," Vance tweeted cryptically after the Supreme Court announces its decision Monday on Trump's tax returns.

But what we do know is that the Manhattan District Attorney investigation is far from the only legal matter in which Trump currently finds himself entangled. Consider:

1. The New York attorney general's office is looking into how the Trump organization valued its assets.

2. Defamation lawsuits from E. Jean Carroll and Summer Zervos.

3. A fraud lawsuit filed by Trump niece Mary Trump.

4. A possible charge of incitement by the DC attorney general for Trump's role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

5. Two investigations into Trump's attempts to pressure Georgia elected officials to overturn the state's election results.

And what we also know is that the freedom from prosecution afforded to a sitting president doesn't hold for a former president. Nor is dealing with all of these various lawsuits cheap. Nor does Trump have unlimited resources at his disposal. (In fact, his financial concerns may be even more pressing than his legal ones.)

Trump, of course, is also not unfamiliar with drawn-out court fights. He's often bragged about his ability to use the legal system to his advantage, in fact.

"Does anyone know more about litigation than Trump?" Trump said of himself on the campaign trail in 2016. "I'm like a Ph.D. in litigation."

The question going forward, however, is whether Trump's old legal tactics -- delay, delay, delay and hope the other side loses interest or runs out of money -- will work against the considerable number of foes aligned against him.

After all, Trump's no longer just some rich guy. He's the former president of the United States. Which puts a MUCH larger legal target on his back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Paris
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy start and breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snowmen bring cheer to local nursing home

Image

ISU keeps the celebration going with a Black History Month concert

Image

Health departments had to reschedule vaccination appointments due to weather

Image

6th longest cold snap on record in Terre Haute

Image

Local museum reopens after being closed for several months

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy! High: 41

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

lady celebrates 106th bday

Image

Snowmen for residents

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1174330

Reported Deaths: 22466
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4699359254
DuPage758261183
Will64251882
Lake58711914
Kane50134706
Winnebago28157430
Madison27664449
St. Clair25097463
McHenry24003261
Champaign17848123
Peoria16733259
Sangamon15960216
McLean14438156
Tazewell13345239
Rock Island12969285
Kankakee12341188
Kendall1090683
LaSalle10648215
Macon9379185
Vermilion8467114
DeKalb8153111
Adams7952113
Williamson6748119
Boone589771
Whiteside5865146
Clinton554489
Coles514090
Grundy503962
Knox4991125
Ogle495473
Jackson457360
Effingham447769
Macoupin431478
Henry429656
Marion4244110
Livingston412774
Franklin411865
Stephenson404773
Monroe402580
Randolph394977
Jefferson3944115
Woodford362060
Morgan356276
Montgomery344867
Lee330043
Logan329452
Christian327562
Bureau326673
Fayette305952
Perry301757
Fulton282144
Iroquois276560
Jersey247345
Douglas239332
McDonough230340
Lawrence227824
Saline226546
Union218234
Shelby211434
Crawford199521
Bond188824
Cass187322
Pike167549
Clark166729
Hancock166229
Wayne166248
Warren166143
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159322
White159325
Washington157023
Carroll156034
Ford155344
Edgar153537
Moultrie148222
Clay142141
Greene137531
Johnson133611
Piatt130114
Wabash129512
De Witt127122
Mason127041
Mercer127032
Massac124532
Cumberland118118
Jasper110217
Menard10288
Marshall83114
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6755
Pulaski6685
Brown6576
Stark53522
Edwards52310
Henderson4938
Calhoun4732
Scott4461
Alexander4428
Gallatin4334
Putnam4093
Hardin34212
Pope2793
Out of IL10
Unassigned02197

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 655541

Reported Deaths: 12372
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion899231619
Lake48028859
Allen35439630
Hamilton31754388
St. Joseph29424507
Elkhart25229411
Vanderburgh21067371
Tippecanoe19701196
Johnson16220348
Porter15808264
Hendricks15679294
Clark11806179
Madison11657311
Vigo11476227
Monroe10194157
Delaware9781178
LaPorte9707194
Howard9003191
Kosciusko8503107
Warrick7357144
Hancock7348127
Bartholomew7339147
Floyd7129163
Wayne6579187
Grant6388155
Boone602188
Morgan6021124
Dubois5859106
Henry538491
Dearborn538265
Marshall5380104
Cass534399
Noble505375
Jackson461462
Shelby457390
Lawrence4147111
Gibson399581
Harrison394560
Clinton391752
DeKalb381177
Montgomery379983
Knox354384
Miami353461
Whitley345135
Huntington336876
Steuben334955
Wabash327675
Ripley324960
Putnam324558
Adams319249
Jasper312342
White294151
Jefferson291870
Daviess284095
Fayette269855
Decatur269288
Posey259331
Greene259278
Wells254474
Scott247546
LaGrange239970
Clay238243
Randolph224975
Spencer215630
Jennings213144
Washington207027
Sullivan201838
Fountain200040
Starke185750
Owen181552
Jay177128
Fulton176138
Carroll175118
Perry172035
Orange170550
Rush163522
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145341
Parke137715
Pike127132
Blackford120027
Pulaski105342
Newton96431
Brown94239
Benton90913
Crawford89813
Martin79814
Switzerland7507
Warren74412
Union66810
Ohio52511
Unassigned0425