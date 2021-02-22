Clear

Texas is still reeling from devastating winter storms and for some, recovery could take months

Texas-based journalist Emily Ramshaw stresses the importance of local news, saying, "you can't count on anybody else in a crisis like this." Ramshaw and Brian Stelter also discuss how reporters have operated in the field despite the infrastructure failures.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Monica Ware, a mother of four, says the broken water pipes that flooded her Houston home as winter storms pounded Texas last week have destroyed nearly all of the family's belongings.

"We used everything we had on (a) hotel this week," Ware told CNN affiliate KTRK. "After this, it's like, where are we going to go?"

While state officials work to turn the lights back on for the remaining Texas households still in the dark and address widespread water disruptions, some residents are faced with damage that could take weeks -- or months -- to recover from.

"For many people in our city with means, with insurance, this week has been a significant inconvenience, but they have the means and ability to quickly transition and move forward," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a news conference late last week. "For many people in our city who are already on the margins ... and were fighting every day just to keep a roof over their head and food in their refrigerator, this past week has been a major, major event and has really disrupted their lives."

"For many of these individuals, many of these families, they will be in crisis mode for weeks and months to come," Turner added.

Here's how the state has so far been recovering from last week's severe weather conditions.

Thousands without power, millions with water disruptions

As of early Monday morning, more than 15,700 people were without power across the state, according to poweroutage.us. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday he expected all power to be fully restored to every house by late Sunday or Monday.

Meanwhile some 8.8 million people -- nearly a third of the state's total population -- were still experiencing water disruptions Sunday evening, according to Gary Rasp, media specialist for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The disruptions have impacted more than 1,200 public water systems in 199 counties in the state, Rasp said, adding that about 147 public water systems serving "just under" 120,000 people were still nonoperational.

About 258 boil water notices had been rescinded as of Sunday evening, Rasp said.

The city of Galveston announced Sunday morning it had lifted its boil water notice and removed water restrictions as "the system has been stabilized and the water supply is sufficient," officials said on Facebook.

Houston officials also said Sunday they were lifting the boil water notice that had been in place since Wednesday, after confirming tap water met regulatory standards and was safe to drink.

"Customers should flush their water system by running cold-water faucets for at least one minute, cleaning automatic ice makers by making and discarding several batches of ice, and running water softeners through a regeneration cycle," Houston officials said in a news release.

Active duty troops from Fort Hood, Texas, are helping provide clean water to local inmates at jails in several towns in Texas still struggling to restore water supplies in the wake of last week's extremely cold weather, according to a Fort Hood spokesman.

Document the damage, leaders say

For residents dealing with more lasting damage, Abbott said the state was bringing in more plumbers to meet the high demand of customers with broken pipes and urged residents to get in touch with their insurance agents to help address what may have been destroyed.

"If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for a FEMA reimbursement," he said. "We have had FEMA assistance granted by the federal government and part of that is individual assistance that will assist individuals whose homes or apartments have been harmed because of the winter storm. If so, you'll need to document any type of loss that you have."

Residents should also connect with their local emergency response coordinator to provide that information to be able to receive a reimbursement, the governor said.

Turner, the Houston mayor, said he was aware of several thousands of reports of burst pipes.

"Recognizing that there are many families who are in situations where they don't have insurance, they don't have the financial means to make the repairs ... their ceilings have fallen in, and furniture and other things have been damaged, and they're really stressing out in terms of how do we move forward ... we're working to put together a fund, a relief fund to assist people," Turner said.

A more detailed announcement will be coming "very soon," he said.

The mayor also urged residents to document damage in their homes in case they are able to be reimbursed.

"Use your video, take pictures," he said.

Regulations on food delivery trucks suspended

During his Sunday news conference, the governor also announced he suspended regulations to get more trucks on the road in order to deliver food and supplies, after grocery store shelves were emptied amid the storms. Abbott said he also suspended regulations to get more kitchens open and preparing meals -- as long as they follow the health department's food safety guidance.

"Too many Texans ... have gone hungry over the past few days," Abbott said. "Your grocery store shelves are getting restocked as we speak."

Last week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said grocery stores were unable to get shipments of some products and severe weather conditions had created a "food supply chain problem like we've never seen before, even with Covid-19."

Abbott also announced in a news release Sunday that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now be used to purchase hot food and ready-to-eat meals, like grocery store deli foods, at all retailers that accept SNAP in the state.

The state also has received federal approval to allow SNAP recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food that they lost or that was destroyed in the storms.

State officials working to address 'skyrocketing energy bills'

DeAndre Upshaw said the normal February power bill for his 900-square foot townhome in the Dallas area is around $80. Because of the cold weather, he expected his bill would be higher -- perhaps $300-$400, he said Monday on CNN.

"Never in any stretch of the imagination did i think $6,700 would be what they charged me," he said.

He says some friends with automatic payments on their power bills had their checking accounts wiped out by sky-high bills.

"They can't pay their rent," Upshaw said. "they are dealing ... with water pipe and life issues."

