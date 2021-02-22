Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for February 22: Covid-19, Texas, White House, United, Iran

The central US will be much warmer with highs nearly 50° warmer than they were five days ago. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details, plus who will get the cold and snow today.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Israel is facing one of its most severe ecological disasters ever after a suspected oil spill washed up blobs of sticky tar along its coast. But experts still don't know the source.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

The US is on the dark precipice of 500,000 coronavirus deaths. Words can't describe the magnitude of such a loss. But officials say we may be at the beginning of the end. Cases and hospitalization rates are dropping in some states, and the Biden administration says 2 million more vaccine doses have been delivered following weather delays. Still, the next few months will bring tens of thousands more deaths, experts say, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says basic precautions like masks could be our reality all the way into 2022. Australia started its mass vaccination program today, and across Europe, leaders are working on plans to ease lockdown restrictions soon.

2. Texas

About a third of Texans are still having issues with their water supply as the state reels from last week's deadly winter storms and subsequent utility outages. President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas, unlocking more federal resources. Texas Rep. Michael McCaul says part of that relief will also go toward helping residents pay the exorbitant energy bills they received as a result of the storm. Some local officials, however, want the state to assume the cost instead of putting the onus on unsuspecting citizens. One Democratic senator has called for a probe into natural gas price hikes in Texas and other areas hit abnormally hard by winter weather.

3. White House

The House's stimulus bill is expected to move through the Budget Committee and to a floor vote this week, and the biggest obstacle to its passage is the inclusion of a $15 minimum wage increase championed by progressive Democrats. Some in the party don't think the issue will pass reconciliation, a budget process that requires each provision to adhere to a strict set of rules. Meanwhile, the White House has indicated it's open to studying the merits of a financial transaction tax following the GameStop stock frenzy. Supporters say a tax on trading could boost investor protection and market integrity and raise badly needed revenue. The notion is despised by Wall Street.

4. United

United Flight 328 suffered catastrophic engine failure on Saturday, forcing the Boeing 777 bound for Honolulu to return to its origin in Denver. Debris from the plane rained down on Denver neighborhoods, and passenger video from the ordeal looks straight out of a nightmare. Now, Boeing is recommending the suspension of all 777 model planes with the same engine as the one involved in the incident. United Airlines has already removed all 24 of its planes with that engine from service. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, and initial findings revealed fractured and damaged fan blades in the plane's engine.

5. Iran

The Biden administration has begun to communicate with Iran over American hostages in the region, says national security adviser Jake Sullivan. There are currently at least 43 publicly known hostage or detainee cases in 11 countries including Iran, according to a foundation that tracks the cases. Secretary of State Antony Blinken set the groundwork for this priority earlier this month when he talked with the loved ones of American hostages. Sullivan also said yesterday that Tehran has not responded to the European Union's proposed meeting to discuss Iran's nuclear program, adding that the ball is in their court. The White House said last week that the US is willing to sit down for talks with Tehran and other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Your favorite fast food restaurants want to sell you clothes 

A Dunkin' robe? Why it's couture, darling. 

Ohio police rushed to defuse a suspected bomb outside of a church, but it was actually a bag of squirmy kittens 

Those deputies have a story to tell for the rest of their lives.

An atmospheric river event known as the Pineapple Express will bring rain and potential avalanches to the Northwest

Such a chill name for an un-chill weather phenomenon.

Customs agents in Cincinnati seized 44 pounds of corn flakes covered in cocaine instead of sugar

Alexa, show me the WORST way to start the day.

A website is offering to pay you $2,000 to sleep for research

Free. We'll do it for free. Where do we sign? 

HAPPENING LATER

Garland's AG confirmation hearing is on 

Merrick Garland, Biden's attorney general pick, will begin his two-day confirmation hearing later today. If he's confirmed, Garland will head the Justice Department and take on a number of thorny issues, including the continued fallout from January's Capitol riot.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Ella Baker, activist, 1903-1986

Known as the "mother of the civil rights movement," Baker played a major role in three of the biggest civil rights groups and served as a mentor to several of their most prominent leaders. She also taught volunteers that the movement couldn't depend solely on charismatic leaders and empowered them to become activists in their own community. Baker risked her life rallying support in rural Southern towns and fought back against the sexism that sometimes tainted the civil rights movement.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$304 million

That's how much money people lost to romance scams in 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Scammers lurking on dating apps and social media con people out of money, and it's no surprise their ill-gotten gains reached record numbers in a lonely and isolated year.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life."