As the state works to recover from last week's wide-reaching impacts, state officials are also looking into outrageous hikes in some customers' energy bills that followed the severe weather.

Abbott said the state Public Utility Commission issued a moratorium on customer disconnections for nonpayment to address "skyrocketing energy bills" that some residents are facing.

The commission will also restrict electricity providers from sending customer invoices at this time, the governor added.

The governor said he held an emergency meeting with legislative leaders to "shield Texas families from unreasonable bills," and more meetings are scheduled this week to "get to the bottom of this but also to provide relief and support to our fellow Texans."

"Texans who have suffered through days of freezing cold without power should not be subjected to skyrocketing energy bills due to a spike in the energy market," Abbott said.

Upshaw's power company had predicted a big bill was likely and suggested he consider switching providers, he said Monday on CNN. He said he tried, but the new provider kept changing the switch dates.

Upshaw is not confident the government will shield him from having to pay the $6,700 power bill.

"This is the same government that allowed 30 Texans to die due to their negligence to maintain essential life-saving utilities," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Paris
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy start and breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snowmen bring cheer to local nursing home

Image

ISU keeps the celebration going with a Black History Month concert

Image

Health departments had to reschedule vaccination appointments due to weather

Image

6th longest cold snap on record in Terre Haute

Image

Local museum reopens after being closed for several months

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy! High: 41

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

lady celebrates 106th bday

Image

Snowmen for residents

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1174330

Reported Deaths: 22466
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4699359254
DuPage758261183
Will64251882
Lake58711914
Kane50134706
Winnebago28157430
Madison27664449
St. Clair25097463
McHenry24003261
Champaign17848123
Peoria16733259
Sangamon15960216
McLean14438156
Tazewell13345239
Rock Island12969285
Kankakee12341188
Kendall1090683
LaSalle10648215
Macon9379185
Vermilion8467114
DeKalb8153111
Adams7952113
Williamson6748119
Boone589771
Whiteside5865146
Clinton554489
Coles514090
Grundy503962
Knox4991125
Ogle495473
Jackson457360
Effingham447769
Macoupin431478
Henry429656
Marion4244110
Livingston412774
Franklin411865
Stephenson404773
Monroe402580
Randolph394977
Jefferson3944115
Woodford362060
Morgan356276
Montgomery344867
Lee330043
Logan329452
Christian327562
Bureau326673
Fayette305952
Perry301757
Fulton282144
Iroquois276560
Jersey247345
Douglas239332
McDonough230340
Lawrence227824
Saline226546
Union218234
Shelby211434
Crawford199521
Bond188824
Cass187322
Pike167549
Clark166729
Hancock166229
Wayne166248
Warren166143
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159322
White159325
Washington157023
Carroll156034
Ford155344
Edgar153537
Moultrie148222
Clay142141
Greene137531
Johnson133611
Piatt130114
Wabash129512
De Witt127122
Mason127041
Mercer127032
Massac124532
Cumberland118118
Jasper110217
Menard10288
Marshall83114
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6755
Pulaski6685
Brown6576
Stark53522
Edwards52310
Henderson4938
Calhoun4732
Scott4461
Alexander4428
Gallatin4334
Putnam4093
Hardin34212
Pope2793
Out of IL10
Unassigned02197

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 655541

Reported Deaths: 12372
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion899231619
Lake48028859
Allen35439630
Hamilton31754388
St. Joseph29424507
Elkhart25229411
Vanderburgh21067371
Tippecanoe19701196
Johnson16220348
Porter15808264
Hendricks15679294
Clark11806179
Madison11657311
Vigo11476227
Monroe10194157
Delaware9781178
LaPorte9707194
Howard9003191
Kosciusko8503107
Warrick7357144
Hancock7348127
Bartholomew7339147
Floyd7129163
Wayne6579187
Grant6388155
Boone602188
Morgan6021124
Dubois5859106
Henry538491
Dearborn538265
Marshall5380104
Cass534399
Noble505375
Jackson461462
Shelby457390
Lawrence4147111
Gibson399581
Harrison394560
Clinton391752
DeKalb381177
Montgomery379983
Knox354384
Miami353461
Whitley345135
Huntington336876
Steuben334955
Wabash327675
Ripley324960
Putnam324558
Adams319249
Jasper312342
White294151
Jefferson291870
Daviess284095
Fayette269855
Decatur269288
Posey259331
Greene259278
Wells254474
Scott247546
LaGrange239970
Clay238243
Randolph224975
Spencer215630
Jennings213144
Washington207027
Sullivan201838
Fountain200040
Starke185750
Owen181552
Jay177128
Fulton176138
Carroll175118
Perry172035
Orange170550
Rush163522
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145341
Parke137715
Pike127132
Blackford120027
Pulaski105342
Newton96431
Brown94239
Benton90913
Crawford89813
Martin79814
Switzerland7507
Warren74412
Union66810
Ohio52511
Unassigned0425