A warning in a statement from Myanmar's military junta after a deadly weekend of protests in the country. At least two people died when police opened fire on demonstrators in Mandalay. Unrest has been roiling for weeks after a military coup early this month.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

I love my tiny siblings

I don't know about you, but I'm trying to stress less. Watching a capybara look contentedly out of place among guinea pigs helps. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Paris
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Cloudy start and breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

lady celebrates 106th bday

Image

Snowmen for residents

Image

Snow Angels for Cade Frey

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Linton semi-state

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

ISU Women vs SIU

Image

Linton North Central

Image

Loogootee semi-state

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1174330

Reported Deaths: 22466
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4699359254
DuPage758261183
Will64251882
Lake58711914
Kane50134706
Winnebago28157430
Madison27664449
St. Clair25097463
McHenry24003261
Champaign17848123
Peoria16733259
Sangamon15960216
McLean14438156
Tazewell13345239
Rock Island12969285
Kankakee12341188
Kendall1090683
LaSalle10648215
Macon9379185
Vermilion8467114
DeKalb8153111
Adams7952113
Williamson6748119
Boone589771
Whiteside5865146
Clinton554489
Coles514090
Grundy503962
Knox4991125
Ogle495473
Jackson457360
Effingham447769
Macoupin431478
Henry429656
Marion4244110
Livingston412774
Franklin411865
Stephenson404773
Monroe402580
Randolph394977
Jefferson3944115
Woodford362060
Morgan356276
Montgomery344867
Lee330043
Logan329452
Christian327562
Bureau326673
Fayette305952
Perry301757
Fulton282144
Iroquois276560
Jersey247345
Douglas239332
McDonough230340
Lawrence227824
Saline226546
Union218234
Shelby211434
Crawford199521
Bond188824
Cass187322
Pike167549
Clark166729
Hancock166229
Wayne166248
Warren166143
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159322
White159325
Washington157023
Carroll156034
Ford155344
Edgar153537
Moultrie148222
Clay142141
Greene137531
Johnson133611
Piatt130114
Wabash129512
De Witt127122
Mason127041
Mercer127032
Massac124532
Cumberland118118
Jasper110217
Menard10288
Marshall83114
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6755
Pulaski6685
Brown6576
Stark53522
Edwards52310
Henderson4938
Calhoun4732
Scott4461
Alexander4428
Gallatin4334
Putnam4093
Hardin34212
Pope2793
Out of IL10
Unassigned02197

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 655541

Reported Deaths: 12372
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion899231619
Lake48028859
Allen35439630
Hamilton31754388
St. Joseph29424507
Elkhart25229411
Vanderburgh21067371
Tippecanoe19701196
Johnson16220348
Porter15808264
Hendricks15679294
Clark11806179
Madison11657311
Vigo11476227
Monroe10194157
Delaware9781178
LaPorte9707194
Howard9003191
Kosciusko8503107
Warrick7357144
Hancock7348127
Bartholomew7339147
Floyd7129163
Wayne6579187
Grant6388155
Boone602188
Morgan6021124
Dubois5859106
Henry538491
Dearborn538265
Marshall5380104
Cass534399
Noble505375
Jackson461462
Shelby457390
Lawrence4147111
Gibson399581
Harrison394560
Clinton391752
DeKalb381177
Montgomery379983
Knox354384
Miami353461
Whitley345135
Huntington336876
Steuben334955
Wabash327675
Ripley324960
Putnam324558
Adams319249
Jasper312342
White294151
Jefferson291870
Daviess284095
Fayette269855
Decatur269288
Posey259331
Greene259278
Wells254474
Scott247546
LaGrange239970
Clay238243
Randolph224975
Spencer215630
Jennings213144
Washington207027
Sullivan201838
Fountain200040
Starke185750
Owen181552
Jay177128
Fulton176138
Carroll175118
Perry172035
Orange170550
Rush163522
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145341
Parke137715
Pike127132
Blackford120027
Pulaski105342
Newton96431
Brown94239
Benton90913
Crawford89813
Martin79814
Switzerland7507
Warren74412
Union66810
Ohio52511
Unassigned0425